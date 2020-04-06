You are the owner of this article.
Madison West's Julia Scully, Kristina Rohrer, Henry Pitsch make college decisions
The Madison West athletics department announced on Twitter several college commitments by its student-athletes.

Senior Julia Scully has committed to Augsburg University in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and plans to compete in women’s soccer.

Senior Kristina Rohrer has committed to St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minnesota, and plans to compete in women’s cross country, Nordic skiing and track and field.

Senior Henry Pitsch has committed to UW-Eau Claire and plans to play baseball. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pitsch plays outfield and infield.

In October, UW-Eau Claire announced that baseball, which was discontinued in 1995, will be reinstated and that baseball and women’s lacrosse will be added in the spring 2021 season and men’s soccer will be added in the fall 2021 season. Charles Bolden was named baseball coach in February.

