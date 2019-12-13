McFarland earns WIAA honorable-mention sportsmanship recognition for boys soccer, girls volleyball

The WIAA announced that Bay Port in football, Luxemburg-Casco in girls volleyball, Waukesha West in boys volleyball, Lake Geneva Badger in girls team tennis and Eagle River Northland Pines in boys soccer were selected as the WIAA team sportsmanship award winners for the 2019 fall state tournaments.
McFarland in girls volleyball and in boys soccer received honorable-mention recognition.
The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance Company, announced the award winners Friday, according to a release from WIAA communications director Todd Clark.
The award is presented to one school program and community -- or communities in the case of cooperative programs -- in each of the state team tournaments that demonstrates outstanding sportsmanship.
According to the release, award winners are determined by the conduct and sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators. Additional consideration is given for the effort of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that the highest ideals of sportsmanship are demonstrated.
Bay Port earned its second sportsmanship recognition with its large crowd and positive support for the Pirates at the state football championships Nov. 22 at Camp Randall Stadium.
Bay Port also claimed the award in girls soccer back in 2010. The Pirates advanced to the state championship game for the first time in the program’s history. They fell to two-time champion Muskego, 21-10, in the Division 1 final.
Honorable mention for the award went to Kiel, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, Luck, Wausau Newman, Eau Claire Regis and Stratford.
Luxemburg-Casco is this year’s recipient of the award for the state girls volleyball tournament, which was held Nov. 7-9 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.
The Spartans earned the honor for the third time overall and for the first time in girls volleyball. The other two recognitions came in team wrestling in 2001 and 2007. Their large contingent of fans displayed outstanding sportsmanship, enthusiasm and community support en route to winning the Division 2 championship with a three-set victory over McFarland in the championship match.
Schools receiving honorable mention were McFarland, Hillsboro, Wausau Newman, Oconomowoc, Union Grove and Wisconsin Lutheran.
Waukesha West was determined to have displayed the most outstanding sportsmanship at the state boys volleyball tournament at the Resch Center. It’s the first time the Wolverines have been recognized with the sportsmanship award. They lost to Brookfield East in the state quarterfinals.
Honorable mention went to Franklin and Racine Horlick.
Badger was the recipient of the sportsmanship award in girls tennis, the first time Badger earned the recognition. Badger defeated Brookfield East, 4-3, in the Division 1 quarterfinal before falling to Mequon Homestead by the same score in the semifinals.
Kohler was given honorable mention for the award.
Northland Pines was the recipient of the honor in boys soccer with its display of sportsmanship in the frigid conditions Nov. 8 at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee on Nov. 8.
It marked the second time the Eagles received the award in the sport. Their previous recognition in boys soccer came in 1997. They also won the award in boys hockey in 2004.
They made their eighth state tournament appearance this season, which resulted in a 5-1 defeat to eventual Division 4 champion Sturgeon Bay in the semifinals. Last year’s award-winner McFarland received honorable mention recognition. McFarland was state runner-up in Division 3.
Award winners receive a trophy and banner.
Schools receiving honorable mention are acknowledged with a certificate of recognition.
The selection process included contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, and area hotels and restaurants, on occasion.