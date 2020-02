Middleton boys hockey team forced to forfeit Tuesday WIAA regional semifinal win

The season has ended early for the Middleton boys hockey team.

The Cardinals were forced to forfeit Tuesday’s 7-2 WIAA regional semifinal victory over Tomah/Sparta for what a school official attributed on Thursday to “the inadvertent use of an ineligible player.”

As a result, Tomah/Sparta went to Sun Prairie on Thursday night to play for the regional title.

Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District Director of Communications Perry Hibner wrote in an email: “We were made aware of a concern and upon conclusion of our internal investigation needed to acknowledge the inadvertent use of an ineligible player, which we then reported to the WIAA.”

Hibner also wrote: “It certainly wasn’t malicious, nor were we knowingly violating WIAA rules. Our boys hockey players and families are extremely disappointed. This is a terrible way to have to close our season.

The forfeit reportedly is due to the participation of a senior transfer student who stayed in Middleton after playing in the fall season for the Madison Capitols 18-and-younger team. His family lives out of state. Under WIAA transfer rules, this sort of transfer calls for one year of non-varsity competition for the transferring student.