Madison's four public schools unlikely to play games earlier than April 20

The WIAA state boys and girls basketball tournaments won’t be the only high school sports events bracing for major impact in the wake of the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.

School administrators hope for the best, plan for the worst and expect something in between. Still, the real danger exists that a large chunk of the of the spring prep sports season — at least the regular season — could be wiped out by the COVID-19 situation.

The first spring casualties already have been announced. According to an internal guidance document issued Friday morning by Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz, it is likely none of the city’s four public high schools will participate in spring sports games, matches or meets earlier than April 20 — five weeks from today.

The spring sports season is barely under way. This is the first week of boys and girls track and field practice, and the other spring sports begin practice between Monday and April 6.

Unlike the bombshell cancellation of the basketball tournaments, forced by the escalation of the COVID-19 situation in the state and elsewhere over the past few days, athletic directors now have a little time to determine how to handle spring sports schedules as the problem either escalates or diminishes from day to day.