Madison Memorial earns spot in Culver's Cup championship game

“I had a lot of support,” Kreft said. “My teammates made it pretty easy on me today, keeping shots on the outside. It made my job pretty simple. I was pretty confident throughout the whole game. Off the bat, once I got a few shots and started feeling it, I was just feeling good.”

Senior goalie Wes Turner, who led the Spartans past Baldwin-Woodville/Saint Croix Central in a shootout victory Friday, and Kreft have split time in the net for Memorial this season.

“We have two goalies who are really capable, which is a good situation to have,” Spencer said. “We feel very comfortable playing with either guy.”

Helseth scored at 3:41 of the second period. Helseth, who later added an assist, blasted a shot past Panthers senior goalie Sterling Skrede, who made 37 saves.

“We had created a lot of good chances, and then to have a puck finally go in was good,” Spencer said. “You tell the kids to keep doing what we are doing and that it’s just a matter of time and it will happen. And it did.”

After a penalty-free first period, both teams took up repeated residency in the penalty boxes in the second and third periods.

Anthony scored a power-play goal at 2:49 of the third period, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.