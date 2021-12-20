 Skip to main content
McFarland girls volleyball receives WIAA fall tournament team sportsmanship award
Trish Fortune

McFarland's Trish Fortune talks to her team during the third set of Saturday's WIAA Division 2 state championship match.

 MARK MCMULLEN/Daily Citizen

The McFarland girls volleyball team is the recipient of the WIAA's fall team tournament sportsmanship award presented to programs whose coaches, athletes and fans at the state tournament conduct themselves in a respectful manner.

The Spartans girls soccer team (2007) and boys soccer team (2018) previously were honored.

Reedsburg, which lost in the state semifinals to eventual Division 2 champion Luxemburg-Casco, was an honorable-mention selection for the award in girls volleyball. 

Other recipients were Oostburg in boys soccer, Neenah in girls team tennis and Reedsville in football.

There was no award recipient in boys volleyball, but Kenosha Indian Trail received honorable mention.

