Middleton community mourns death of Cardinals' athletic director Bob Joers

He was named the Big Eight Conference athletic director of the year in 2019, along with the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association District 5 athletic director of the year. It was recently announced the Middleton-Cross Plains indoor pool will be renamed for Joers.

“Bob wasn't just present at everything in Middleton, he was a presence,” Middleton boys volleyball coach and student activities director Ben White wrote in an email. “He made everyone feel important and every person you talk with will tell you about how special their relationship was with Bob. Bob always told me that the most important thing about his job was not the wins and losses of the program, but building relationships with people.

“He tried every day to greet students as they walked in the building and I was always amazed at all the students he knew as they walked by.

“I am so lucky that 20 years ago he took a chance on me being head coach of the boys volleyball program. He was always there to provide guidance and feedback whenever needed. … And he was truly proud of the work that all the coaches did.”