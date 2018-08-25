GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Belleville Invitational (Belleville, Dodgeville, Fennimore, Madison West, Oregon, Palmyra-Eagle, Poynette, Princeton/Green Lake), 9 a.m.
Boscobel Invitational (Bangor, Boscobel, Brookwood, La Farge, Lancaster, River Valley, Wauzeka-Steuben), 9 a.m.
Janesville Craig Optimist Invitational (Baraboo, Brodhead, Cambridge, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial, Markesan, Portage, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, Walworth Big Foot), 8:30 a.m.
Kewaskum Invitational at JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells (Antigo, Bruce, Brussels Southern Door, Clintonville, Dodgeland, Green Bay Preble, Hales Corners Whitnall, Holmen, Hustisford, Kewaskum, La Crosse Aquinas, Lake Mills, Oshkosh North, Peshtigo, Pewaukee, Prairie du Chien, Rhinelander, Ripon, Riverdale, Royall, Shawano, Wales Kettle Moraine, Waunakee, Wisconsin Dells, Wittenberg-Birnamwood), 8 a.m.
Monroe Invitational at Lincoln School, Monroe (Monroe, Mount Horeb, New Glarus, Verona, Watertown Luther Prep, Wisconsin Heights), 9 a.m.
Pardeeville Quad (Lomira, Madison Abundant Life/Madison St. Ambrose, Orfordville Parkview, Pardeeville), 9 a.m.
Sun Prairie Invitational (Beaver Dam, De Pere, DeForest, Hortonville, Luxemburg-Casco, Madison Edgewood, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Waupun, Wrightstown), 9 a.m.
Whitewater Mizuno-Charger Rally at UW-Whitewater, 9 a.m.
West Allis Central Invitational (Madison East, Milwaukee Cristo Rey, Milwaukee Eastbrook Academy, Milwaukee Messmer, Milwaukee Pius XI, Milwaukee Pulaski, Milwaukee Riverside, West Allis Central, Whitefish Bay), 8 a.m.
Wilmot Invitational (Beloit Turner, Cudahy, Kenosha Christian Life, Lake Geneva Badger, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, Stoughton, Verona, Wilmot), 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Berlin Invitational, 9 a.m. (Adams/Friendship, Berlin, Kewaskum, Lomira, Omro, Portage/Poynette, Random Lake, Ripon)
Oregon Quad, 9 a.m. (De Pere, Oregon, Pewaukee, Sun Prairie)
Sheboygan South Invitational at Horace Mann Soccer Complex, Sheboygan, 9 a.m. (Beaver Dam, Brown Deer, Hartland Arrowhead, Howards Grove, Kiel, Kohler, Oostburg, Ozaukee, Port Washington, Racine Park, Sheboygan Christian, Sheboygan Falls, Sheboygan North, Sheboygan South, Wrightstown)
Waunakee Invitational, 9 a.m. (Madison West, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee, West St. Paul (Minn.) Henry Sibley)
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran Quad, 9:30 a.m. (Lakeside Lutheran, Fond du Lac Winnebago Lutheran, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran)
Winneconne Quad, 9:30 a.m. (Columbus, Gibraltar/Sevastopol, Little Chute, Winneconne)
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, 10 a.m. (Greendale Martin Luther, Milwaukee Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep)
Delavan-Darien Quad, 10:30 a.m. (Cambridge/Deerfield, Delavan-Darien)
Janesville Craig Quad, 1 p.m. (Janesville Craig, Stoughton, Walworth Big Foot, Wauwatosa West)
Belleville/New Glarus at Janesville Parker, 1 p.m.
Eau Claire Memorial Quad, 10 a.m. (Eau Claire Memorial, Madison West)
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, 10 a.m. (Greendale Martin Luther, Milwaukee Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep)
Janesville Craig Quad, 1 p.m. (Janesville Craig, Stoughton, Walworth Big Foot, Wauwatosa West)
Waupun Central Wis. Christian Invitational (Dodgeland, Green Bay NEW Lutheran, Kenosha Christian Life, Lake Mills, Marshfield Columbus, Neenah St. Mary, Waupun, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian)
Madison West at Eau Claire Memorial Quad, 10 a.m.
Green Bay Notre Dame at Verona, 10:30 a.m.
Middleton at Mequon Homestead, 11 a.m.
McFarland at Madison Edgewood, 12 p.m.
Belleville/New Glarus at Janesville Parker, 1 p.m.
Elkhorn at Milton, 1 p.m.
Platteville/Lancaster at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Mount Horeb vs. Madison Memorial at Madison College, 7 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Glenn Herold Invitational at Watertown, 9:30 a.m. (Baraboo, Fort Atkinson, Franklin, Hartford, Johnson Creek, Wales Kettle Moraine, Madison West, Milton, Oregon, Southeast Wisconsin Christian Homeschool, Stoughton, Verona, Waterloo, Watertown, Watertown Luther Prep, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Waukesha South)
West Bend West Invitational, 9 a.m. (Beaver Dam, Fond du Lac, Green Bay Preble, Madison West, Mayville, Muskego, Neenah, Oshkosh North, Pewaukee, Plymouth, Sauk Prairie, Sheboygan South, Sun Prairie, West Allis Hale, West Bend East, West Bend West)
GIRLS GOLF
Sparta Invitational at River Run Golf Course, Sparta, 9 a.m. (Arcadia, Baraboo, Black River Falls, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, Holmen, La Crosse, Aquinas, La Crosse Central, Onalaska, Osseo-Fairchild, Reedsburg, Sparta, Stanley-Boyd, Stevens Point, Tomah, Waukesha South, Westby, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin Rapids)
GIRLS TENNIS
Waukesha Catholic Memorial Quad at Heyer Park, 8 a.m. (Kenosha Bradford, Monona Grove, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, Westosha Central)
Hartford Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Beaver Dam, Germantown, Hartford, Sheboygan North, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton)
Wausau West Invitational, 9 a.m. (Antigo, Ashwaubenon, Chippewa Falls, Rhinelander, Wausau East, Wausau West)
Brookfield Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m. (Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Cedarburg, De Pere, Glendale Nicolet, Green Bay Notre Dame, Green Bay Southwest, Hartland Arrowhead, Madison West, Mequon Homestead, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Oshkosh North, Waukesha South, Waukesha West)
GIRLS SWIMMING
DeForest Invitational, 10 a.m. (DeForest, Elkhorn, Fond du Lac, McFarland, Oregon/Belleville, Sauk Prairie)
Eau Claire Memorial Invitational, 12:30 p.m. (Chippewa Falls/Chippewa Falls McDonell, Eau Claire Memorial, Madison Memorial, Menomonie, Minneapolis South, Minneapolis Southwest, Minnetonka, Robbinsdale (Minn.) Armstrong, Wayzata (Minn.))