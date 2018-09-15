Continuing the maelstrom that is the race for second place in Big Eight swimming behind defending champion Middleton, Madison Memorial and Madison West posted another classic in their storied rivalry as the Spartans (4-1) edged out the Regents (2-2-1), 90-80 on Friday night.
Memorial junior Ella DeFever triumphed in both the 200 (1:59.02) and 100 freestyle (54.57) in the win. Sophomore Kiara Bissen and junior Carly McKeon helped the Spartans complete a clean sweep of the four freestyle events.
The Regents went down swinging, however, as senior Arizona State recruit Katrina Marty posted dominant victories in the 100 butterfly (58.54) and 100 backstroke (58.44). Freshman Evy Laursen also took home two event wins, in the 200 individual medley (2:10.84) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.62).
Sun Prairie 88, Verona/Mount Horeb 82
Cardinals sophomore Sophie Fiske delivered wins in the 50 (26.52) and 100 (59.22) freestyle as Sun Prairie (4-1) edged out host Verona/Mount Horeb (1-2-1). Junior Sara Stewart notched wins in the 100 butterfly (1:05.96) and 100 backstroke (1:07.42) for the home team in the loss.
Middleton 139, Beloit Memorial 31
Seven different Cardinals won individual events as defending state champions Middleton (5-0) cruised past the Purple Knights (1-4). Middleton senior Hannah Aegerter was the only swimmer to win two individual events, taking the 200 individual medley (2:12.71) and 100 backstroke (1:01.50).
Boys soccer
Sparta 2, Madison Edgewood 1
Will Kaftan scored a pair of goals to send the host Spartans past the Crusaders in a non-conference match. Nick Stacey had the lone goal for Edgewood.
Eau Claire Memorial 2, Oregon 0
The Old Abes scored two goals in the first five minutes earn a non-conference win over visiting Panthers.
Beloit Memorial 1, East Moline United Township (Ill.) 1
Bernardo Plascencia scored on an assist from Brian Delatorre as the Purple Knights tied in pool play of the Indian State Cup in Rockford, Illinois.
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 3, Watertown Luther Prep 0
Jake Semenske scored two second-half goals to help lift the Chargers past the fourth-ranked Phoenix in non-conference action, dealing Luther Prep (8-1-1) their first defeat of the season.
Girls tennis
Madison Memorial Invitational
Nikita Remesh only dropped two sets in three matches to lead the Spartans to a 3-0 record with victories over Verona, Waunakee and Stoughton. Jessica Jiang also went undefeated for Memorial.
Cross country
Rio/Fall River Invitational
Isabelle Clary of Lodi took first place, but top five finishes by Claire Huggett and Gianna Dugan gave Marshall the team victory. Columbus took second with four runners in the top 12.
On the boys side, Lodi and Edgerton tied for first place with team scores of 72. Edgerton’s Ryen Hazzard finished first in 17 minutes and 55 seconds and teammate Trevor Wilkinson was second (18:08). Lodi had four runners in the top 14.
Girls golf
Madison Edgewood 176, Oregon 204
The Crusaders’ Grace Welch shot a 2-over 38 to propel the sixth-ranked Crusaders over the visiting Panthers.
Defo Cup Match Play
The gold team which consisted of golfers from DeForest, Portage, Stoughton and Wisconsin Dells defeated the purple team 6-4 in the inaugural match play event. The purple team was players from Beaver Dam, Monona Grove, Reedsburg and Watertown.