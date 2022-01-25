Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz earns state recognition

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz was the recipient of two state awards, it was announced recently.
Schlitz, who also is the athletic director for the Madison School District, received the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association President’s Award for 2021.
The award is given, at the discretion of the current WADA president, to recognize a person who’s made a significant impact on the organization’s president, enhancing the individual’s ability to best serve WADA, according to a release.
Recent past winners were Greg Smith in 2020, Devon Peterson and Madison’s Gary Kolpin in 2019 and Schlitz in 2018.
Among other WADA honors delivered, Schlitz also received the 2021 Olson/Teff professional development award, which was first awarded in 2017 by the WADA board of directors.
The award recognizes a person who possesses and has contributed to the vision of professional development in the state. The award is named after John Olson and Jim Teff, Wisconsin Athletic Administrators who were instrumental in creating the National interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association’s Leadership Training Institute.
The award is presented to a WADA member who has made significant contributions and excellence in the area of professional development – personally and at the local and state levels for WADA members, according to a release.
Previous winners were Jack Klebesedal, Racine Unified, in 2020; Jim McClowry, Appleton West, in 2019; James Sekel, Schofield D.C. Everest, in 2018; and Mark Zahn, Seymour, in 2017. McClowry is a former Sun Prairie athletic director.
Marshfield's Nathan DeLany is the WADA president and Amherst's Shawn Groshek is president-elect.
