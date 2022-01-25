 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz earns state recognition
0 Comments
alert

Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz earns state recognition

  • 0

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz was the recipient of two state awards, it was announced recently.

Schlitz, who also is the athletic director for the Madison School District, received the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association President’s Award for 2021.

The award is given, at the discretion of the current WADA president, to recognize a person who’s made a significant impact on the organization’s president, enhancing the individual’s ability to best serve WADA, according to a release.

Recent past winners were Greg Smith in 2020, Devon Peterson and Madison’s Gary Kolpin in 2019 and Schlitz in 2018.

Jeremy Schlitz mug

Schlitz

Among other WADA honors delivered, Schlitz also received the 2021 Olson/Teff professional development award, which was first awarded in 2017 by the WADA board of directors.

The award recognizes a person who possesses and has contributed to the vision of professional development in the state. The award is named after John Olson and Jim Teff, Wisconsin Athletic Administrators who were instrumental in creating the National interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Leadership Training Institute.

The award is presented to a WADA member who has made significant contributions and excellence in the area of professional development – personally and at the local and state levels for WADA members, according to a release.

Previous winners were Jack Klebesedal, Racine Unified, in 2020; Jim McClowry, Appleton West, in 2019; James Sekel, Schofield D.C. Everest, in 2018; and Mark Zahn, Seymour, in 2017. McClowry is a former Sun Prairie athletic director.

Marshfield's Nathan DeLany is the WADA president and Amherst's Shawn Groshek is president-elect. 

Fave 5: Sports reporter Jon Masson selects his favorite stories from 2021

It was difficult to pick just five high school stories during a unique year that included the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring and a spring season that wrapped up in July with Sun Prairie's state baseball title. 

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life
High School Baseball
topical alert

Waunakee's Adam Acker doesn't let limitation slow him on the field or in life

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The All-Badger North Conference outfielder and pitcher for the Waunakee baseball team was born with one arm. 

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia
High School Cross Country
alert

How Oregon senior Yordanos Zelinski's route to running excellence began in Ethiopia

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Zelinski, who was living in an orphanage in Ethiopia, came to the United States when he was adopted at age 11. 

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds
High School Golf
topical

Mount Horeb golf coach Nolan Krentz driven to play the most rounds

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

By his count, Krentz played 1,974 nine-hole rounds, or 17,766 holes in 2020 — about 85% of the time by himself.

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title
High School Swimming
topical

WIAA Division 1 state swimming: Sun Prairie starts late, closes strong for first title

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Fourth-ranked Sun Prairie scores 232.5 points to outdistance runner-up and second-ranked Greenfield co-op (211 points). 

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team
High School Golf
topical

With no girls program, Haley Thoeny paves way for Lodi boys golf team

  • Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Thoeny is the No. 1 golfer for Blue Devils coach David Zilker's lineup. Thoeny is among eight girls who play for the Lodi boys golf program, which doesn't offer a girls team. 

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Antonio Brown trolls Buccaneers with epic meme after heartbreaking loss

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics