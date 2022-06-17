Madison West athletic director Alicia Pelton steps down

Alicia Pelton has decided to step down as Madison West athletic director.

Pelton cited the desire to spend more time with her children as a primary reason for her decision, she said in a phone interview Friday.

“I think it’s time,” said Pelton, who took over as the Regents’ athletic director in an interim role in 2019 and was named as the permanent athletic director in 2020.

The Madison School District posted openings for the director of athletics and operations jobs at Madison West and Madison La Follette on Friday, according to Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, who’s also the Madison School District athletic director.

Pelton’s tenure will be completed June 30, Schlitz said.

The La Follette posting is in order to make a permanent assignment, Schlitz said.

Alisha Raabe has filled the Lancers’ job in an interim role this school year.

“We look forward to identifying and hiring the leaders of the athletic departments at those schools in July to make a transition prior to the start of fall sports,” Schlitz said.

Raabe will continue in her athletic director role during the hiring process at La Follette, Schlitz said.

Raabe is a candidate for the permanent assignment, Schlitz said.

Pelton said an athletic director’s job is extremely time-consuming and she wants to embark on a new chapter in her life and spend more time with her family.

Pelton’s daughter, Kaya Pelton-Byce, just graduated from Madison Memorial. Kaya played for the Middleton co-op girls hockey team (the Madison Metro Lynx) that advanced to the WIAA state tournament this past winter. Pelton’s son, Ty Pelton-Byce, is a former University of Wisconsin men’s hockey player.

“It was fun, but it was a lot, particularly with West having so many athletic directors before me,” Pelton said about the job. “Then COVID hit and that was a lot.”

Pelton said she felt she brought stability to the job at West and was pleased with facility additions and improvements (including a swimming pool project and the addition of basketball courts) and a focus on equity in the Regents’ sports.

“I feel good about what I did,” she said. “I learned a lot.”

Pelton took over in a substitute role as Regents’ athletic director in April 2019, for Devon Peterson, who was on medical leave.

Pelton agreed to remain on as interim athletic director in September 2019, after Peterson stepped down.

Pelton had the interim tag removed from her title at the end of the school year in 2020.

She was named the Madison West athletic director after a job search in the spring of 2020 by the Madison School District.

Madison West has coaching openings to fill for football, girls tennis and girls basketball.

Arturo Bonomie stepped down earlier this month as the Regents’ football coach. At the time, it was announced that an interim coach would be named during the search for a new coach, but that hasn’t occurred yet, Pelton said Friday.

In a message Pelton shared with Madison West families, she wrote:

“After an exciting and fun run as AD, I’ve decided to change the chapter in my life. It has been an honor to serve Madison West. I personally have grown from this experience, learned from so many around me, and will be forever grateful for the time spent here.

“I am proud of the accomplishment we have achieved, including focusing on balancing equity in our high school sports; enhancing our new and existing facilities; engaging with the community in as thoughtful way as possible; balancing the demands across the various challenges over the last two unprecedented years we have all experienced; and re-establishing some much-needed stability.

“I thank all I have had a chance to interact with in helping to make this an amazing experience, and feel Madison West is in a good place to move forward on this journey in building amazing student-athletes.”

