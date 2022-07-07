Madison Edgewood makes athletic director hiring official

Madison Edgewood officially named Ben Voss as its athletic director in an announcement Wednesday.

The Wisconsin State Journal previously reported June 24 that Voss said he had accepted an offer to become the Crusaders’ athletic director effective July 1.

Voss, a 1995 Edgewood graduate, replaced longtime Edgewood athletic director Chris Zwettler, who announced his retirement this spring.

As athletic director, Voss is Edgewood’s liaison to the WIAA. Voss’ duties will include developing curriculum, providing professional learning, submitting state and federal reports and preparing and monitoring the program budgets.

“My family has a rich and proud history with Edgewood High School and I am honored to be coming back to serve in a leadership role,” Voss said in the release. “I am excited about the new relationships I will form with staff, coaches, students, families, and the Crusader Nation. Edgewood is a special place and it's great to be home and be a part of the Crusader family again. I would like to thank (principal) Mr. Jerry Zander and the interview committee for this opportunity."

Voss was a three-sport athlete in all four of his years at Edgewood, competing in boys soccer, basketball and baseball.

Voss has experience as a teacher, administrator and coach.

Most recently, he was assistant principal and athletic director at Wisconsin Heights Middle and High School in Mazomanie.

He coached boys and girls soccer at Madison Memorial and led the girls program Waunakee. He directed Waunakee to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last month.

He was a member of the Wisconsin High School boys and girls soccer advisory committee for two years.

Voss was the National Federation of High School Coaches Association state soccer coach of the year in 2010, the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 1 girls soccer state coach of the year in 2009 and the WSCA Division 1 boys soccer state coach of the year in 2005.

Voss earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in 1999 and a master’s of arts teaching degree from National Louis University in Chicago. He also completed the "Educational Leadership Program — Principal 5051 License" at Viterbo University in 2013.