Madison Memorial AD Jeremy Schlitz contacts WIAA about winter sports accommodations, coaching contact provisions

Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz has contacted the WIAA in advance of Friday’s Board of Control meeting with a letter that includes a request for consideration about coach contact provisions, sport specific contact items and some eligibility rules.
Schlitz, who’s also the Madison Metropolitan School District athletic director, made suggestions that are related to school and sports closures “related to public health and schools decisions made to support the mitigation of COVID-19.”
The potential considerations -- including about winter sports -- would provide flexibility for student-athletes and athletic programs while navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Schlitz.
Schlitz is listed under “Board correspondence” on the Board of Control agenda.
WIAA communications director Todd Clark wrote in an email Wednesday that “there may be a couple of pandemic accommodations for winter sports and non-school opportunities during the seasons for schools not able to play added to the discussion as possible action items.”
Suggestions from Schlitz relating to coach contact included:
“1, Please allow schools that are unable to operate Winter sports in person for a minimum 50% of their season 15 school contact days in spring of 2021 and/or up until the 2021-22 winter season beyond the 5 contact days prior to this winter season beginning. This would be similar to accommodation provided to other seasons prior to their established start date. Additionally, allow the potential 15 contact days during this school year for all sports that are unable to complete a minimum 50% of their season. This is to best address the inequity of development for programs that are unable to provide in person coaching and development as we move forward. Keep summer contact rules the same with an end date of July 31, 2021 for all sports and schools can begin to use the available school contact 15 days at that time if qualified, are able and did not do so prior to the end of the school year.
"2, Eliminate coaches restriction for the 2021-22 school year by adjusting Coach contact rules for the 2020-21 school year entirely to allow school and non-school contact days to maximize the flexibility for student connections and mental and physical health support through this school year for schools unable to offer in-person athletic opportunities for 50% or more of scheduled season.
"3, Only count in-person contact as a sport specific contact to allow unlimited virtual coaching and connections for all sports similar to definition of practices related to return to play protocols. With this do not change the non-school contact so individuals would need to access student athletes through school monitored programming as opposed to club sports and non-school contact.”
Suggestions about eligibility included:
“4, Eligibility considerations and waivers for students unable to access distance learning related to academic eligibility provisions upon return, expanding below accommodation to the most recent grading period prior to season commencement through Fall 2021.
"Academic Eligibility for the Fall sports period – The WIAA Board voted unanimously to allow a school option to defer academic eligibility grade requirements for all students until the first grading period of the 2020-21 school year. Therefore, a member school may choose to set aside the failing grade minimum in the WIAA Rules of Eligibility and/or your school’s academic requirements through the first grading term. This option is available if your school board approves it.
"5, Finally, an eligibility notation or category in the 5th year waiver for students that do not engage in virtual learning as a reason for the 5th year waiver to be granted upon documentation that they were unable to access virtual learning.”
A group of 26 individuals, including athletic directors and administrators in the area and the state, signed on supporting the winter accommodations request allowing flexibility of coach contact, eligibility and support to be considered by the WIAA executive staff and the Board of Control.
In addition, Schiltz, a co-chairman of the WIAA conference realignment task force, said the task force is scheduled to meet Tuesday to look at submitted plans for football-only realignment in the state (including involving Sun Prairie East and Sun Prairie West) and move the plans through the feedback process for affected schools. The task force can advance, modify, or reject plan in this first step, he said.
