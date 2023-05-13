Speed always has been the key to success for Madison East two-sport athlete Fred Foueppe.

The soccer and track star is even fast-tracking his dream of attending medical school by dual enrolling at Madison Area Technical College. He ultimately wants to become a physician and will major in biological sciences.

"I’m specifically interested in learning about the human body and how you get the best output from it," Foueppe said. "I’ve also been thinking about biomedical engineering because I enjoy math and wanted to see if I could combine my knowledge."

Foueppe will get hands-on experience this summer when he interns with the Tiny Earth Network at the University of Wisconsin. There he will conduct scientific research on antibiotics and the decline in soil health.

Eventually the senior will either continue his studies at UW or leave home and enroll at Notre Dame.

"I found out about it through one of my science classes because it's something we’ve already been working with," Foueppe said. "Our teacher said there was a summer internship where they’ll pay you and provide housing to continue the research, so I applied and got it."

Late bloomer

Foueppe didn't become a short-distance runner by choice, instead it was racing against friends in eighth grade that drew him to the track.

A battle to see who was the fastest amongst his friend group at Black Hawk Middle School led to participating in his first track meet.

"We were arguing about it forever, so then it became a friendly competition," Foueppe said. "I ended up being the fastest at the school but not at that track meet."

It wasn't until his sophomore year he became a full-time participant in the sport. He finished ninth in the 100 meters in 11.64 seconds at the Middleton regional.

Foueppe said his junior year was about focusing on his technique and it resulted in a state tournament appearance. He finished the prelims in 11.32 seconds, but did not qualify for the finals.

"Last year at sectionals I wasn't expecting it, but I finished third in the 100 meters and made it to state, which hasn't happened at East in a long time," Foueppe said. "I also was able to get the second-fastest time East has ever had in the 100 meters with 10.89 seconds."

New expectations

The postseason success created a new expectation for Foueppe heading into his final track and field season. His goal entering the year was to have times under 11 seconds during all 100-meter races.

Although shin splints and a quad injury have hindered Foueppe so far, the expectations remain the same with regionals starting May 22.

"The expectations are very high and trying to navigate those have also been challenging," Madison East boys track coach Cody Spooner said. "Having such an elite performance last year, you want to make sure he doesn't lose confidence when something isn't going right."

Foueppe's importance to the program isn't just about his performance but also his senior leadership.

On a team filled with freshmen and sophomores, Foueppe willingly pulls them aside and offers any guidance he can.

"He's definitely the beacon and the standard that we hold as a program," Spooner said.

He's seen Foueppe go from a silly kid as a freshman in Spooner's physical education class to an intelligent young man who engages him in conversations on social change.

Foueppe said his growth as a person is a result of being the middle child of five siblings.

“It was nice as the middle child," Foueppe said, "because I had two older siblings to help guide me to where I want to go and two younger siblings I can teach or be a leader for."

