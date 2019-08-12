LaRonda McLin has accepted the job as interim girls basketball coach at Madison East, Purgolders athletic director T.J. Rogness said Monday.
In addition, Rogness named new cross country coaches: Matt Peters for the boys team and Louis Lang for the girls team.
McLin was a standout player at Madison East, graduating in 2004, and played at Carthage College, before completing her education at Madison Area Technical College, Rogness said in an email.
McLin was East’s JV head coach from 2015-18 and spent a year as a varsity assistant at Madison West in 2018-19. She also coached with Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018). She is a founder of HoopinBeauty Training Development (a basketball skill training and development company), according to Rogness.
McLin replaces James Adams, who had coached the team for the past nine years and recently accepted a job as an assistant for the MATC women’s basketball program.
Rogness also announced that Peters will be the Purgolders’ new boys cross country coach.
Peters was East’s girls cross country coach in 2018 and also has been the head coach for the Purgolders’ track and field teams since 2016.
Peters will replace Nancy Gritt, who was the boys cross country coach for the past 11 seasons.
Prior to joining the Madison school district in 2014, Peters was a teacher and track/cross country coach in Denton, Texas, He also was a track and cross country graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, the University of North Texas, where he was an all-conference track athlete (800 meters) and a cross country runner.
Peters is a physical education teacher at O’Keeffe Middle School.
Rogness also said that Lang will become the new girls cross country coach, taking over for Peters.
Lang was promoted from girls cross country assistant, a role he had last year. He also has been an assistant for the track and field team for the past two seasons.