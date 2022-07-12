Madison La Follette stays close to home with new athletic director

Madison La Follette officially named Scott Swanson its athletic director in an announcement Tuesday.

Swanson’s hiring marks the second in as many days for the Madison School District after Madison West named Corvonn Gaines as its new AD Monday. Like Gaines, Swanson takes over at his alma mater, having graduated from La Follette in 2002.

He replaces Alisha Raabe, who moved into an assistant principal role at La Follette.

“We look forward to working with him in his new role as he furthers his career within the Lancer Community as a lifelong student, teacher, coach, and leader,” Madison Memorial and Madison School District athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in the announcement.

Swanson returned to La Follette to coach football and tennis in 2007, and began teaching health and physical education in 2018. With Swanson’s transition into the AD role, Schlitz said they have opened the Lancers’ head football coaching position “and hope to name his successor by the end of next week.”

Swanson took over as football coach in 2014 and compiled a 38-34 record in seven seasons, leading La Follette to the postseason every year, including Level 2 twice.

Swanson’s family has ties to the school as well, with his wife, MacKenzie, working at La Follette as a college/career coach and AVID teacher, while his daughters Dyine and Della attend nearby Kennedy Elementary and will later be going to La Follette as well.

For Swanson, taking over the position at his alma mater is an honor.

“Having been raised in the halls, fields, and courts of La Follette, I am honored to continue to serve this community,” he wrote. “In my previous work, both teaching and coaching at LHS, my relationships with students, athletes, staff, and families has shown me the power and strength La Follette holds. I look forward to supporting the growth and success of our athletic programs as we continue to build and create our Lancer SOUL.

“We all know this work requires a deep level of collaboration and communication and I look forward to partnering with you.”