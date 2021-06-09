Middleton, McFarland earn WIAA sportsmanship awards for alternate fall season this spring

The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2020-21 alternate fall season state tournaments.

Middleton was the Sportsmanship Award winner in two sports during the alternate fall season, based on the evaluations from the respective tournaments, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.

Middleton was the recipient in boys volleyball and girls team tennis.

McFarland was the recipient in boys soccer in Division 2.

McFarland and Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition for the award in girls volleyball.

A winner was selected for each tournament final venue instead of the traditional one per tournament to make accommodations for the uniqueness of the 2020-21 fall alternate season team championships.

The two awards gave Middleton eight awards overall, including three in boys volleyball and two in girls tennis.

The previous two awards in boys volleyball came in 2016 and 2018. The other girls team tennis award came in 2014.

Middleton also won the award in girls basketball in 2017 and in boys team tennis in 2007 and 2009.