McFarland earns WIAA honorable-mention sportsmanship recognition for boys soccer, girls volleyball

Bay Port also claimed the award in girls soccer back in 2010. The Pirates advanced to the state championship game for the first time in the program’s history. They fell to two-time champion Muskego, 21-10, in the Division 1 final.

Honorable mention for the award went to Kiel, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Luck, Wausau Newman, Eau Claire Regis and Stratford.

Luxemburg-Casco is this year’s recipient of the award for the state girls volleyball tournament, which was held Nov. 7-9 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

The Spartans earned the honor for the third time overall and for the first time in girls volleyball. The other two recognitions came in team wrestling in 2001 and 2007. Their large contingent of fans displayed outstanding sportsmanship, enthusiasm and community support en route to winning the Division 2 championship with a three-set victory over McFarland in the championship match.

Schools receiving honorable mention were McFarland, Hillsboro, Wausau Newman, Oconomowoc, Union Grove and Wisconsin Lutheran.