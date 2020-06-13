Middleton names Jamie Sims as athletic director, Ben White as assistant athletic director

Jamie Sims has a passion for athletics.
That's been the case since his prep days as a uniquely gifted athlete who was a football lineman and track sprinter to his time playing college football. He then taught and coached at his high school alma mater in Georgia.
Sims is eager to return to that arena.
Middleton has named Sims as its athletic director, Middleton-Cross Plains school communications director Perry Hibner said Saturday. Sims, the principal at Black Hawk Middle School in Madison, replaces Bob Joers.
In addition, Ben White will move into the new position of assistant athletic director, Hibner said.
“I am super-excited,” Sims said in a phone interview Saturday morning. “I’m honored. For me, it’s an opportunity to follow the legacy of Mr. Bob Joers. Much respect to him. I’m proud to be able to build on and amplify the great work that he’s done.”
Sims, who will be 39 in July, said he is looking forward to meeting the coaches and staff at Middleton.
“One of the big things I want to do is build relationships and partnerships with the coaches, athletes, staff and the community, in working toward being one,” Sims said.
Sims and White are scheduled to begin their new duties July 1. White, the Cardinals’ highly successful boys volleyball coach, will continue as Middleton activities coordinator.
Sims has worked in the Madison Metropolitan School District since 2015.
He began as the dean of students at Black Hawk Middle School and has served as principal since January 2017. He also has served as an adjunct professor at Edgewood College, according to information from the school district.
Sims earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of West Georgia and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Edgewood College.
Sims, a Georgia native, said he was an offensive and defensive lineman and a sprinter in track as part of the 400-meter relay at Madison County High School, which is near Athens, Georgia. He graduated from high school in 1999.
He said he was an offensive lineman at West Georgia, graduating in 2004.
Sims then returned to his high school and worked for more than a decade as a teacher (including as a special education teacher, then for nine years as a physical education and health teacher). He also was a varsity track coach, defensive coordinator and line coach for a varsity football team and a basketball coach.
“I know from my own experiences as a former student-athlete and coach that teamwork is essential to any thriving program so I am also grateful for the opportunity to work alongside the Middleton High School staff and community,” Sims said in a statement released by the school district. “I look forward to bringing my passion and dedication to the school and athletics program at Middleton in hopes of building on the culture of excellence that is already in place.’’
He is married to Kristina and has two daughters, Lilyana and Maleah. Jamie Sims said his wife’s family lives in Chetek and being closer to her family was a reason they moved to Wisconsin in 2015.
“I absolutely love it here,” Sims said.
He said it was bittersweet to leave his job at Black Hawk Middle School, but he believes the school and staff are in a great place right now.
About 30 people applied for the athletic director job and six were interviewed, Hibner said.
The district’s board of education approved the moves at a special meeting Thursday night. A formal announcement is expected to be released Monday.
Joers served two stints as Middleton athletic director. He was the Cardinals’ athletic director from 2011-2019. He also was the school’s athletic director from 1995-2004, prior to Joers and his wife, Cindy, purchasing The Little Gym.
While Joers was being treated for cancer this school year, Mark Kryka – the former longtime Verona athletic director -- served as Middleton interim athletic director since January.
White, who previously worked for PBS Wisconsin, has been the Middleton boys volleyball coach for 19 years. The Cardinals have won 13 Big Eight Conference titles and advanced to the WIAA state tournament 11 times during his tenure.
He was selected as the recipient of the 2016-17 NFHS boys volleyball coach of the year for the Central section, which includes five Midwest states. White is a two-time state coach of the year and a six-time Big Eight coach of the year.
The Middleton boys volleyball program also has twice won the WIAA Sportsmanship Award and three other times received honorable-mention recognition.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to continue to engage with the students at Middleton High School and work on creating more opportunities for participation in athletics and activities,’’ White said in a statement released by the school district. “I look forward to working with Jamie Sims as I believe our experiences and strengths will not only allow MHS to continue along the path set forth by Bob Joers, but also allow us to grow and evolve to meet the needs of our students.’’
Sims said of the pairing with White: "We are going to be a dynamic team."
White, reached Saturday afternoon, said he is looking forward to working with Sims and developing both their jobs. White also said he believed the two have the opportunity to make "a really dynamic team."
Sims, asked whether White will continue as boys volleyball coach with White’s new administrative title, said that would be discussed. White said, "An announcement will be forthcoming."
Middleton has received the Award of Excellence from the WIAA twice over the past three years. Middleton was one of 15 schools to receive the inaugural award in 2016-17. Middleton also was one of 27 schools to be recognized in 2018-19.
Middleton won WIAA Division 1 state titles in girls golf and boys cross country in 2019.
The Middleton girls hockey co-op took second in state in March, while the girls basketball team was ranked No. 1 and seeded first in Division 1 before the WIAA canceled the state tournament due to concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Middleton girls snowboard team also won its fourth consecutive state championship.
Middleton, which has 28 varsity teams, has won 18 WIAA state titles since 1997.
