Middleton athletic director Bob Joers was named the District 5 athletic director of the year, according to a Twitter announcement from the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association.
Athletic directors from around the state earned such honors in their respective districts.
Previously, Joers was named the Big Eight Conference athletic director of the year, according to information from the Big Eight.
That meant Joers then was nominated for the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association District 5 athletic director of the year at the District 5 spring area meeting Friday.
He is being nominated for the athletic director of the year for his service to Middleton High School and its community, the Big Eight Conference and the WIAA. He has been a tireless supporter of high school athletics and has been a mentor and influence on many athletic directors, coaches and athletes, according to the Big Eight release.
Sun Prairie's Eric Nee was Big Eight athletic director of the year the past two years. Verona's Mark Kryka received the honor in 2016 and Madison Memorial's Jeremy Schlitz in 2015.