Madison Sports Hall of Fame unveils new inductees

The Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club revealed its 59th Hall of Fame inductee class, selecting Roy Boone, Peggy Kelly Gierhart, Chris Grainger and Brad Winchester.

The dinner and enshrinement ceremony is scheduled June 1 at Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center, according to a release from the organization.

The Hall of Fame inductees and other award winners will be recognized at the banquet.

Boone was a standout basketball player at Madison East, averaging 29.6 points per game as a senior while earning Big Eight Conference player of the year honors and all-state recognition.

After two years at Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College, he played two seasons at the University of Wisconsin. He helped the Badgers to the 2000 NCAA Final Four and was an all-conference player in the Big Ten Conference the following season.

Boone, who also played professionally in Europe, the CBA and other leagues, is entering his seventh season with the MATC men’s basketball program and fifth as associate head coach.

Gierhart was the Madison Edgewood girls golf coach – 18 years as the head coach after two years as an assistant. Under Gierhart's direction, Edgewood won 13 WIAA Division 2 championships and finished as runner-up three more times. She retired after the 2021 season.

Earlier, during her playing career, she competed on the first Edgewood girls golf team, winning numerous local and state junior golf tournaments, and then played at Pepperdine University.

She won five Madison City women’s golf tournaments and also participated in the U.S. Amateur and Women’s U.S. Open championship. Gierhart was the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Madison sportswoman of the year in 1991 and 2006.

Grainger was a physical education and health teacher at Madison Memorial. He coached boys gymnastics for 23 years, directing the Spartans to two WIAA state championships and a second-place finish. He also coached boys tennis for 25 years, with the Spartans winning five Big Eight titles and 10 WIAA sectional championships.

He coached girls tennis for 21 seasons, with Memorial claiming five conference crowns, five sectional titles and a WIAA state championship in 1988. Grainger also was a collegiate and Junior Olympic gymnastics judge for 42 years. He was named USA Gymnastics judge of the year in 2019.

Winchester was a Madison West hockey player for his first two years of high school, then played for the U.S. National under-18 development program for two years. He played four years at UW, finishing his career with 40 goals and 84 points in 150 games.

Winchester, a winger, played seven seasons in the NFL, including playing for Edmonton, Dallas, St. Louis, Anaheim and San Jose. He retired from professional hockey in 2015. Winchester is a volunteer assistant coach for the UW men’s hockey team.

Boone, Gierhart, Grainger and Winchester will join the more than 200 individuals already in the Madison Sports Hall of Fame. The Hall of Fame induction is sponsored by Strand Associates.

In addition, other awards will be presented.

Madison Sports Commission Sportsman of the Year award – UW volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield.

McCone Insurance Madison Sportswoman of the Year award – Madison La Follette senior girls basketball player Demetria Prewitt.

Edgewood College Athletics Friend of Sport award – Bill Schultz of the Miracle Leagie of Dane County and Bob Buchanan of the Wisconsin Rugby Club.

Andringa Family “Rob Andringa Multi-Sport High School Athlete of the Year” award -- Madison East senior Alessandro Malterer (boys soccer, basketball, baseball).

Flad Development & Investment Area Sportsperson of the Year award – Stoughton senior wrestler Nicolar Rivera, who's committed to UW for wrestling.

Tickets for the event cost $50 and will be sold until May 26.

The event is open to the public. Banquet coordinator Al Schumacher can be contacted for tickets at 608-395-4648 or by email at alschu44@gmail.com.

The Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club began in 1963 to recognize athletes and sports figures from Madison.

