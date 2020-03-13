Madison's four public schools unlikely to play games earlier than April 20

The WIAA state boys and girls basketball tournaments won’t be the only high school sports events bracing for major impact in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
School administrators hope for the best, plan for the worst and expect something in between. Still, the real danger exists that a large chunk of the of the spring prep sports season — at least the regular season — could be wiped out by the COVID-19 situation.
The first spring casualties already have been announced. According to an internal guidance document issued Friday morning by Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, it is likely none of the city’s four public high schools will participate in spring sports games, matches or meets earlier than April 20 — five weeks from today.
The spring sports season is barely under way. This is the first week of boys and girls track and field practice, and the other spring sports begin practice between Monday and April 6.
Unlike the bombshell cancellation of the basketball tournaments, forced by the escalation of the COVID-19 situation in the state and elsewhere over the past few days, athletic directors now have a little time to determine how to handle spring sports schedules as the problem either escalates or diminishes from day to day.
Schlitz said Madison public schools will continue to hold practices when school is open, though he urged the use of “social distancing as best we can to provide training options,” he wrote, adding any student-athlete who “opts to stay home or not attend practice will not be met with repercussions for missing tryouts, practice, etc.”
However, Schlitz mandated that when school is closed — whether for spring break (the week of March 23 for MMSD schools) or other reasons (i.e., COVID-19) — the city public schools are not allowed to hold practice and may not encourage students to group together to practice without a coach. Furthermore, whether school is open or not, no open gyms will be allowed.
Indoor track and field competitions had been scheduled to start next week — but most, if not all, already have been canceled, including the Madison City Meet on March 27 at the University of Wisconsin Shell. So have some season-opening softball games, originally set to begin the last two days of March.
But by the second week of April, all seven WIAA-sanctioned spring sports — boys and girls track and field, baseball, softball, girls soccer, boys tennis and boys golf — were expected to be in full swing.
Baseball practice is scheduled to begin Monday (for pitchers only) and Monday, March 23 (all players); softball on March 23; soccer on March 24; boys tennis on March 30; and boys golf on April 6. After a required minimum number of practices (usually seven), teams can begin competing against other schools.
Schlitz also mandated that any MMSD coaches or student-athletes who travel to states with more than 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases, or to states with suspected community transmission, will be required to undergo self-quarantine and will not be allowed to attend school or practice for 14 days upon their return. The 17 states on that list as of Friday morning include Iowa and Illinois. (Wisconsin already has exceeded 10 confirmed COVID-19 cases.)
Schlitz also wrote that if teams have not practiced for seven to 13 days due to closed schools (whether due to spring break or COVID-19 precautions), they must practice for at least three days before being allowed to resume competition. If the period without practice is 14 or more days, five days of practice are required.
Throw in the often lousy spring weather and field conditions, and it becomes difficult to see how spring sports teams will be able to find any sort of stride before May. WIAA regionals and subsectionals in track, softball and tennis are set for May 26, with the baseball postseason starting two days later.
According to current WIAA regulations, teams in all spring sports must compete in at least four regular-season meets or games before becoming eligible for the postseason.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark issued a statement Friday afternoon which read:
"The WIAA staff and Board of Control have not made any alterations to the spring sports season at this point. We are monitoring what is happening from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the World Health Organization. The situation is very fluid, but if it is determined that suspension of any contests and practices are directed, we will notify our member schools with instructions, and look to any adjustments to the tournament procedures to allow post-season to be played.
In the MMSD guidance document, Schlitz makes a philosophical point that resonates in light of the current situation:
“(A)thletics is a privilege and not a right, which gives us (administrators) an added level of responsibility,” Schlitz wrote. “Remember that school is a right, and it serves a large community service beyond the classroom. So when we continue to have school, we may have the responsibility of making more restrictive decisions related to athletics and extracurriculars.”