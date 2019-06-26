Madison West has named new coaches in girls golf and girls volleyball, Madison West substitute athletic director Alicia Pelton said.
Kayleigh McHugh has been hired as girls golf coach, Pelton said.
“I am excited for Kayleigh to lead the West golf program because of her passion, experiences, and knowledge of the game while committed to grow the youth game in Madison,” Pelton said. “Having a coach in as part of the city golf courses will not only help West but other programs as well.”
McHugh also is a PGA associate, golf instructor, change golf instruction/assistant golf professional at Odana Hills Golf Course, according to her Odana biography.
McHugh replaces Terry Everson, who remains the boys golf coach but retired as the girls coach, Pelton said.
McHugh, who grew up in Sylvania, Ohio, began golfing when she was 4 years old. She played in her first tournament when she was 12. According to her bio, she has six years of experience running junior and adult clinics. She coached the Highland Meadows junior PGA team for two years.
Kayleigh competed for Sylvania Northview High School and was the two-time Northwest Ohio girls golf league’s player of the year in high school and earned a college golf scholarship. She was graduated from Walsh University in North Canton, Ohio, in 2019. She is pursuing her PGA teaching professional certificate.
The Regents’ new girls volleyball coach is Ben Sperstad, Pelton said. Lisa Paasch was named JV coach.
“Ben brings enthusiasm and commitment to the program as well as knowledge of development at the high school level,” Pelton said. “Lisa’s experience playing and coaching at club, high school and college will help fine-tune skills and development across the four teams. In collaboration with (Madison West boys coach) Jaime Vareka, the boys and girls staffs have committed to work together to continue to build a strong volleyball program and grow youth programs.”
Sperstad graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2017 with a degree in biochemistry and works at GE Healthcare as a design verification and validation engineer in Madison, according to his biography from Madison Elite Volleyball Club. He has been an assistant at the high school level.
He played volleyball at Mukwonago, earning first-team all-conference honors, and for the West Allis Lightning club team, competing at the national level from ages 15 to 18.
Phil Friedl had been girls volleyball coach.
Pelton also named Jessie Thomm is the Regents’ new cheer coach and John Walesewicz as assistant coach.
Pelton said Madison West is seeking to hire a new boys soccer coach, wrestling coach and softball coach.
Drew Kornish departed as soccer coach to become Sauk Prairie's coach. Kayden Schumacher left as softball coach because he took a teaching job in another city, Pelton said.
Pelton is the substitute athletic director. Devon Peterson has been on a medical leave.