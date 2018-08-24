FOOTBALL
Big Eight Conference
Janesville Parker vs. Janesville Craig at Monterey Stadium, Janesville, 7 p.m.
Madison West vs. Madison East at Breese Stevens Field, 7 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 7 p.m.
Beloit Memorial vs. Sun Prairie at Cardinal Heights Upper Middle School, Sun Prairie, 7 p.m.
Middleton at Verona, 7 p.m.
Rock Valley Conference
Edgerton at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Jefferson vs. McFarland at Madison La Follette, 7 p.m.
Badger Conference crossover
Fort Atkinson at Beaver Dam, 7 p.m.
Monroe at DeForest, 7 p.m.
Oregon at Mount Horeb/Barneveld, 7 p.m.
Monona Grove at Portage, 7 p.m.
Milton at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.
Madison Edgewood at Sauk Prairie, 7 p.m.
Watertown at Waunakee, 7 p.m.
Non-conference
Orfordville Parkview at Belleville, 7 p.m.
Cambridge at Cochrane-Fountain City, 7 p.m.
Brookfield Academy at Deerfield, 7 p.m.
Lakeside Lutheran at Elkhorn, 7 p.m.
Somers Shoreland Lutheran at Johnson Creek, 7 p.m.
Wisconsin Dells at Lodi, 7 p.m.
Stanley-Boyd at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Dodgeville at Mineral Point, 7 p.m.
Lake Mills vs. New Glarus/Monticello at New Glarus High School, 7 p.m.
Waterloo at Palmyra-Eagle, 7 p.m.
Columbus vs. Platteville at UW-Platteville, 7 p.m.
Pardeeville at Randolph, 7 p.m.
Nekoosa at River Valley, 7 p.m.
Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran at Watertown Luther Prep, 7 p.m.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Kewaskum Invitational at JustAGame Fieldhouse, Wisconsin Dells (Antigo, Bruce, Brussels Southern Door, Clintonville, Dodgeland, Green Bay Preble, Hales Corners Whitnall, Holmen, Hustisford, Kewaskum, La Crosse Aquinas, Lake Mills, Oshkosh North, Peshtigo, Pewaukee, Prairie du Chien, Rhinelander, Ripon, Riverdale, Royall, Shawano, Wales Kettle Moraine, Waunakee, Wisconsin Dells, Wittenberg-Birnamwood), 8 a.m.
Menomonie Invitational at UW-Stout, Menomonie (Altoona, Athens, Barron, Cadott, Cameron, Chippewa Falls, Chippewa Falls McDonell, Clayton, Colfax, Eau Claire Memorial, Eau Claire North, Eau Claire Regis, Elk Mound, Ellsworth, Elmwood, Grantsburg, Hammond St. Croix Central, Hudson, Luck, Medford, Menomonie, Minocqua Lakeland, Mondovi, Mosinee, New Richmond, North Crawford, Osceola, Oshkosh Lourdes, Oshkosh West, Prairie Farm, Rice Lake, River Falls, River Valley, Schofield D.C. Everest, Somerset, St. Croix Falls, Stevens Point, Turtle Lake, Wausau West), 9 a.m.
Sun Prairie Invitational (Beaver Dam, De Pere, DeForest, Hortonville, Luxemburg-Casco, Madison Edgewood, Manitowoc, Marshfield, Sun Prairie, Watertown, Waupun, Wrightstown), 10 a.m.
Whitewater Invitational at UW-Whitewater (Beloit Memorial, Deerfield, Evansville, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, Lodi, McFarland, Milton, Monona Grove, Waterloo, Whitewater), 10 a.m.
Janesville Craig Optimist Invitational at Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker (Baraboo, Brodhead, Cambridge, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Elkhorn, Janesville Craig, Janesville Parker, Madison Memorial, Markesan, Portage, Sauk Prairie, Tomah, Walworth Big Foot), 9 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Hartland Lake Country Lutheran Invitational, 4:30 p.m. (Greendale Martin Luther, Milwaukee Lutheran, Watertown Luther Prep)
Fort Atkinson at Jefferson, 6:45 p.m.
Green Bay Notre Dame at Madison Edgewood, 4:30 p.m.
Hudson vs Madison West at Eau Claire Memorial Quad, 5 p.m.
Beloit Memorial at Menomonee Falls, 5 p.m.
Appleton North at Middleton, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon Quad, 5 p.m. (De Pere, Oregon, Pewaukee, Sun Prairie)
Verona at Waukesha West, 6 p.m.
Waunakee Invitational, 3 p.m. (Madison West, Sauk Prairie, Waunakee, West St. Paul (Minn.) Henry Sibley)
Waupun Central Wis. Christian Invitational (Dodgeland, Green Bay NEW Lutheran, Kenosha Christian Life, Lake Mills, Marshfield Columbus, Neenah St. Mary, Waupun, Waupun Central Wisconsin Christian)
DeForest at Wisconsin Heights/Barneveld, 5 p.m.
CROSS COUNTRY
Appleton West Invitational at Winagamie Golf Course, Appleton, 8:30 a.m. (Appleton East, Appleton North, Appleton West, Appleton Xavier, Ashwaubenon, Green Bay West, Hortonville, Kaukauna, Kimberly, Little Chute, Madison Memorial, Manitowoc, Menasha, New London, Omro, Oregon, Oshkosh West, Shawano, Sheboygan North)
GIRLS GOLF
Rock Valley Conference mini-meet at Towne Country Club, Edgerton, 9 a.m. (Beloit Turner, Cambridge, Clinton, East Troy, Edgerton, Janesville Craig, Jefferson, Lakeside Lutheran, McFarland)
Portage vs. DeForest at Lake Windsor Golf Club, Windsor, 9 a.m.
Waunakee vs. Reedsburg at Reedsburg Country Club, 9 a.m.
Mount Horeb vs. Baraboo at Fairfield Hills Golf Course, Baraboo, 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Edgerton Quad, 8 a.m. (Columbus, Delavan-Darien, Edgerton, Portage)
Hartford Invitational, 8:30 a.m. (Beaver Dam, Germantown, Hartford, Sheboygan North, Slinger, Sussex Hamilton)
Wausau West Invitational, 9 a.m. (Antigo, Ashwaubenon, Chippewa Falls, Madison Memorial, Marshfield, Rhinelander, Wausau East, Wausau West)
Brookfield Central Invitational, 9:30 a.m. (Bay Port, Brookfield Central, Cedarburg, De Pere, Glendale Nicolet, Green Bay Notre Dame, Green Bay Southwest, Hartland Arrowhead, Madison West, Mequon Homestead, Milwaukee Divine Savior Holy Angels, Oak Creek, Oconomowoc, Oshkosh North, Waukesha South, Waukesha West)
Jefferson at Watertown Luther Prep, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Janesville Parker/Evansville at Janesville Craig, 5 p.m.
Madison West at Madison East, 5 p.m.
Madison La Follette at Madison Memorial, 5 p.m.
Beloit Memorial at Sun Prairie, 5 p.m.
Middleton at Verona/Mount Horeb, 5 p.m.