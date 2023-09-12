Junior Julia Ackley had 17 kills and sophomore Kayla Landerud added 16 as McFarland came from two sets down to defeat Stoughton 23-25, 20-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-8 in girls volleyball on Tuesday.

Ava Dean had 39 assists and 16 digs for the winning Spartans. Brooklyn Radecke had 21 kills and Charlette Albers 32 assists to lead the Vikings.

Morgan Bentel stars for DeForest

Morgan Bentel had 10 kills and 17 assists to lift DeForest over Monona Grove 17-25, 25-15, 25-21, 25-20. Rylee Vinney chipped in with 24 digs for the Norskies who came back from a one-set deficit.

Brooklyn Tortorice had 10 kills for the Silver Eagles.

Jayse Holman’s 11 kills enough

Jayse Holman had 11 kills, Laila Rasmussen 18 assists and Kennedy Myers 15 digs to lead Mount Horeb past Reedsburg 25-19, 25-16 25-19.

Brecken Fitz scores hat trick

Brecken Fitz scored three goals and Owen Hansen and Hunter Maly each scored two goals as Madison La Follette routed Janesville Parker 9-1 in boys soccer.

Abby Henricksen strong again

Abby Henricksen shot a 2-under 34 and Brinley Goninen and even-par 36 to lead DeForest past Milton 156-193 in a girls golf dual meet at Lake Windsor. Avery Meek (40) and Mya Hanson (46) rounded out the Norskies’ scoring.

Trio of sweeps lifts Waunakee tennis

Claire Jaeger (No. 1 singles), Anna Loken (No. 3) and Taylor Copeland (No. 4) each posted straight set wins and Waunakee prevailed 5-2 over Oregon in girls tennis.

4 sweeps enough for Verona

McKenna Thorson (No. 1 singles), Naisha Nagpal (No. 2), Nicole Repka (No. 3) and Anna Dalebroux (No. 4) each had perfect 6-0, 6-0 victories as Verona blanked Madison La Follette 7-0.

Madison Memorial tennis doubles strong

Madison Memorial’s doubles teams of Lila Olson/Cora Smith (No. 1) and Sarah Vykhodets/Ava Kahn (No. 2) provided the only wins in the Spartans’ 5-2 loss to Janesville Craig.

McFarland doubles team completes sweep

McFarland’s No. 1 doubles team of Stella Blau/Mia Mistele ousted Stoughton’s Allison Sankbeil/Lauren Model, 6-3, 2-6, 10-4, to preserve a 7-0 victory. All the other Spartans’ wins were in straight sets.