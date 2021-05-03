 Skip to main content
Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang, Ben Stitgen set to make college decisions official
Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang competes against Appleton Xavier's Erika Curtin in the second set of the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship match at Sports Core in Kohler, Wis., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

Four Madison Edgewood seniors plan to make their college decisions official at a signing ceremony Friday, according to a release from Edgewood.

Seniors signing will be:

Baluck Deang, Delaware State, women’s tennis.

Ben Stitgen, UW-Milwaukee, men’s diving.

Wil Hastreiter, Edgewood College, men’s volleyball.

Andre Myklebust, Monmouth College, men’s soccer.

Stitgen won four consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championships in diving. Deang won two consecutive Division 2 state singles championships in girls tennis.

The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Wilke Gym.

Madison Edgewood senior Ben Stitgen after winning the WIAA Division 2 state diving title Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Waukesha South.  

Edgewood has had other signing days during this school year.

Already signed:

Maya Alberts, St. John’s University (New York), women’s soccer

Ally Cruz, University of Wisconsin, women’s soccer

Sarah Lazar, Saint Louis University, women’s basketball

Hailey Rothwell, Creighton, women’s soccer

Ella Foti, Marquette, women’s volleyball

Nicole Schmitt, University of Minnesota-Duluth, softball

Leo Richardson, University of Wisconsin, men’s cross country and track and field.

Charlie Clark, Vanderbilt University, football

Brett Krenke, Indiana University, rugby

Raykawan Timothy, Clarke University, men’s volleyball

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

