Middleton athletic director Bob Joers keeps working despite cancer diagnosis

White said he had his sixth round of chemotherapy Jan. 15 and will have his next scan in mid-February.

“Each round of chemo is a little more difficult to recover from, but I’m doing better this week as I have been able to work full days for the first time since my diagnosis in September,” White wrote in an email last week. “The support from Middleton High School, the volleyball families, friends and our own families has been amazing. We wouldn’t be able to go through all of this alone, and we definitely have never felt alone.”

Joers said he has chemotherapy every two weeks. He recently had a fifth chemotherapy session and his sixth of 12 was scheduled for this week. He said he might have radiation treatment after that.

The plan is to shrink the tumor so surgery can be performed potentially in June, he said.

“The biggest thing is I’ve lost so much weight,” the 6-foot-4 Joers said about a 45-pound weight loss.

“I’m a little guy now,” he joked, saying he’d like to get back to his driver’s license weight of 205. “Though everyone lies about their weight on their driver’s license, right?”

Joers continues to work as much as he can.