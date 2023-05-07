The Wisconsin State Journal is committed to recognizing outstanding achievements by high school student-athletes, whether during or away from competition.

This week’s high school sports spotlight is Lillian Reiner of Madison East.

To nominate a student-athlete, contact us at wsjsports@madison.com, with the student-athlete we should recognize, what school they attend and a short reason why they should be selected.

Lillian Reiner, jr., Madison East

Sport: Track and field

By the numbers: 2022 WIAA regional pole vault champion. Personal best of 11 feet ranks second for Madison high school girls. Placed 12th at the WIAA Division 1 WIAA state track and field meet in 2022.

Favorite athletic memory: One day last year instead of having a regular practice, the pole vaulters had a training session in the pool.

Favorite class: Culinary because "I'm always hungry and we get to make a bunch of different food," Reiner said.

Favorite place to compete: DeForest

Quotable: "Lily has been a great addition to our track and field program, as great as she performs individually, she is always there to motivate her teammates and is willing to assist the team in many different events," Madison East coach Cody Spooner said. "Lily's drive to compete is a great example for our younger athletes and that same competitive ferocity is also reflected in her academic pursuits."