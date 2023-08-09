Tim Richardson began thinking seriously about working in school administration while he was teaching special education and coaching baseball at Madison Memorial.

That eventually led him to pursue a master’s degree in athletic administration.

“I didn’t know if that was going to be as a principal or the athletics route," Richardson said Wednesday. "… I’m not a person who likes to sit still. I wanted a new challenge.”

The 37-year-old Richardson was named Madison Memorial’s interim athletic director for the 2023-24 school year. That followed the announcement Wednesday that Jeremy Schlitz will serve as Madison School District’s full-time athletic director.

Schlitz, 44, had been Madison Memorial’s athletic director since 2012 and served as the school district’s part-time athletic director since 2016. That job was shifted from a part-time to full-time role.

“I’m excited to have a little more time to work on bigger picture systems,” said Schlitz, who will work from the district office after 25 years working at Memorial.

Richardson has worked at Memorial for 15 years. He was the Spartans’ baseball coach for 10 seasons (after serving as an assistant for one year) before stepping down in June 2022.

The full-time job hiring process for Memorial’s athletic director will begin in January, and Richardson said he plans to apply for the full-time job at that time.

The timing of Schlitz’s new job with the beginning of the fall sports season led to Richardson being named interim athletic director.

“Right now, I’m trying to get my feet underneath me,” Richardson said.

He is getting prepared for the fall sports season and Memorial’s first football game — against Kenosha Tremper at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at Mansfield Stadium. The new turf is in at Mansfield and locker rooms should be completed next week, he said.

Schlitz taught mathematics and coached boys tennis, girls tennis, boys basketball, boys golf and girls golf at Memorial before becoming athletic director.

The athletic directors at the other Madison School District schools remain the same — T.J. Rogness (Madison East), Corvonn Gaines (Madison West) and Scott Swanson (Madison La Follette).

