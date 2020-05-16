Middleton community mourns death of Cardinals' athletic director Bob Joers

As a former swim coach, Middleton athletic director Bob Joers loved to watch the WIAA state swimming and diving meets at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium from his preferred spot standing or sitting on a bench poolside.
Joers, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last fall, was at the Natatorium in February and able to share in the celebration when Middleton won the Division 1 boys swimming and diving title for the first time.
On Friday night, Joers, who turned 56 in February, passed away.
“We are heartbroken. But we are at peace because he is at peace,” Joers’ wife, Cindy Joers, wrote on his CaringBridge page.
“I’m deeply saddened to hear about Bob passing away,” Middleton boys cross country coach Brian Finnel said Saturday. “Bob was a tremendous person and a great mentor for all of the coaches. Losing Bob is devastating, a loss that will no doubt impact the whole community.
"I will really miss Bob’s humor, particularly in his stories. He always kept things lighthearted in the good times, but also in the challenging moments we coaches go through. He will be so dearly missed.”
Joers, a 1986 University of Wisconsin graduate who was on the swim team, served two stints as Middleton’s athletic director, most recently since 2011. He also was the school’s athletic director from 1995-2004.
He was named the Big Eight Conference athletic director of the year in 2019, along with the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association District 5 athletic director of the year. It was recently announced the Middleton-Cross Plains indoor pool will be renamed for Joers.
“Bob wasn't just present at everything in Middleton, he was a presence,” Middleton boys volleyball coach and student activities director Ben White wrote in an email. “He made everyone feel important and every person you talk with will tell you about how special their relationship was with Bob. Bob always told me that the most important thing about his job was not the wins and losses of the program, but building relationships with people.
“He tried every day to greet students as they walked in the building and I was always amazed at all the students he knew as they walked by.
“I am so lucky that 20 years ago he took a chance on me being head coach of the boys volleyball program. He was always there to provide guidance and feedback whenever needed. … And he was truly proud of the work that all the coaches did.”
White began working side-by-side with Joers two years ago and their bond became stronger the past eight months after White was diagnosed with lymphoma in September and Joers with pancreatic cancer in October.
“Besides my family, Bob was my immediate support person, and I was his,” White wrote, adding that one day Joers said to him: "`I don't wish cancer on anyone, but I am glad to be going through this with you.’ I told him I felt the same way. I will miss his smile, laugh, and goofy humor more than anything.”
Longtime girls basketball coach Jeff Kind knew Joers for 28 years, first meeting him when Joers was swimming coach prior to Joers’ first stint as Middleton athletic director.
“He was just so supportive to all the players and coaches at the high school,” Kind said. “He’ll be missed a lot because he brought a lot of energy. He would walk through the gym periodically (during a practice) and ask, `How’s it going? Do you need anything?’ ’’
Despite being aware of Joers’ serious diagnosis, Kind said Joers’ death “is still kind of a shock. … It’s still hard to take. He had a lot of support. There was a lot of outpouring of care. He had a lot of people who cared about him and embraced the family.”
Joers was a friend and mentor to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who said Joers had "infectious positivity."
“Even though you try to prepare for it, the finality is tough,” said Schlitz, who knew Joers for about 20 years, including the past eight as athletic directors.
Schlitz remembered sharing many car rides to meetings with Joers, discussing various topics and mixing moments of levity amid stressful work situations.
“He was eternally optimistic and extremely humble,” Schlitz said.
Said Perry Hibner, Middleton-Cross Plains school district communications director: “He was a genuinely nice person.”
Finnel, whose team won the Division 1 boys cross country title last fall, said he enjoyed working with Joers.
“He was always willing to support me and the other coaches,” Finnel said. “He was very positive and supportive over the years. … We’d have one-on-one meetings every two weeks during cross country season, and it can be taxing as a coach during the season. He made me feel better as a coach with the guidance he provided.”
Hibner worked with Joers in his role as school district communications director and also for five years coaching softball for the Cardinals — including four years as head coach.
“He kept the student-athletes and the coaches first,” Hibner said. “He made sure we had the support we needed. He was a pleasure to work with. He always made time for you.”
Recently, it was announced that the Middleton-Cross Plains indoor pool will be renamed in honor of Joers’ lifelong commitment to swimming and Middleton athletics.
“It is only fitting that we name the indoor pool after Bob,’’ school district superintendent Dana Monogue said at the time. “Bob is an icon in the community. He has done so much for our students, coaches and families over the years. He has always put people first. He has also built one of the top athletic departments in the state. On top of all that, Bob is a great person.’’
Hibner said he expected in the future the school district will have a celebration of Joers' life, while Schlitz said: "I'm sure we will do something as a conference to honor his legacy. It's really cool they got to rename the pool for him. That's really special."
The Joers family received an outpouring of support on social media Saturday after news of his passing became public. He had received similar support from people after his diagnosis last fall.
“I can’t thank people enough,” Joers said in a State Journal story in February. “All the notes, cards, calls and meals. It’s been constant since I was diagnosed. It is humbling, overwhelming.”
