Madison Edgewood seniors Grace Welch and DeeDee Walker decided on their collegiate plans, according to congratulatory announcements on Twitter by Crusaders Athletics.

Welch orally committed to the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay for women’s golf.

Welch tied teammate Grace Jaeger for third at last year’s WIAA Division 2 state girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and helped lead the Crusaders to the Division 2 state title.

Walker committed to Illinois State University in Normal, Illinois, for women’s swimming. Her decision also was announced on swimswam.com and collegeswimming.com.

Walker won the 500-yard freestyle, finished second in the 200 freestyle and was part of Edgewood’s victorious 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay at the WIAA Division 2 state girls swimming and diving meet last year at the University of Wisconsin Natatorium. Edgewood won its fourth consecutive Division 2 state title.

Jon Masson covers high school sports for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has covered a variety of sports — including the Green Bay Packers and Wisconsin men's and women's basketball and volleyball — since he first came to the State Journal in 1999.

