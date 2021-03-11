Madison School District approves return to in-person athletics in some sports

The Madison school district’s goal, with a successful phased return, is to resume traditional spring sports athletics in the Big Eight beginning with the WIAA season calendar. The start of WIAA spring sports (outdoor-only activities) would be the week of April 19.

“The district’s plan for return is purposeful and in phases to support community health, student and staff safety,” according to the release. “Activities will begin with small group outdoor gatherings of individual sports which do not require sharing equipment and allow for 6 feet of distance between participants at all times.

“With successful mitigation strategies, it is expected these opportunities and activities will expand gradually over time. Initially, students will only be participating in one co-curricular activity at a time to reduce contacts across cohorts and appropriately acclimatize back to physical activity.

“WIAA COVID-19 accommodations allow school activities to occur for sports out of season and will be the mechanism used to begin our phased return and acclimatization. …

“Training on mitigation measures and safety protocols along with student orientation will occur on a program and school basis specific to activity.”