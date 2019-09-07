The Madison West girls swimming team rose to the occasion on Friday night.
The visiting Regents won six of 11 events and earned seven runner-up finishes to pull out an 89-81 victory over three-time defending WIAA Division 1 state champion Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet.
West got individual victories from senior Natalie Schick in the 100-yard backstroke (1:00.60), sophomore Quinn Weygandt in the 500 freestyle (5:16.63), sophomore Bella Granetzke in the 100 freestyle (:55.01), sophomore Evy Laursen in the 200 freestyle (1:57.91) and junior Bridget Sullivan in the 50 freestyle (:25.49). Granetzke, junior Kate Messner, Laursen and Schick combined to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:39.41).
Middleton senior Gabriela Pierobon Mays won the individual 100 butterfly (:58.21) and 200 individual medley (2:11.51), and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (1:50.82) and 200 freestyle relay (1:40.26). Also for Middleton, Alexandra Anagnostopoulos won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.46) and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay.
Sun Prairie 138, Janesville Parker/Evansville 32
The visiting Cardinals swept all 11 events to win over the host Vikings. Grace Sala won the 200 freestyle (2:03.02), 500 freestyle (5:32.29), and swam a leg on the winning 200 medley relay (1:55.20) and 400 freestyle relay (3:47.65. Janelle Schulz won the 100 freestyle (:55.86), 100 breaststroke (1:10.50), and swam on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:44.71) and 400 freestyle relay.
Verona/Mount Horeb 121, Janesville Craig 49
Senior Kaitlyn Zuehl won the 100 breaststroke and 500 freestyle and swam in the winning 200 medley relay as the Wildcats took victories in all 11 events over the visiting Cougars in the Big Eight mascot. Verona/Mount Horeb’s Sam Malecki and Peyton Drexler finished in a rare tie for the victory in the 50 freestyle (:29.40). Tola Klabough won the 200 individual medley (2:38.00) while Maia Blas took the 200 freestyle (2:18.45) for the hosts.
Madison Memorial 129.5, Madison East 40.5
The Spartans overwhelmed the Purgolders in a Big Eight dual.
Beloit Memorial 85.5, Madison La Follette 80.5
The host Purple Knights held on to top the Lancers in a Big Eight dual.
Girls golf
Big Eight triangular
Kallie Lux shot 5-over-par 72 to earn medalist honors and led the Cougars to a first place finish over the Spartans and Purple Knights at Krueger-Haskell Golf Course in Beloit.
Boys soccer
Madison Memorial 1,
Deerfield (Ill.) 1
The Spartans got a second-half goal, but gave up an equalizer to settle for a tie with the visiting Warriors at Madison Area Technical College.
Watertown Luther Prep 2,
Wisconsin Lutheran 0
Isaias Santos scored on a penalty kick seven minutes into play, and Jesus Chavez-Alejandre scored with 30 seconds left in the second half to solidify a non-conference victory for the Phoenix (2-2) over the host Vikings (1-3). Caleb Heckendorf recorded eight saves in his second straight shutout performance for Luther Prep.
Girls tennis
Waukesha South Invitational
Waunakee’s Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski won at No. 1 doubles and the Warriors won three of four singles matches on their way to a 5-2 victory over West De Pere in the first day of the two-day tournament at the Woyahn Complex in Waukesha.
Beaver Dam also won its opening-round match at Waukesha, taking a 5-2 victory over Wauwatosa East as Morgan Nelson won at No. 1 singles and Abby Kiesow and Hannah Budde won at No. 1 doubles.
Greendale Martin Luther Invitational
Watertown Luther Prep took a 6-1 victory over Greenfield and a 4-3 win over Hartland Lake Country Lutheran/Milwaukee Lutheran in the first day of the two-day event.
Luther Prep’s No. 1 doubles team of Abigail Schewe and Haley Olson led a 3-0 doubles sweep with a win, and Charis Glende won at No. 4 singles to clinch the victory. Against Greenfield, Haley Olson won at No. 1 singles and Aletia Schmidt and Schewe won at first doubles.