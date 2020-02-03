You are the owner of this article.
Middleton hires new boys soccer, girls volleyball coaches
Middleton has added new coaches for boys soccer and girls volleyball, Cardinals athletic director Bob Joers announced Monday.

Kevin Pauls was named boys soccer coach, Joers said.

Pauls, who was a varsity assistant, replaces Ben Kollasch, who stepped down after the fall season.

Maddie Vogel was named girls volleyball coach, Joers said.

Vogel, who was a JV coach, replaces Franco Marcos, who stepped down after the fall season. Marcos later became girls volleyball coach at Madison Country Day School.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

