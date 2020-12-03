Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz contacts WIAA about winter sports accommodations, coaching contact provisions

“1, Please allow schools that are unable to operate Winter sports in person for a minimum 50% of their season 15 school contact days in spring of 2021 and/or up until the 2021-22 winter season beyond the 5 contact days prior to this winter season beginning. This would be similar to accommodation provided to other seasons prior to their established start date. Additionally, allow the potential 15 contact days during this school year for all sports that are unable to complete a minimum 50% of their season. This is to best address the inequity of development for programs that are unable to provide in person coaching and development as we move forward. Keep summer contact rules the same with an end date of July 31, 2021 for all sports and schools can begin to use the available school contact 15 days at that time if qualified, are able and did not do so prior to the end of the school year.