Madison West presented its sports awards Friday at Stevens Gymnasium.
The awards, according to a release from Madison West acting athletic director Alicia Pelton:
Boys awards:
Allan Shafer Athlete of the Year -- Drake Baldwin (hockey and baseball):
A four-year letter winner in both hockey and baseball, (one year varsity football). This past season Baldwin was awarded first team all-state in hockey, and has been two-time Big Eight Conference player of the year. In baseball, the past two seasons he was selected to the all-conference team. He will be attending Missouri State University on a baseball scholarship.
Regent Award (Most improved) -- Jaden Weiss (volleyball and Swimming/diving)
Jaden Weiss started his West swimming career on the JV team his freshman year of high school. Sophomore year he was part of the varsity team and swam at the sectional meet in the 100 backstroke. His junior year, Weiss was on the state championship team and competed in the 100 backstroke at state, placing 11th. During his senior year, Weiss was part of the record-breaking, state champion medley relay team. Weiss also qualified for state in the 200 IM, placing seventh, and the 100 backstroke, placing 6th. Weiss will continue his academic and athletic career on a swimming scholarship at Seattle University.
Forrest W. Gillett II Scholar-Athlete Award – Felix Jiang (hockey and tennis)
- Coach John Braxler
The Scholar-Athlete Award was awarded to a student with a high GPA and success in at least one varsity program. Jiang has maintained a 4.0 GPA. He lettered in all four years in hockey and twice in tennis. On the hockey team he organized study groups to help other athletes beyond himself. In tennis he has been a positive member on the team even before he made varsity, and it shows on and off the courts.
The Chris Vasquez Leadership Award - Luke Treiber (cross country and track and field)
The Chris Vasquez Leadership Award was awarded to a student athlete who embodies leadership. As captain of this 2019 team, Treiber, has demonstrated leadership qualities on the practice field, in competitions including as a qualifier at state championships, as well as in the classroom. He was one of the student athletes responsible for implementing our cross country summer training regimen. He has worked hard to build a welcoming environment for his teammates, especially the freshmen, who view him as a mentor. He will be attending the University of Minnesota in the fall.
R.O. Christoffersen Citizenship Award - Gus Nordmeyer (swimming and diving)
Nordmeyer swam all four years and qualified for state his sophomore, junior and senior year in the 100 breaststroke. This past season he was a team captain, and was part of the state championship team. Not only has Nordmeyer been successful in the pool, but he is also an active member throughout West and his community. He is a member of Honor Guard, a tutoring group at West. He is also a member of MENS Club (Men Encouraging Nonviolent Strength) and has served as the Community Outreach Coordinator. Nordmeyer has also volunteered to help middle schoolers learn to row at Camp Randall Rowing. During the swim season he also volunteered to give swim lessons to One City kids. Nordmeyer will continue his academic and athletic career at Williams College.
The Blue --Team Player Award –Kaleb Kohn (cross country, hockey, track and field)
The Team Player Award was given to an individual whose focus is centered on team success. The 2019 winner of this award, Kohn, earned four varsity letters in Track & Field, and 1 each in Hockey and Cross Country. Joining the West hockey and cross country teams his senior year, he was instrumental to both teams’ successes, including helping his cross country team to a fourth-place finish at the State Cross Country Championships. His team-first focus has been evident in every sport he has competed in at West. He will become a member of the Wisconsin National Guard upon graduation.
WIAA Scholar Athletes: Drake Baldwin (hockey and baseball)
WIAA Scholar Athlete is awarded to a multi-sport student-athlete who has shown academic success. A varsity four-year letter winner in hockey and baseball with a 3.83 GPA.
Girls Awards
Peg Mueller Athlete of the Year - Katrina Marty (swimming & diving)
Marty qualified for state and has been All-State all four years of high school. She is a two-time state champion in the 100 backstroke and is currently the second fastest backstroker in the history of WIAA high school swimming. Marty was an All-American three times in the 100 backstroke, and last year she was 16th out of all high school swimmers in the nation. She was named first-team all-conference all four years of high school. Marty holds school records in the 100 backstroke, 100 butterfly and 200 medley relay and was a leader on the girls swimming team. She will continue her academic and athletic career on a swimming scholarship at Arizona State next fall.
Regent Award (Most Improved): Bella Lawton (gymnastics and soccer)
Lawton has been a varsity soccer and West varsity gymnastics team member for all four years developing into a senior captain and leader. The hard work, dedication and effort she invested in her sports helped her improve noticeably each year. She leads by example on the field, with her voice on the sideline, and with her personality on the bus and sets an example of what a West Women's Soccer player should be: hard-working, driven to improve every day, and a willingness to be a leader and a teammate in whatever way her team needs.
Forrest W. Gillett II Scholar Athlete Award Naomi Kissel (swimming and diving)
Kissel has been part of the girls varsity swim team all four years of high school and was a former team captain. She competed at the state meet her sophomore, junior and senior year, receiving all-state every year. She also was named Academic All State and Academic All American. Naomi had a 3.94 GPA while taking six AP courses, and college level classes at UW. She will continue at Brown University.
The Maize Leadership Award - Isabel Heiman (dance and poms)
Heiman has served as an incredible leader on the Madison West dance team all four years of her high school career and has served as captain for the last two. She placed fourth in the All-Star soloist competition at Badgerette State Finals in January, which includes dancers from four states and was one of only 13 dancers in the state to be named to the Wisconsin Association of Cheer and Pom All State team for 2019.
R.O. Christoffersen Citizenship Award Haley Meskin (hockey)
Meskin is captain for girls hockey, a four-year letter winner, and awarded all-conference honors. She has excelled both in and outside the classroom, serving the community in many ways. She is a member of the student-athlete leadership team, honor guard, and Peer Partner Lifetime Sports where she works one on one with cognitive/physically disabled students to improve fitness in a fun environment.
The Blue -- Team Player Award –Carson Drury (cross country, basketball track and field)
Drury is a six-time letter winner in cross county, basketball and track and field and exemplifies everything it is to be a team player. Despite dealing with major injury during her senior track and field season she is an invaluable teammate, leader and team presence. She has attended every practice as a team captain, working to encourage younger athletes and promote the positive team culture of the sport.
WIAA Scholar Athlete: Lillian Knetter (Golf, Basketball, Soccer)
WIAA Scholar Athlete is awarded to a multi-sport student-athlete who has shown academic success. Knetter was a varsity letter winner in soccer, golf and basketball with a 3.87 GPA.
Also, recognized at the event:
Boy’s Swim State Champions
Wes Jekel was the state D1 swimmer of the year and
Coach Amanda Ellmaker was the state D1 coach of the year.
Genevieve Nashold was awarded the Gatorade Player of the Year for girls cross country this past fall. During the season Nashold won the City, Conference, Sectional and State titles, named All-Area athlete of the year by the Wisconsin State Journal and state athlete of the year by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association, and established a new school record time for 5,000 meters.