Former University of Wisconsin men’s basketball coach Bo Ryan headlines the 2023 Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club induction class.

The 60th Hall of Fame class also includes representatives from the four Madison public high schools: Gary Buss of Madison East; Michelle Jesperson of Madison West; Doug Parrish of Madison Memorial; and Pam Roecker of Madison La Follette, according to a recent news release from the Madison Sports Hall of Fame Club.

The event — including dinner, enshrinement ceremony and awards presentation — is scheduled for May 31 at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center.

Ryan’s coaching career included stints at UW-Platteville (1984-99) and UW-Milwaukee prior to coaching the Badgers (2001-2015). He compiled a record of 747-233, winning 12 conference titles at UW-Platteville and UW, where he also led the Badgers to three Big Ten Conference tournament titles.

Ryan’s teams at UW-Platteville won four NCAA Division III national championships and he led UW to an NCAA Division I title game appearance against Duke in 2015.

Buss was a multi-sport athlete at Madison East, who competed in football, basketball and baseball and won eight varsity letters. In football, he received All-City (three years), all-conference (two years) and all-area recognition and was a first-team All-State selection in 1966.

He also was All-City in baseball for three years. He then earned three letters in football and one in baseball at UW.

Jesperson excelled in swimming locally, nationally and internationally. Jesperson, at Madison West, won 14 WIAA state titles, won WIAA All-State honors in four events as a senior, won the WIAA Athlete of the Year honor three times and was named the state swimming coaches association girls swimmer of the year twice, according to the biographical information from the Madison Hall of Fame Club.

She was an All-American and an NCAA national champion in the 400-meter freestyle relay and 800 freestyle relay while swimming for Stanford. She competed in national competitions and at the U.S. Olympic trials. She won a gold medal at the 1997 World University Games in Sicily.

Parrish competed in football, basketball and track and field at Madison Memorial. Football was his primary sport, playing running back and defensive back. He led the Spartans to the Big Eight Conference football title and the WIAA Division 1 finals in 1984.

His college career included playing football at Taft Junior College, the University of California (defensive back and kick return specialist) and San Francisco State. He played six seasons for Edmonton in the Canadian Football League and was part of the Eskimos’ Grey Cup championship team in 1993.

Roecker won nine varsity letters in tennis, basketball and softball at Madison La Follette. She was part of Big Eight champion and WIAA state tournament finalist in softball, a state tournament qualifier in basketball and the City doubles champion and a state qualifier in tennis.

She played basketball at UW-Green Bay, where she was a 1,000-point scorer and became an all-time leader in assists in a game, season and career. She went on to become an athletic director in high school and college and has been a TV broadcaster for college basketball.

Other athletes, coaches and contributors to sports in Madison and the area also are being recognized:

The Flad Development and Investment Madison area sportsperson of the year award — Oregon boys soccer coach Chris Mitchell and Oregon girls soccer coach Bobby Nichols.

The Edgewood College Athletics “Friend of Sport” award — John Probst.

The McClone Insurance Madison sportswoman of the year award — Madison Edgewood girls swimming coach Emily Schwabe.

The Madison Area Sports Commission’s Madison sportsman of the year award — University of Wisconsin director of track and field and cross country Mick Byrne.

The Andringa Family “Rob Andringa multi-sport high school athlete of the year” award — Madison La Follette senior Jackson Mankowski.

The Hall of Fame inductees will join more than 200 individuals already in the Madison Sports Hall of Fame, sponsored by Strand Associates.

The public is welcome to attend.

Tickets cost $55 and will be sold until May 25.

Contact banquet coordinator Al Schumacher (608-395-4648) for tickets or go to madisonsportshalloffame.org to order banquet tickets.

The Madison Hall of Fame Club began in 1963 to recognize great athletes and sports figures from Madison.

