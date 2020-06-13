Middleton names Jamie Sims as athletic director, Ben White as assistant athletic director

“I know from my own experiences as a former student-athlete and coach that teamwork is essential to any thriving program so I am also grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Middleton High School staff and community,” Sims said in a statement released by the school district. “I look forward to bringing my passion and dedication to the school and athletics program at Middleton in hopes of building on the culture of excellence that is already in place.’’

He is married to Kristina and has two daughters, Lilyana and Maleah. Jamie Sims said his wife’s family lives in Chetek and being closer to her family was a reason they moved to Wisconsin in 2015.

“I absolutely love it here,” Sims said.

He said it was bittersweet to leave his job at Black Hawk Middle School, but he believes the school and staff are in a great place right now.

About 30 people applied for the athletic director job and six were interviewed, Hibner said.

The district’s board of education approved the moves at a special meeting Thursday night. A formal announcement is expected to be released Monday.