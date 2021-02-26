Madison school district athletics remain virtual for alternate fall season through March 26; phase-in plan for spring sports coming

“We know students are eager for in-person athletics to start up again and we share the sense of urgency around resuming co-curriculars, recognizing the critical role sports play in so many students' lives,” according to the release.

Schlitz added: “We know that conditions around community transmission of COVID-19 can always change, as can health guidance and, of course, weather and field conditions. So we know we'll need to be flexible so that we can adapt to these unpredictable factors.”

As far as the current virtual athletics programming, according to the release: “We will continue to offer virtual athletics programming to all students. We know this is an important physical and mental health outlet for students and that the accountability it provides is an important support. During the WIAA calendar seasons, virtual athletics programming is expected to provide a minimum of 4-5 hours of activities per week, and 1-2 of those hours should be synchronous virtual training, athlete check-ins, and workouts, along with providing accountability and resources to support academics, engagement, grades, and attendance. We know our coaches are finding innovative ways to engage and connect. General out-of-season options will continue to be provided virtually throughout the school year.”