Madison Metro Lynx girls hockey program earns WIAA sportsmanship award

The Middleton co-op girls hockey team was named as a recipient of a WIAA team sportsmanship award for the 2022 winter state tournament season.

The WIAA, in cooperation with Rural Mutual Insurance, chose the award winners for the winter state tournaments from the 2021-22 winter sports season and the recipients were announced Tuesday.

Other winners included Winneconne (team wrestling), Highland (girls basketball), Brillion (boys basketball) and Franklin/Muskego in gymnastics. Boys hockey didn’t have a recipient.

Reedsburg earned honorable-mention recognition in gymnastics. Marshall earned honorable-mention recognition in boys basketball.

The Middleton co-op, known as the Madison Metro Lynx, consists of seven schools, including Middleton, Dodgeville, Madison Edgewood, Madison Memorial, Madison West, Mount Horeb and Verona.

The team won the award in girls hockey after participating in the state tournament for the second time in the past three seasons.

The Metro Lynx fell 4-1 in the semifinals to the eventual champion, the Schofield D.C. Everest co-op. It’s the first time the co-op program has won the sportsmanship award.

According to the WIAA release, as the lead program in the configuration of the co-op, Middleton claims its seventh sportsmanship recognition. Middleton has been recognized twice in boys tennis and boys volleyball and once in girls tennis and girls basketball.

The Appleton Xavier co-op received honorable mention.

In addition to Winneconne receiving the sportsmanship award for team wrestling, honorable mention for the award went to Amery, Hartland Arrowhead, Marshfield, Glendale Nicolet, Prairie du Chien and St. Croix Falls.

The Franklin/Muskego co-op won the WIAA Division 1 championship and earned the gymnastics program’s first sportsmanship award. Programs receiving honorable mention were Reedsburg, Arrowhead, Antigo, Hartford, Mequon Homestead and Holmen.

Highland, which lost to eventual Division 5 champion Randolph in the state semifinals, was the award winner in girls basketball – the first time Highland has received the award in any sport. Honorable-mention recognition went to Randolph, Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, Brookfield East, De Pere, Whitefish Bay Dominican, Menomonie and St. Croix Falls.

In addition to Brillion’s award in boys basketball, the schools that received honorable mention were Marshall, Ashwaubenon, Cameron, Gibraltar, Hurley, Racine Case and Randolph.

The sportsmanship award was presented to one school and community in each of the state team tournaments.

Recipients were determined by the sportsmanship displayed by athletes, coaches, cheer and support groups, mascots, bands and spectators, according to the WIAA release. Other considerations include that the efforts of school administrators and chaperones to ensure support for their teams are positive and that highest ideals of sportsmanship are showcased.

Award winners receive a trophy and banner in recognition of the honor. Schools receiving honorable mention receive a certificate of recognition.

Contributions and evaluations from contest officials, tournament management, police and security personnel, crowd control and ushers, WIAA staff members, area hotels and restaurants were taken into account.

