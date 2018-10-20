Grace Olson’s victory at No 1 singles — the last match of the night — broke a tie and sent Madison Memorial to a 4-3 upset over third-seeded Eau Claire Memorial in the quarterfinals of the WIAA Division 1 state team girls tennis tournament Friday night at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Julia Zhou won at No. 2 singles in straight sets to go along with victories by the Spartans’ No. 2 doubles team of Megan Li and Catherine Wu and No. 3 doubles partners Janna Liu and Meera Manoharan.
Madison Memorial (19-2) was the only one of the four unseeded teams to win its quarterfinal match, and they Spartans will face second-seeded Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels in the semifinals this morning. The Dashers defeated Lake Geneva Badger 5-2.
Defending state champion and No. 1 seed Mequon Homestead defeated Neenah 6-1, and No. 4 Whitefish Bay did the same to Green Bay Notre Dame. The winners will play in the other semifinal match.
Cross country
Mayville sectional
Lodi senior Isabelle Clary was the area’s only individual state qualifier thanks to a third-place overall finish (20:37) in the girls race. Winneconne (first) and Grafton (second) saw their runners take seven of the top 10 spots to advance to next Saturday’s state meet. Grafton senior Julia Wille finished first with a time of 20:25.
On the boys side, Portage senior Tyler Jones won the individual title in 16:54 to qualify for state. Grafton had three runners finish in the top 10 to win the team title and advance for the second straight year. Winneconne also qualified with four runners in the top 20.
Whitewater sectional
Jefferson and Lake Mills each had five girls finish in the top 20 to earn their second consecutive state appearances.
Senior Mariah Linse and sophomore Makenzie Hottinger took first and second overall, respectively, for the Eagles, who won the race outright. Sophomore Lauren Winslow placed third for the second-place L-Cats.
Junior Maya Habben of Watertown Luther Prep also qualified for individual state with a sixth-place finish.
Jefferson also earned a second straight trip to state in the boys race with a second-place team finish. Senior Ryan Nelson (fifth), junior Ian Sande (seventh) and senior Logan Dzielinski (eighth) all finished in the top 10 for the Eagles.
East Troy took first overall thanks to senior Henry Chapman’s top finish (17:06). The Trojans will make their third state appearance in row.