Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang, Ben Stitgen set to make college decisions official

Four Madison Edgewood seniors plan to make their college decisions official at a signing ceremony Friday, according to a release from Edgewood.
Seniors signing will be:
Baluck Deang, Delaware State, women’s tennis.
Ben Stitgen, UW-Milwaukee, men’s diving.
Wil Hastreiter, Edgewood College, men’s volleyball.
Andre Myklebust, Monmouth College, men’s soccer.
Stitgen won four consecutive WIAA Division 2 state championships in diving. Deang won two consecutive Division 2 state singles championships in girls tennis.
The event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Friday at Wilke Gym.
Edgewood has had other signing days during this school year.
Already signed:
Maya Alberts, St. John’s University (New York), women’s soccer
Ally Cruz, University of Wisconsin, women’s soccer
Sarah Lazar, Saint Louis University, women’s basketball
Hailey Rothwell, Creighton, women’s soccer
Ella Foti, Marquette, women’s volleyball
Nicole Schmitt, University of Minnesota-Duluth, softball
Leo Richardson, University of Wisconsin, men’s cross country and track and field.
Charlie Clark, Vanderbilt University, football
Brett Krenke, Indiana University, rugby
Raykawan Timothy, Clarke University, men’s volleyball
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Jon Masson | Wisconsin State Journal
Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.