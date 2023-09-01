Amalia Shields, Annabelle Pollock and Ella Stadler all won three events to spark Madison West past host Sun Prairie East 108-62 in Big Eight Conference girls swimming on Friday.

Pollock won the 200-meter freestyle (2 minutes, 3.77 seconds) and 50 freestyle (26.17) and swam on the victorious 400 freestyle relay, while Stadler won the 100 freestyle (57.34) and swam on the first-place 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay. Shields helped the Regents sweep the relays by swimming on all three relays for West.

Junior Kennedy Loomis won the 500 freestyle for East, touching the wall in 6:00.19, almost 8 seconds ahead of second place.

Hannah Mello (200 medley relay, 200 freestyle relay) and Ava Pulvemacher (200 individual medley, 400 freestyle relay) also were double winners for the Regents.

Edgewood plays to tie

La Crosse Logan took a 1-0 lead with 1 minute, 30 seconds left to play. Madison Edgewood’s Sam Johnson tied the game with 6 seconds left as the host Crusaders forged a 1-1 tie in boys soccer on Friday. Edgewood’s goalkeeper, Wesley Donovan, made two saves.

Lindley carries Warriors

Ben Lindley rushed for 141 yards and two touchdowns as Waunakee shut out Sun Prairie East 31-0. Lindley had TD runs of 1 and 2 yards among his 18 carries. Vance Johnson had 129 yards passing including a 22-yard TD pass to Robert Booker II.

Lagomasino, Verona blast East

Elijah Lagomasino threw for 162 yards and four TDs as host Verona upended Madison East 43-0. Chase Bredeson rushed for a TD and Rowan Bonifas recovered a block punt for a TD for the Wildcats. East’s Demond Langeon threw for 126 yards; Kurt Polo had 86 yards receiving.

Sauk gets by Stoughton

Sauk Prairie’s Ava Shimpach defeated Stoughton’s Emerson Hubert 6-2, 6-2, at No. 2 singles and the Eagles’ Gillian Fritsch defeated Stoughton’s Erin Hull 6-1, 6-1, at No. 4 singles as the Eagles prevailed 5-2 over the Vikings in girls tennis. Sauk Prairie’s doubles teams of Ava Andres/Ayla Sorg (No. 1), Olivia Wilkinson/Liesl Judge (No. 2) and Mackenzie White/Madelyn Mauch (No. 3) swept their matches. Samantha Weber (No. 1) and Claire Orn (No. 3) posted singles wins for the Vikings.

Stegner fuels Memorial’s win

Maya Stegner won the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 29;16 seconds) and the 100 freestyle (58.67) to lead host Madison Memorial past Janesville 125-45 in girls swimming.

400 free relay lifts Middleton

The Middleton-Verona girls swim meet came down to the 400-yard freestyle relay. Middleton’s relay team of Audrey Alexander, Piper Garcia Hall, Brynn Sundell and Tait Haag prevailed in 3:34.48 as the Cardinals edged the host Wildcats 94-92.

Lane leads Lodi

Mason Lane passed for one TD and ran for another to lead Lodi past Lakeside Lutheran 28-15.

