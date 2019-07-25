Madison La Follette has named Mark Krall as the interim director of athletics and operations for the 2019-20 school year, according to an announcement from La Follette principal Devin LaRosa.
A full hiring process for the permanent job will take place in the spring, Madison school district athletic director and Madison Memorial athletic director Jeremy Schlitz wrote in an email.
Kevin Porter announced his resignation as the Lancers’ athletic director earlier this summer. Porter accepted a job as athletic director for Mansfield High School in Mansfield, Ohio.
Krall will begin his role Monday. He has served as an assistant principal and head coach in Illinois and Wisconsin, according to LaRosa’s message, which was provided by Schlitz.
“We look forward to smoothly transitioning and supporting our student-athletes, coaches and school community through a strong athletic department. ... He is committed to supporting students, staff and community,” LaRosa wrote. “Mark is a seasoned educator with nearly two decades of progressive experience as a certified special educator, educational leader and coach.”
Krall earned a bachelor of science degree in special education from Illinois State University, a master of arts degree in curriculum and instruction from Olivet Nazarene University, a master of arts degree in educational leadership from Aurora University and has completed all coursework, following the completion of his dissertation, toward a doctorate of education from Aurora University, according to the announcement.
Krall currently lives in northern Illinois with his wife, Holley, and daughter, Alexandria, a senior-to-be in high school.