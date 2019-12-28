Madison Memorial earns spot in Culver's Cup championship game

With a berth in the Culver’s Cup championship game on the line, sophomore goaltender Tyler Kreft wanted to make sure the Madison Memorial boys hockey team earned the opportunity to defend its tournament title.
Kreft made 28 saves, freshman defenseman Wyatt Helseth opened the scoring with a second-period goal and junior forward Dylan Anthony scored two of the Spartans’ three power-play goals in the third period during a 4-1 victory over West Salem/Bangor in a semifinal at the 11th annual Culver’s Cup on Saturday at Madison Ice Arena.
“It’s huge,” Kreft said after the victory. “We would like to go back-to-back. I just tried to do my best in giving my team the best chance to get into the championship game.”
Defending tournament champion Memorial (4-6-1) advances to the championship game at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Madison Ice Arena. The other semifinal featured the Onalaska co-op playing the Ashland co-op in Saturday’s late game.
“Our expectation going into every game is that if we play the way we are capable, we believe we can play with anybody,” Spartans coach Jon Spencer said. “We just haven’t done that for the first 11 games consistently. … We feel like we are going in (the right) direction.”
West Salem/Bangor (4-3-1), which will play in the third-place game at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hartmeyer Ice Arena, didn’t break through against Kreft until sophomore forward Zach Long scored with 1 minute, 40 seconds left to play.
“I had a lot of support,” Kreft said. “My teammates made it pretty easy on me today, keeping shots on the outside. It made my job pretty simple. I was pretty confident throughout the whole game. Off the bat, once I got a few shots and started feeling it, I was just feeling good.”
Senior goalie Wes Turner, who led the Spartans past Baldwin-Woodville/Saint Croix Central in a shootout victory Friday, and Kreft have split time in the net for Memorial this season.
“We have two goalies who are really capable, which is a good situation to have,” Spencer said. “We feel very comfortable playing with either guy.”
Helseth scored at 3:41 of the second period. Helseth, who later added an assist, blasted a shot past Panthers senior goalie Sterling Skrede, who made 37 saves.
“We had created a lot of good chances, and then to have a puck finally go in was good,” Spencer said. “You tell the kids to keep doing what we are doing and that it’s just a matter of time and it will happen. And it did.”
After a penalty-free first period, both teams took up repeated residency in the penalty boxes in the second and third periods.
Anthony scored a power-play goal at 2:49 of the third period, giving the Spartans a 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Sam Knight followed with another power-play goal at the 3:53 mark. Anthony’s second goal, an unassisted power-play tally, with 3:33 remaining in the game boosted Memorial’s lead to 4-0.
Memorial, which had eight penalties for 27 minutes, also performed well on the penalty kill. The Panthers’ only goal came while the teams were at even strength.
“On the power play, we just tried to simplify it, trying to get the puck back to our `D,’ and shoot pucks, and have the forwards go find some rebounds,” Spencer said. “And we were able to find a couple of those on the power play.
“The penalty kill, we are pretty aggressive when the puck is not in our zone. So, we are able to kill off a lot of penalty time by not letting them set up in the zone. And Tyler Kreft played well and made the saves when they had quality chances.
West Salem/Bangor 0 0 1 — 1
Madison Memorial 0 1 3 — 4
Second period: MM — Helseth (Olson, Faulkner), 3:41.
Third period: Anthony (Helseth, Parks), 2:49 (pp); Knight (W. Boyle), 3:53 (pp); Anthony (unassisted), 13:27 (pp); WS — LaFleur (Gribble), 15:20.
Saves: WS 37 (Skrede); MM 28 (Kreft).
Penalties-minutes: WS 6-15; MM 8-27.