Madison Memorial selects girls swimming and diving coach

Madison Memorial freshman Jillian Holler swims to a seventh place finish in the 100 yard freestyle event at the WIAA Division 1 Girls State Swimming and Diving Meet at Waukesha South High School in Waukesha, Wis., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

Madison Memorial named Mandi Peterson as its girls swimming and diving coach.

Peterson will be new to Madison Memorial as a science teacher in the 2022-23 school year and has 20 years experience as a summer swimming coach and seven years as an assistant at Madison Memorial, according to an email from athletic director Jeremy Schlitz.

Peterson swam at the University of Wisconsin.

Peterson replaces Stacey Johansson.

Johansson stepped down as coach for the program for family reasons, it was reported in February. 

Additional hires

When Chris Davis recently was named the Sun Prairie West boys basketball coach, it created a vacancy on coach Matt Miota’s Madison East staff.

Reese Jordan, a Madison East graduate and the current director of the Northeast Side Youth Basketball Association, was named a varsity assistant, athletic director T.J. Rogness said.

• Dan Nickel has been named the Marshall girls basketball coach, replacing Doug Pickarts, who took the girls job at Cambridge, Marshall athletic director Matt Kleinheinz confirmed.

• Fort Atkinson named Mark Gavigan its girls basketball coach and Spencer Agnew cross country coach, according to announcements on Twitter by the school athletics.

