Baseball
MILTON 10, EDGERTON 2
Milton...................015 004 0 — 10 13 1
Edgerton...............000 002 0 — 2 3 1
Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-so) — Pernot (1-1-0-2-
1), Jackson (2-0-0-1-5), Hillmann (0.2-0-0-2-
1), Haefner (2-2-2-1-3), Rusch (1-2-1-0-0),
Johnson (3-4-3-4-2), Hanson (1-0-0-0-0), Lee
(L; 1-5-5-1-1), Veitch (1-0-0-0-1).
Leading hitters — Mil: Schuetz (2x3), Knutson
(2x3), Dammen (2x3), Pernot (2x2), C. Terrill
(2x4). 2B — Dammen 2, Knutson, Pernot, Nickel.
Eeg: 3B — M. Simmons, Rusch.
At Miller Park, Milwaukee.
Boys golf
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s regionals
(Note: The top four teams qualify for sectional
play, along with the top four individuals who
are not members of a qualifying team.)
DIVISION 2
RIVER VALLEY REGIONAL
Team scores: Platteville 328, River Valley
375, Mauston 380, West Salem 383, Richland
Center 388, Westby 388, Dodgeville 410, Cuba
City co-op 447, Prairie du Chien, Viroqua inc.
Top five individuals: 1, Rohrbach, Pl, 79; 2,
Altfillisch, Pl, 80; 3 (tie), Schlimgen, WS, and
Busch, PL, 83; 5 (tie) Eggers, Pl, and Goetz,
WS, 86. Individual sectional qualifiers:
Krause, Wby, 87; Hardy, Dod, 92; Bradley, Dod,
92; Harris, Wby, 93.
Platteville — Rohrbach 79, Altfillisch 80,
Busch 83, Eggers 83. River Valley — Aron
91, Johnson 92, Gibson 93, Ehlinger 99. Dodgeville
— Bradley 92, Hardy 92, Loy 113, Cerrutti
113. At House on the Rock Resort Golf
Course, par 72.
DIVISION 3
CAMBRIDGE REGIONAL
Team scores: Cambridge 338, Palmyra-Eagle
353, Madison Abundant Life co-op 367,
Pardeeville 410, Hartland University Lake
412, Randolph 413, Horicon 429, Cambria-
Friesland 468, Wisconsin Heights 524.
Top five individuals: 1, Zierath, MAL, 78;
2, Kresse, HUL, 79; 3 (tie), Janson, Cam, and
Jeffery, Cam, 80; 5 (tie), Farruggio, Cam, and
Reiner, PE, 85. Individual sectional qualifiers:
Kresse, HUL, 79; LaBlanc, Hor, 93; Homer,
HUL, 97; Cuprey, Ran, 98 (won playoff over
Nelson, Ran)
Cambridge — Janson 80, Jeffery 80, Farruggio
85, Jensen 93. Madison Abundant Life
co-op — Zierath 78, Rollins 87, Perkins 93,
Loomans 109. Pardeeville — Bartaczewicz
96, Barden 103, Parker 105, Pargman 106.
Wisconsin Heights — Robinson 112, Holcomb
130, Trager 139, Gee 143. At Lake Ripley CC,
Cambridge, par 70.
Boys tennis
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Wednesday’s sectionals
(Note: In Divisions 1 and 2, the first four finishers
in Flight 1 singles and doubles, and the
champions in Flight 2 singles and doubles, automatically
advance to state. Also, a maximum
of 16 (Division 1), or 8 (Division 2), additional
singles players and doubles teams who did not
advance may be selected as extra qualifiers
by the State Seeding Committee. Additionally,
each sectional team champion advances to the
state team tournament).
DIVISION 1
MADISON MEMORIAL SECTIONAL
Team scores: Middleton 42, Verona 32, Milton
25, Monona Grove 23, Oregon 23, Madison
Memorial 18, Madison West 15, Stoughton 15,
Janesville Craig 8, Janesville Parker 8, Fort
Atkinson 4, Madison La Follette 4, Beloit Memorial
0.
Singles
No. 1 — Championship: Tennison, V, def. Gold,
Mid, 6-0, 6-4. Third place: Co. Lindwall, MG,
def. Yang, ML, 6-1, 6-1. Semifinals: Tennison
def. Co. Lindwall, 6-1, 6-4; Gold def. Yang,
ML, 6-3, 6-2. Quarterfinals: Tennison def.
Bychowski, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Co. Lindwall def. Richard,
Mil, 6-0, 6-0; Gold def. Ferriera, JC, 6-0,
6-0; Yang def. Benoy, Sto, 6-4, 6-0.
No. 2 — Championship: Fan, V, def. Ch. Lindwall,
6-2, 6-2. Third place: Meyer, Sto, def.
Mallon, Mil, 6-1, 6-4. Semifinals: Ch. Lindwall
def. Mallon, 6-0, 6-2; Fan def. Meyer, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 3 — Championship: Nagpal, V, def. L.
Nelson, MG, 6-0, 6-3. Third place: Miller, Mil,
def. Hessler, Or, 6-0, 6-3. Semifinals: Nagpal
def. Hessler, 6-0, 6-0; Nelson def. Miller, 6-3,
7-6 (4).
No. 4 — Championship: Kelshiker, Mid, def.
Schreier, Sto, 6-1, 6-1. Third place: Wiedemann,
Or, def. Queoff, V, default. Semifinals:
Schreier def. Queoff, default; Kelshiker def.
Wiedemann, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
No. 1 — Championship: Dettman/Bodak,
Mid, def. C. Nelson/Munz, MG, 6-4, 6-0. Third
place: Beilin/Ruggiero, MW, def. Weinbach/
Barquin, MM, 7-6 (2), 6-4. Semifinals: Dettman/
Bodak def. Beilin/Ruggiero, 6-2, 7-6 (9);
C. Nelson/Munz def. Weinbach/Barquin, 6-1,
6-1. Quarterfinals: Dettman/Bodak def. Erickson/
Schneider, JP, 6-1, 6-2; Beilin/Ruggiero
def. Benet/Roskos, Or, 6-0, 6-0; Nelson/Munz
def. Hanel/Pierson, JC, 6-2, 6-1; Weinbach/
Barquin def. Stuckey/Grote, Mid, 6-1, 6-1.
No. 2 — Championship: Yan/Kim, Mid, def.
Mathur/Frey, MM, 6-2, 6-2. Third place:
Dunk/Lebakken, Mil, def. Bennett/Johnson,
Or, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2). Semifinals: Yan/Kim def.
Bennett/Johnson, 6-2, 6-0; Mathur/Frey def.
Dunk/Lebakken, 7-6 (1), 6-2.
No. 3 — Championship: Cheng/Clark, Mid,
def. McAllister/Jiang, MW, 6-2, 6-3. Third
place: Luyster/Robinson, Mil, def. Branson/Ellingson,
Or, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3. Semifinals: Cheng/
Clark def. Branson/Ellingson, 6-3, 6-1; McAllister/
Jiang def. Luyster/Robinson, 6-1, 6-4.
DIVISION 2
EAST TROY SECTIONAL
Team scores: Waukesha Catholic Memorial
48, Madison Edgewood 46, McFarland 21, East
Troy 17, Big Foot/Williams Bay 15, Kewaskum
14, Port Washington 13, Watertown Luther
Prep 12, Grafton 9, Monroe 6, Edgerton 4,
Waupun 4, Whitewater 4, Delafield St. John’s
2, Delavan-Darien 2, Jefferson 0.
Singles
No. 1 — Championship: Sviatlovsky, ME, def.
Johnson, McF, 6-2, 6-3. Third place: Lindow,
ET, def. Mrochinski, WCM. Semifinals: Johnson
def. Mrochinski 6-4, 7-6 (4); Sviatoslavsky def.
Lindow. Quarterfinals: Johnson def. Loehr,
Kew, 3-6, 6-3, 10-2; Lindow def. Schregardus,
Waup; Sviatoslavsky, def. Mbengue, DSJ;
Mrochinski def. Spear, WW.
No. 2 — Championship: Boll, ME, def. Knuese,
WCM. Third place: Newman, McF, def. Krautkramer,
Kew, 6-1, 6-0. Semifinals: Knuese
def. Newman, 6-1, 6-2; Boll def. Krautkramer.
No. 3 — Championship: Pfaff, ME, def. Gosenheimer,
WCM. Third place: Dudkiewicz,
ET, def. Halvorsen, Kew. Semifinals: Pfaff def.
Halvorsen; Gosenheimer def. Dudkiewicz.
No. 4 — Championship: McCaffery, WCM, def.
Bautista, ME. Third place: Chaudhuri, Gra,
def. Frehner, Mon. Semifinals: McCaffery def.
Frehner; Bautista def. Chaudhuri.
Doubles
No. 1 — Championship: Matoska/Krause,
WCM, def. Karabas/Smith, WBF. Third place:
Laux/Snelling, McF, def. Korb/Maloney, ME,
6-4, 6-4. Semifinals: Matoska/Krause def.
Laux/Snelling, 7-5, 6-1; Matoska/Krause def.
Korb/Maloney. Quarterfinals: Laux/Snelling
def. Cochran/Fahrenkrug, Kew, 6-1, 6-4; Matoska/
Krause def. Crull/Garcia, DD; Korb/Maloney,
ME, def. Hengst/Schwartz, WLP; Karabas/
Smith, WBF, def. Garant/Schlesinger, PW.
No. 2 — Championship: Hornung/Harford,
WCM, def. Powless/Katerov, ME. Third place:
McConahy/Shafer, PW, def. Fox/Rusch, Edger.
Semifinals: Hornung/Harford def. Fox/Rusch;
Powless/Katerov def. McConahy/Shafer.
No. 3 — Championship: Sims/Brayer, WCM,
def. Stockwell/Buchner, ME. Third place: Hibl/
Courier, WBF, def. Pitzner/Nemmers, WLP.
Semifinals: Stockwell/Buchner def. Pitzner/
Nemmers; Sims/Brayer def. Hibl/Courier.
EAU CLAIRE REGIS SECTIONAL
Team scores: La Crosse Logan 32, Sauk Prairie
30, Ashland 25, Eau Claire Regis/Chippewa
Falls McDonell 18, Altoona/Fall Creek
16, Amery 16, La Crosse Aquinas 16, Black
River Falls 13, West Salem 9, Portage 8, Baldwin-
Woodville 7, Mauston 4, Viroqua/Westby
4, Sparta 2.
Singles
No. 1 — Championship: Fowler, LCL , def.
Barbe, BRF, 6-3, 6-4. Third place: Hehli, WS,
def. Rademaker, Am, 6-3, 6-4. Semifinals:
Barbe def. Rademaker, 6-1, 6-4; Fowler def.
Hehli. Quarterfinals: Barbe def. Bowe, ECR ,
6-2, 6-3; Hehli def. Honkala, Ash; Rademaker
def. Nimmow, SP, 7-5, 3-6, 10-6; Fowler def.
Branstetter, Med.
No. 2 — Championship: Hofland, LCL , def. Julson,
Am, 5-7, 2-6, 3-6. Third place: Meyer,
Ash, def. Davis, Mau. Semifinals: Hofland def.
Meyer; Julson def. Davis, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3 — Championship: Leatherberry, SP, def.
Merrick, ECR , 7-5, 6-4. Third place: Roou,
BRF, def. Kleist, Med. Semifinals: Leatherberry
def. Kleist; Merrick def. Roou, 6-3, 1-6, 6-1.
No. 4 — Championship: Searles, Med, def.
Sunie, Ash. Third place: Humbracht, SP, def.
Gerke, WS. Semifinals: Searles def. Humbracht;
Sunie def. Gerke.
Doubles
No. 1 — Championship: Mack/Wankerl, SP,
def. Simmons/Schams, LCL . Third place:
Tollas/Rasmussen, Ash, def. Merkel/Martin,
ECR , 6-7 (1), 2-6. Semifinals: Mack/Wankerl
def. Merkel/Martin, 6-0, 6-0; Simmons/
Schams def. Tollas/Rasmussen. Quarterfinals:
Merkel/Martin def. Anderson/Hanson,
Vir, 6-1, 6-3; Mack/Wankerl def. Nilssen/
Brock, BW; Tollas/Rasmussen def. Nichols/
Gilbertson, BRF; Simmons/Schams def. Fox/
Kempen, AFC, 6-7, 6-3, 7-6.
No. 2 — Championship: Marcou/Novak, LCL ,
def. Ternberg/Rondestvedt, AFC, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.
Third place: Green/Sailor, SP, def. Wallis/Sapper,
Ash. Semifinals: Marcou/Novak def. Wallis/
Sapper; Ternberg/Rondestvedt def. Green/
Sailor, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 3 — Championship: Cambio/Schamberger,
LCA , def. Sabani/Harris, AFC. Third place:
Sykora/Lokker, BW, def. Lawless/Reitman,
Por. Semifinals: Cambio/Schamberger def.
Sykora/Lokker; Sabani/Harris def. Lawless/
Reitman.
Girls soccer
Tuesday’s results
MADISON EAST 2, FORT ATKINSON 1
Fort Atkinson........................0 1 — 1
Madison East........................0 2 — 2
Second half: ME — Perez, 59:00; Perez,
73:00; FA — Dahnert, 78:00.
Saves: FA (Van Wormer) 4; ME (Fesemyer) 2.
BELLEVILLE/NEW GLARUS 2,
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS/BARNEVELD 0
Wis. Heights/Barneveld.........0 0 — 0
Belleville/New Glarus............1 1 — 2
First half: BNG — Rossing, 10:54.
Second half: BNG — Hubbard, 88:13.
Saves: BNG (Heittola 1, Thompson 0) 1; WHB
(Strast 2, Schaefer 2) 4.