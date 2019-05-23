Try 3 months for $3

Baseball

MILTON 10, EDGERTON 2

Milton...................015 004 0 — 10 13 1

Edgerton...............000 002 0 — 2 3 1

Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Pernot (1-1-0-2-

1), Jackson (2-0-0-1-5), Hillmann (0.2-0-0-2-

1), Haefner (2-2-2-1-3), Rusch (1-2-1-0-0),

Johnson (3-4-3-4-2), Hanson (1-0-0-0-0), Lee

(L; 1-5-5-1-1), Veitch (1-0-0-0-1).

Leading hitters — Mil: Schuetz (2x3), Knutson

(2x3), Dammen (2x3), Pernot (2x2), C. Terrill

(2x4). 2B — Dammen 2, Knutson, Pernot, Nickel.

Eeg: 3B — M. Simmons, Rusch.

At Miller Park, Milwaukee.

Boys golf

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s regionals

(Note: The top four teams qualify for sectional

play, along with the top four individuals who

are not members of a qualifying team.)

DIVISION 2

RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL

Team scores: Platteville 328, River Valley

375, Mauston 380, West Salem 383, Richland

Center 388, Westby 388, Dodgeville 410, Cuba

City co-op 447, Prairie du Chien, Viroqua inc.

Top five individuals: 1, Rohrbach, Pl, 79; 2,

Altfillisch, Pl, 80; 3 (tie), Schlimgen, WS, and

Busch, PL, 83; 5 (tie) Eggers, Pl, and Goetz,

WS, 86. Individual sectional qualifiers:

Krause, Wby, 87; Hardy, Dod, 92; Bradley, Dod,

92; Harris, Wby, 93.

Platteville — Rohrbach 79, Altfillisch 80,

Busch 83, Eggers 83. River Valley — Aron

91, Johnson 92, Gibson 93, Ehlinger 99. Dodgeville

— Bradley 92, Hardy 92, Loy 113, Cerrutti

113. At House on the Rock Resort Golf

Course, par 72.

DIVISION 3

CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL

Team scores: Cambridge 338, Palmyra-Eagle

353, Madison Abundant Life co-op 367,

Pardeeville 410, Hartland University Lake

412, Randolph 413, Horicon 429, Cambria-

Friesland 468, Wisconsin Heights 524.

Top five individuals: 1, Zierath, MAL, 78;

2, Kresse, HUL, 79; 3 (tie), Janson, Cam, and

Jeffery, Cam, 80; 5 (tie), Farruggio, Cam, and

Reiner, PE, 85. Individual sectional qualifiers:

Kresse, HUL, 79; LaBlanc, Hor, 93; Homer,

HUL, 97; Cuprey, Ran, 98 (won playoff over

Nelson, Ran)

Cambridge — Janson 80, Jeffery 80, Farruggio

85, Jensen 93. Madison Abundant Life

co-op — Zierath 78, Rollins 87, Perkins 93,

Loomans 109. Pardeeville — Bartaczewicz

96, Barden 103, Parker 105, Pargman 106.

Wisconsin Heights — Robinson 112, Holcomb

130, Trager 139, Gee 143. At Lake Ripley CC,

Cambridge, par 70.

Boys tennis

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Wednesday’s sectionals

(Note: In Divisions 1 and 2, the first four finishers

in Flight 1 singles and doubles, and the

champions in Flight 2 singles and doubles, automatically

advance to state. Also, a maximum

of 16 (Division 1), or 8 (Division 2), additional

singles players and doubles teams who did not

advance may be selected as extra qualifiers

by the State Seeding Committee. Additionally,

each sectional team champion advances to the

state team tournament).

DIVISION 1

MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL

Team scores: Middleton 42, Verona 32, Milton

25, Monona Grove 23, Oregon 23, Madison

Memorial 18, Madison West 15, Stoughton 15,

Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Fort

Atkinson 4, Madison La Follette 4, Beloit Memorial

0.

Singles

No. 1 — Championship: Tennison, V, def. Gold,

Mid, 6-0, 6-4. Third place: Co. Lindwall, MG,

def. Yang, ML, 6-1, 6-1. Semifinals: Tennison

def. Co. Lindwall, 6-1, 6-4; Gold def. Yang,

ML, 6-3, 6-2. Quarterfinals: Tennison def.

Bychowski, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Co. Lindwall def. Richard,

Mil, 6-0, 6-0; Gold def. Ferriera, JC, 6-0,

6-0; Yang def. Benoy, Sto, 6-4, 6-0.

No. 2 — Championship: Fan, V, def. Ch. Lindwall,

6-2, 6-2. Third place: Meyer, Sto, def.

Mallon, Mil, 6-1, 6-4. Semifinals: Ch. Lindwall

def. Mallon, 6-0, 6-2; Fan def. Meyer, 6-2, 6-2.

No. 3 — Championship: Nagpal, V, def. L.

Nelson, MG, 6-0, 6-3. Third place: Miller, Mil,

def. Hessler, Or, 6-0, 6-3. Semifinals: Nagpal

def. Hessler, 6-0, 6-0; Nelson def. Miller, 6-3,

7-6 (4).

No. 4 — Championship: Kelshiker, Mid, def.

Schreier, Sto, 6-1, 6-1. Third place: Wiedemann,

Or, def. Queoff, V, default. Semifinals:

Schreier def. Queoff, default; Kelshiker def.

Wiedemann, 6-1, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Championship: Dettman/Bodak,

Mid, def. C. Nelson/Munz, MG, 6-4, 6-0. Third

place: Beilin/Ruggiero, MW, def. Weinbach/

Barquin, MM, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Semifinals: Dettman/

Bodak def. Beilin/Ruggiero, 6-2, 7-6 (9);

C. Nelson/Munz def. Weinbach/Barquin, 6-1,

6-1. Quarterfinals: Dettman/Bodak def. Erickson/

Schneider, JP, 6-1, 6-2; Beilin/Ruggiero

def. Benet/Roskos, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Nelson/Munz

def. Hanel/Pierson, JC, 6-2, 6-1; Weinbach/

Barquin def. Stuckey/Grote, Mid, 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2 — Championship: Yan/Kim, Mid, def.

Mathur/Frey, MM, 6-2, 6-2. Third place:

Dunk/Lebakken, Mil, def. Bennett/Johnson,

Or, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2). Semifinals: Yan/Kim def.

Bennett/Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Mathur/Frey def.

Dunk/Lebakken, 7-6 (1), 6-2.

No. 3 — Championship: Cheng/Clark, Mid,

def. McAllister/Jiang, MW, 6-2, 6-3. Third

place: Luyster/Robinson, Mil, def. Branson/Ellingson,

Or, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Semifinals: Cheng/

Clark def. Branson/Ellingson, 6-3, 6-1; McAllister/

Jiang def. Luyster/Robinson, 6-1, 6-4.

DIVISION 2

EAST TROY SECTIONAL

Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial

48, Madison Edgewood 46, McFarland 21, East

Troy 17, Big Foot/Williams Bay 15, Kewaskum

14, Port Washington 13, Watertown Luther

Prep 12, Grafton 9, Monroe 6, Edgerton 4,

Waupun 4, Whitewater 4, Delafield St. John’s

2, Delavan-Darien 2, Jefferson 0.

Singles

No. 1 — Championship: Sviatlovsky, ME, def.

Johnson, McF, 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Lindow,

ET, def. Mrochinski, WCM. Semifinals: Johnson

def. Mrochinski 6-4, 7-6 (4); Sviatoslavsky def.

Lindow. Quarterfinals: Johnson def. Loehr,

Kew, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2; Lindow def. Schregardus,

Waup; Sviatoslavsky, def. Mbengue, DSJ;

Mrochinski def. Spear, WW.

No. 2 — Championship: Boll, ME, def. Knuese,

WCM. Third place: Newman, McF, def. Krautkramer,

Kew, 6-1, 6-0. Semifinals: Knuese

def. Newman, 6-1, 6-2; Boll def. Krautkramer.

No. 3 — Championship: Pfaff, ME, def. Gosenheimer,

WCM. Third place: Dudkiewicz,

ET, def. Halvorsen, Kew. Semifinals: Pfaff def.

Halvorsen; Gosenheimer def. Dudkiewicz.

No. 4 — Championship: McCaffery, WCM, def.

Bautista, ME. Third place: Chaudhuri, Gra,

def. Frehner, Mon. Semifinals: McCaffery def.

Frehner; Bautista def. Chaudhuri.

Doubles

No. 1 — Championship: Matoska/Krause,

WCM, def. Karabas/Smith, WBF. Third place:

Laux/Snelling, McF, def. Korb/Maloney, ME,

6-4, 6-4. Semifinals: Matoska/Krause def.

Laux/Snelling, 7-5, 6-1; Matoska/Krause def.

Korb/Maloney. Quarterfinals: Laux/Snelling

def. Cochran/Fahrenkrug, Kew, 6-1, 6-4; Matoska/

Krause def. Crull/Garcia, DD; Korb/Maloney,

ME, def. Hengst/Schwartz, WLP; Karabas/

Smith, WBF, def. Garant/Schlesinger, PW.

No. 2 — Championship: Hornung/Harford,

WCM, def. Powless/Katerov, ME. Third place:

McConahy/Shafer, PW, def. Fox/Rusch, Edger.

Semifinals: Hornung/Harford def. Fox/Rusch;

Powless/Katerov def. McConahy/Shafer.

No. 3 — Championship: Sims/Brayer, WCM,

def. Stockwell/Buchner, ME. Third place: Hibl/

Courier, WBF, def. Pitzner/Nemmers, WLP.

Semifinals: Stockwell/Buchner def. Pitzner/

Nemmers; Sims/Brayer def. Hibl/Courier.

EAU CLAIRE REGIS SECTIONAL

Team scores: La Crosse Logan 32, Sauk Prairie

30, Ashland 25, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa

Falls McDonell 18, Altoona/Fall Creek

16, Amery 16, La Crosse Aquinas 16, Black

River Falls 13, West Salem 9, Portage 8, Baldwin-

Woodville 7, Mauston 4, Viroqua/Westby

4, Sparta 2.

Singles

No. 1 — Championship: Fowler, LCL , def.

Barbe, BRF, 6-3, 6-4. Third place: Hehli, WS,

def. Rademaker, Am, 6-3, 6-4. Semifinals:

Barbe def. Rademaker, 6-1, 6-4; Fowler def.

Hehli. Quarterfinals: Barbe def. Bowe, ECR ,

6-2, 6-3; Hehli def. Honkala, Ash; Rademaker

def. Nimmow, SP, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6; Fowler def.

Branstetter, Med.

No. 2 — Championship: Hofland, LCL , def. Julson,

Am, 5-7, 2-6, 3-6. Third place: Meyer,

Ash, def. Davis, Mau. Semifinals: Hofland def.

Meyer; Julson def. Davis, 6-0, 6-1.

No. 3 — Championship: Leatherberry, SP, def.

Merrick, ECR , 7-5, 6-4. Third place: Roou,

BRF, def. Kleist, Med. Semifinals: Leatherberry

def. Kleist; Merrick def. Roou, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.

No. 4 — Championship: Searles, Med, def.

Sunie, Ash. Third place: Humbracht, SP, def.

Gerke, WS. Semifinals: Searles def. Humbracht;

Sunie def. Gerke.

Doubles

No. 1 — Championship: Mack/Wankerl, SP,

def. Simmons/Schams, LCL . Third place:

Tollas/Rasmussen, Ash, def. Merkel/Martin,

ECR , 6-7 (1), 2-6. Semifinals: Mack/Wankerl

def. Merkel/Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Simmons/

Schams def. Tollas/Rasmussen. Quarterfinals:

Merkel/Martin def. Anderson/Hanson,

Vir, 6-1, 6-3; Mack/Wankerl def. Nilssen/

Brock, BW; Tollas/Rasmussen def. Nichols/

Gilbertson, BRF; Simmons/Schams def. Fox/

Kempen, AFC, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.

No. 2 — Championship: Marcou/Novak, LCL ,

def. Ternberg/Rondestvedt, AFC, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

Third place: Green/Sailor, SP, def. Wallis/Sapper,

Ash. Semifinals: Marcou/Novak def. Wallis/

Sapper; Ternberg/Rondestvedt def. Green/

Sailor, 6-2, 6-1.

No. 3 — Championship: Cambio/Schamberger,

LCA , def. Sabani/Harris, AFC. Third place:

Sykora/Lokker, BW, def. Lawless/Reitman,

Por. Semifinals: Cambio/Schamberger def.

Sykora/Lokker; Sabani/Harris def. Lawless/

Reitman.

Girls soccer

Tuesday’s results

MADISON EAST 2, FORT ATKINSON 1

Fort Atkinson........................0 1 — 1

Madison East........................0 2 — 2

Second half: ME — Perez, 59:00; Perez,

73:00; FA — Dahnert, 78:00.

Saves: FA (Van Wormer) 4; ME (Fesemyer) 2.

BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 2,

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS/BARNEVELD 0

Wis. Heights/Barneveld.........0 0 — 0

Belleville/New Glarus............1 1 — 2

First half: BNG — Rossing, 10:54.

Second half: BNG — Hubbard, 88:13.

Saves: BNG (Heittola 1, Thompson 0) 1; WHB

(Strast 2, Schaefer 2) 4.

