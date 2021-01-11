Middleton gives approval for winter sports competitions outside Dane County

Middleton became the most recent area school to announce that it plans to compete in winter sports outside of Dane County.

An announcement from the athletic department, led by athletic director Jamie Sims, came after the topic was addressed at a school board meeting Monday night.

“It's Go Time Cardinals! We will begin working on competitions outside of Dane County for ALL of our winter sports teams. We are excited to be able to offer this option to safely return to competition for our student athletes,” according to an announcement from Middleton High School Athletics on Twitter on Monday night.

Middleton had permitted small-group practices but hadn’t competed in winter sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic and health and gathering orders from Public Health Madison & Dane County.

Sun Prairie on Sunday announced plans to compete outside the county.

Beloit Memorial athletic director Joel Beard wrote in an email Sunday that there is a school board meeting Tuesday and the school expects to know more about its athletics plans after that.

The Big Eight Conference athletic directors have a meeting Wednesday. Athletic directors from Dane County are scheduled to meet Thursday.