Madison school district continues on-line learning model, maintains virtual stance for athletics

The district will continue with its virtual athletics plans.

“We will continue to offer virtual programming to all students for physical and mental health outlets,” Schlitz wrote in an email.

“When in-season for WIAA calendar dates our programs are expected to provide a minimum of four-to-five hours weekly activities while virtual including at least one or two hours weekly of live virtual training, athlete check-ins, workouts, along with grade, attendance, engagement, academic support and resources. I know our coaches are finding innovative ways to engage and connect. We will be ready when safely able to return to our venues and gather together.”

He added: “We do not know the impact of athletics from a transmission standpoint or the long-term effects and concerns as this is a novel virus and studies have not been conducted which can clearly determine these things as some areas attempt to return to sport in a variety of ways. Scientific data is limited on the impact having the virus previously will have on youth athletes but we are aware of growing interest in the residual concerns related to myocarditis and other severe health impacts for young people that have previously recovered from Covid-19.”