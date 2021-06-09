Middleton, McFarland earn WIAA sportsmanship awards for alternate fall season this spring

The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, selected the team Sportsmanship Award winners for the 2020-21 alternate fall season state tournaments.
Middleton was the Sportsmanship Award winner in two sports during the alternate fall season, based on the evaluations from the respective tournaments, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
Middleton was the recipient in boys volleyball and girls team tennis.
McFarland was the recipient in boys soccer in Division 2.
McFarland and Sun Prairie received honorable-mention recognition for the award in girls volleyball.
A winner was selected for each tournament final venue instead of the traditional one per tournament to make accommodations for the uniqueness of the 2020-21 fall alternate season team championships.
The two awards gave Middleton eight awards overall, including three in boys volleyball and two in girls tennis.
The previous two awards in boys volleyball came in 2016 and 2018. The other girls team tennis award came in 2014.
Middleton also won the award in girls basketball in 2017 and in boys team tennis in 2007 and 2009.
Middleton won the girls team tennis title with a 4-3 victory over top-seeded Neenah in the championship match, Middleton finished as runner-up in boys volleyball after falling to Kimberly in the title game 25-21, 25-22, 16-25, 25-23.
McFarland was chosen as the award recipient in Division 2 boys soccer, which was played on the campus of Marian University in Fond du Lac.
The Spartans rolled to the championship with a 6-1 victory over Green Bay Notre Dame in the finals after blanking Fort Atkinson 3-0 in the semifinals.
It’s the third time McFarland has been honored for its tournament sportsmanship overall, and the second time in boys soccer.
The Spartans won their previous award in boys soccer in 2018, and they also were recognized in girls soccer in 2007. Notre Dame received honorable mention for the award in Division 2.
The two divisions in boys soccer were played at different locations.
The Division 1 state tournament was at Kewaskum High School.
De Pere was selected as the Sportsmanship Award winner following a runner-up finish.
De Pere fell to Appleton North 1-0 in the championship game after defeating Waunakee by the same score in the semifinals.
The Red Birds claimed their second Sportsmanship Award overall. Both have come in boys soccer with the first recognition in 1999.
Washburn was the girls volleyball recipient of the Sportsmanship Award.
It was the school’s first recognition for sportsmanship at a state tournament.
Washburn won the championship in Division 2 with a 25-22, 25-17, 20-25, 25-21 victory over Brodhead in the championship game after defeating Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in five sets in the semifinals.
McFarland and Sun Prairie were the honorable-mention choices.
Award winners were determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators, according to the release.
Consideration also was given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams is positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
Award winners will receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor.
Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.
The selection process includes contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, and area hotels and restaurants, on occasion, according to the release.