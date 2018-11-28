Boys basketball
REEDSBURG 80, FORT ATKINSON 47
Fort Atkinson 14 33 — 47
Reedsburg 41 39 — 80
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 1 3-6 5, Zahn 2 0-1 2, Wixom 2 2-2 8, Vander Mause 1 4-4 6, Yoder 2 1-2 5, Baker 1 4-5 6, Encarnacion 1 0-0 2, Koenig 0 1-2 1, Cossin 0 2-2 2, Haffeilder 2 0-1 4, Steinke 0 3-4 3, Fenner 0 1-2 2. Totals 12 20-29 47.
REEDSBURG — Belk 0 2-4 2, Dregney 1 1-2 4, Molitor 0 3-4 3, Tully 7 9-12 23, Fuhrmann 7 3-4 19, Bestor 5 3-4 17, Hale 1 2-2 5, Daniels 2 0-2 5, Campbell 0, Phelps 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 23-36 80.
3-point goals — FA 2 (Wixom 2), R 9 (Dregney 1, Fuhrmann 2, Bestor 4, Hale 1, Daniels 1). Total fouls — R 24, FA 25.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 53, BARABOO 44
Madison Edgewood 23 30 — 53
Baraboo 19 25 — 44
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 5 6-8 17, Clark 1 0-0 2, Jimenez 5 4-4 17, Wendler 1 0-0 2, Regnier 1 1-2 5. Totals 16 11-14 53.
BARABOO — Blum 2 1-2 5, Carpenter 1 2-5 5, Peterson 7 2-2 20, Koenig 0 2-2 2, Jackson 3 1-2 9. Totals 0 0-0 44.
3-point goals — MEd 5 (Meriggioli 1, Jimenez 3, Regnier 1), BAR 7 (Carpenter 1, Peterson 4, Jackson 2). Total fouls — MEd 17, BAR 16.
STOUGHTON 72, PORTAGE 49
Stoughton 29 43 — 72
Portage 15 34 — 49
STOUGHTON — Anderson 11, Scheel 4, Conklin 3, Mahieu 6, Hobson 19, Martinson 2, Skavlen 2, Nelson 6, McGee 16, Sproul 3. Totals 21 26-38 72.
PORTAGE — Levander 6, Considine 21, Miles 1, Lehman 4, Paul 5, Thomson 5, Gutierrez 6, Roeker 1, Breunig 0. Totals 13 21-28 49.
3-point goals — S 4 (Anderson 2, Mahieu 1, Sproul 1), POR 2 (Considine 1, Thomson 1). Total fouls — S 24, POR 28. Fouled out — Miles, Nelson, Breunig.
MOUNT HOREB 67, OREGON 52
Oregon 24 28 — 52
Mount Horeb 37 30 — 67
OREGON — Look 2 0-0 5, Taplick 2 0-0 6, Erickson 2 2-2 6, Victorson 2 3-4 8, Victorson 3 0-0 9, Panzer 1 2-2 5, Schaefer 1 0-0 2, Bush 1 0-0 2, Ackerman 1 0-0 2, Klus 1 0-0 2, Yates 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 7-10 52.
MOUNT HOREB — Farnsworth 3 5-5 13, Nortman 7 1-4 16, Larson 6 1-3 16, Rasmussen 4 1-2 13, Gilkes 1 0-0 3, Post 1 0-1 2, Ziegler 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 8-15 67.
3-point goals — Or 9 (Look 1Taplick 2, Victorson 1, Victorson 3, Panzer 1, Yates 1), MH 11 (Farnsworth 2, Nortman 1, Larson 3, Rasmussen 4, Gilkes 1). Total fouls — MH 9, Or 20. Fouled out — Look.
MONONA GROVE 60, DEFOREST 57
Monona Grove 23 37 — 60
DeForest 27 30 — 57
MONONA GROVE — Nelson 10 3-4 24, Hepp 4 1-2 10, Huston 5 4-4 18, Gronski 0, Antonson 2 2-4 6, Gothard 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 10-14 60.
DEFOREST — Riggs 2 0-0 5, Schroeder 4 6-8 17, Westra 6 13-20 25, Bonds 2 0-0 4, Ludeman 1 0-0 2, Bogan 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 19-28 57.
3-point goals — MG 6 (Nelson 1, Hepp 1, Huston 4), 4 (Riggs 1, Schroeder 3). Total fouls — MG 22, 11. Fouled out — Gronski.
ELKHORN 66, VERONA 54
Elkhorn 20 46 — 66
Verona 16 38 — 54
ELKHORN — Larson 4 0-0 8, Umnus 4 0-0 8, Umnus 4 2-3 11, Davey 6 2-2 14, Brown 6 4-4 18, Johnson 2 2-4 7, Ahler 0. Totals 26 10-13 66.
VERONA — Klawiter 1 0-1 3, Anderson 4 1-1 9, Bekx 4 2-2 13, McCorkle 1 0-0 0, Slawek 5 3-8 14, Van Handel 3 4-5 12. Totals 18 10-18 54.
3-point goals — ELK 4 (Umnus 1, Brown 2, Johnson 1), V 8 (Klawiter 1, Bekx 3, McCorkle 1, Slawek 1, Van Handel 2). Total fouls — ELK 21, V 13.
NEW GLARUS 78, COLUMBUS 62
Columbus 36 26 — 62
New Glarus 41 37 — 78
COLUMBUS — Kahl 1 0-0 2, Zahn 2 0-0 4, Casper 7 7-8 23, Emler 7 1-2 15, Bieker 3 0-0 8, Campbell 1 3-5 5, Cotter 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 15-0 62.
NEW GLARUS — Feller 4 0-0 9, Kreklow 8 2-8 21, Craker 3 0-0 6, Gassman 9 0-0 16, Siegenthaler 4 0-0 9, Martinson 4 2-3 10, Schuett 1 1-2 3, Streiff 2 0-0 4. Totals 34 13-0 78.
3-point goals — COL 5 (Casper 2, Bieker 2, Cotter 1), NG 5 (Feller 1, Kreklow 3, Siegenthaler 1). Total fouls — NG 17, COL 15.
LAKE MILLS 62, MARSHALL 53
Lake Mills 25 37 — 62
Marshall 32 21 — 53
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 7 2-6 17, Herrington 5 2-4 12, Madderom 2 0-0 6, Retrum 5 1-1 11, Moen 5 0-2 11, Bender 2 0-0 5. Totals 26 5-11 62.
MARSHALL — Luzenski 1 0-0 3, Killerlain 3 0-0 7, Stewart 4 3-6 11, Cook 0 1-3 1, Freeman 0, Chadwick 4 0-0 10, Denniston 3 0-0 9, Ward 3 2-3 9, Truchinski 3. Totals 19 6-12 53.
3-point goals — LM 5 (Toepfer 1, Madderom 2, Moen 1, Bender 1), MAR 9 (Luzenski 1, Killerlain 1, Chadwick 2, Denniston 3, Ward 1Truchinski 1). Total fouls — LM 16, MAR 16. Fouled out — Ward.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 71, CAMBRIDGE 50
Lakeside Lutheran 34 37 — 71
Cambridge 14 36 — 50
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 2 2-2 7, Hackbarth 2 0-0 4, Kuepers 3 4-4 10, Paske 8 0-0 16, Monis 4 1-2 10, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Raymond 3 0-0 8, Davis 2 0-0 5, Schultz 1 2-2 4, Schneider 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 9-10 71.
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 5 0-0 10, Marty 1 1-1 3, Janson 2 2-2 8, Muth 1 0-0 2, Kravik 2 0-0 4, Joyce 2 2-2 8, Downing 2 0-0 4, Jeffery 1 0-0 3, Eaton 1 2-2 5, Kaiser 0 1-2 1, Frey 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 8-10 50.
3-point goals — LL 6 (DeNoyer 1, Monis 1, Raymond 2, Davis 1, Schneider 1), CAM 6 (Janson 2, Joyce 2, Jeffery 1, Eaton 1). Total fouls — LL 16, CAM 11.
MONTICELLO 58,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 53
Madison Country Day 28 25 — 53
Monticello 27 31 — 58
MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Green 7 4-4 18, Hamdan 0 1-2 1, Dreyer 2 0-2 5, Young 3 5-6 11, Ashworth 5 3-4 16, Young 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 13-18 53.
MONTICELLO — Ace 3 4-9 10, Blohowiak 4 0-0 8, Rufer 7 4-8 18, Holtz 1 1-3 4, Gustafson 8 2-6 18. Totals 23 11-27 58.
3-point goals — MCD 4 (Dreyer 1, Ashworth 3), Mon 1 (Holtz 1). Total fouls — Mon 16, MCD 21. Fouled out — Blohowiak, Dreyer, Ashworth.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP 52, RIVER VALLEY 48
River Valley 20 28 — 48
Adams-Friendship 22 30 — 52
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 4 0-0 9, Mickelson 8 0-4 16, Rosenberg 1 0-0 3, Fortney 10 2-2 4, Maier 2 1-2 6, Jewell 3 1-3 8, Nachreiner 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 4-11 48.
ADAMS-FRIENDSHIP — Lamont 3 0-0 8, Quinnell 4 0-0 8, Scott 6 4-6 19, Engle 3 0-1 6, Roseberry 3 2-2 9, Wahlen 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 52.
3-point goals — RV 4 (Knutson 1, Rosenberg 1, Maier 1, Jewell 1), AF 6 (Lamont 2, Scott 3, Roseberry 1). Total fouls — AF 10, RV 16.
MINERAL POINT 91, DODGEVILLE 67
Dodgeville 39 28 — 67
Mineral Point 47 44 — 91
DODGEVILLE — Blalock 6 0-1 12, Phillips 10 0-0 25, Molldrem 2 3-3 7, Borne-Mumm 0 1-2 1, Tranel 1 1-1 3, Larson Jr. 4 0-0 11, Berg 1 0-1 2, Garthwate 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 5-9 67.
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 15 2-4 39, Dailey 0 4-6 4, Wendhausen 4 3-4 11, Wiegman 0 1-2 1, Berget 4 4-4 12, Watters 2 0-1 4, Wendhausen 1 0-0 3, Dailey 7 0-2 15, Stumpf 0 2-2 2. Totals 33 16-27 91.
3-point goals — DOD 8 (Phillips 5, Larson Jr. 3), MP 9 (Lindsey 7, Wendhausen 1, Dailey 1). Total fouls — MP 17, DOD 25.
Girls basketball
REEDSBURG 65, WISCONSIN DELLS 53
Reedsburg 28 37 — 65
Wisconsin Dells 18 35 — 53
REEDSBURG — Douglas 5 8-9 19, Straka 1 0-0 2, Korkewski 0, Miller 1 2-2 4, Korklewski 3 0-0 9, Cherney 0 4-4 4, Wieman 6 5-6 22, Wieman 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 20-23 65.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Meister 3 5-6 11, Pfeiffer 0, Gray 6 1-1 14, Smith 5 5-6 16, Myklebust 1 1-2 4, Jones 1 0-0 3, Pfeifer 2 1-1 5. Totals 18 13-16 53.
3-point goals — R 9 (Douglas 1, Korklewski 3, Wieman 5), WD 4 (Gray 1, Smith 1, Myklebust 1, Jones 1). Total fouls — R 13, WD 19. Fouled out — Pfeifer.
COLUMBUS 40, WESTFIELD 30
Columbus 18 22 — 40
Westfield 15 15 — 30
COLUMBUS — Raley 2, Link 3, Olson 6, Boettcher 7, Olson 12, Zittel 4, Toutant 2, Paulson 6. Totals 13 13-33 40.
WESTFIELD — Dillman 14, Brakebush 6, Reetz 4, Wallace 3, Drew 1, Hockerman 2. Totals 10 8-16 30.
3-point goals — COL 3 (Olson 1, Paulson 2), WFD 2 (Dillman 1, Brakebush 1). Total fouls — COL 22, WFD 25.
BRODHEAD 40, JEFFERSON 33
Brodhead 21 19 — 40
Jefferson 15 18 — 33
BRODHEAD — Purdue 2 7-8 11, Kail 1 3-3 5, Tresemer 1 1-5 3, Moe 2 4-4 9, Kleeman 1 0-0 3, Oliver 3 2-6 9. Totals 10 16-26 40.
JEFFERSON — Ganser 4 0-3 8, Howard 1 2-6 5, Peterson 1 0-0 2, Peterson 1 3-6 6, Peterson 2 1-5 5, Beck 2 3-4 7. Totals 11 9-24 33.
3-point goals — BR 3 (Moe 1, Kleeman 1, Oliver 1), JEF 2 (Howard 1, Peterson 1). Total fouls — BR 16, JEF 20. Fouled out — Purdue.
EAST TROY 62, EDGERTON 21
Edgerton 11 10 — 21
East Troy 34 28 — 62
EDGERTON — Demrow 3 3-7 9, Danks 3 2-7 8, Zeimet 1 0-0 3, Schuman 0 1-4 1. Totals 23 19-0 21.
EAST TROY — Rice 5 4-8 17, Lomen 4 0-0 8, Moker 2 1-2 5, Aleckson 1 0-0 3, Scurek 1 2-2 4, Probst 1 0-0 2, Golabowski 2 0-2 4, Lomen 3 2-4 10. Totals 7 6-18 62.
3-point goals — ED 1 (Zeimet 1), ET 6 (Rice 3, Aleckson 1, Lomen 2). Total fouls — ET 17, ED 15. Fouled out — Scurek.
WHITEWATER 53, MCFARLAND 43
Whitewater 31 22 — 53
McFarland 21 22 — 43
WHITEWATER — Schumacher 1 2-7 4, Skindingsrude 0 2-2 2, Grosinske 8 1-2 18, Carollo 3 4-5 10, Henneman 0, Laue 0. Totals 18 14-24 53.
MCFARLAND — DeMuth 2 1-2 5, Butler 1 0-0 2, Lonigro 2 0-0 6, Gilbertson 1 4-4 6, Hildebrandt 3 0-4 7, East 6 2-4 15, Taylor 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 7-14 43.
3-point goals — WHI 1 (Grosinske 1), MCF 4 (Lonigro 2, Hildebrandt 1, East 1). Total fouls — WHI 15, MCF 19. Fouled out — Henneman.
LAKE MILLS 43, FORT ATKINSON 24
Lake Mills 22 21 — 43
Fort Atkinson 7 17 — 24
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 2 1-2 5, Wagner 2 3-4 8, Pitta 5 2-2 14, Guerrero 3 0-0 6, Mahone 1 2-4 4, Kitsembel 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 14-28 43.
FORT ATKINSON — Brandl 1 1-2 3, Schoenike 4 4-9 12, Staude 1 0-0 2, Belzer 1 0-0 2, Trieloss 0, Trieloss 2 0-0 5. Totals 9 5-13 24.
3-point goals — LM 3 (Wagner 1, Pitta 2), FA 1 (Trieloss 1). Total fouls — LM 16, FA 19.
PARDEEVILLE 57, DODGELAND 29
Dodgeland 17 12 — 29
Pardeeville 26 31 — 57
DODGELAND — Holtz 6 1-3 13, Schreier 1 1-2 3, Benzing 0 2-6 2, Loomis 2 1-2 5, Bader 3 0-4 6. Totals 12 5-17 29.
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 6 2-2 16, DeLapp 1 2-2 4, Guenther 2 0-0 4, Johnson 3 1-2 7, Nedza 2 5-8 9, Manthey 1 3-4 5, Lynch 3 1-1 7, Lynch 1 1-3 3, Ott 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-21 57.
3-point goals — DOD 0, PAR 2 (Brouette 2). Total fouls — PAR 19, DOD 14. Fouled out — Johnson, Benzing.
MONONA GROVE 50, LODI 48
Lodi 24 24 — 48
Monona Grove 20 30 — 50
LODI — Kruchten 1 0-0 2, Gilles 2 3-4 8, Kolinski 8 2-3 18, Ripp 1 0-0 2, Walzer 3 1-1 8, Milne 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 8-10 48.
MONONA GROVE — Johnson 2 0-0 6, Blang 3 0-0 6, Warnock 11 3-4 30, Kellogg 1 0-0 3, Bruns 2 0-0 5. Totals 19 3-4 50.
3-point goals — L 2 (Gilles 1, Walzer 1), MG 9 (Johnson 2, Warnock 5, Kellogg 1, Bruns 1). Total fouls — MG 16, L 11.
RIVER VALLEY 41, WESTON 19
River Valley 21 20 — 41
Weston 9 10 — 19
RIVER VALLEY — . Totals 0 0-0 41.
WESTON — . Totals 0 0-0 19.
3-point goals — RV 0, 0. Total fouls — RV 0, 0.
DODGEVILLE 60, SAUK PRAIRIE 52
Sauk Prairie 16 36 — 52
Dodgeville 31 29 — 60
SAUK PRAIRIE — Ballweg 3 2-6 8, Bruenig 5 4-5 16, Breininger 0 1-4 1, Bruenig 6 1-2 14, Bruenig 2 1-3 5, Mack 2 0-1 4, Bruenig 1 2-4 4. Totals 19 11-25 52.
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 1 0-1 2, Heimerl 4 9-12 20, Ludwig 2 0-2 4, Borne 2 4-6 8, Blume 1 1-2 3, Argall 6 10-10 23. Totals 16 24-33 60.
3-point goals — SP 3 (Bruenig 2, Bruenig 1), DOD 4 (Heimerl 3, Argall 1). Total fouls — DOD 21, SP 24. Fouled out — Bruenig, Breininger.
WATERLOO 63, WAUTOMA 33
Wautoma 18 15 — 33
Waterloo 34 29 — 63
WAUTOMA — Duran 5 1-2 14, Gilberto 2 0-5 6, Koetz 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 1-2 3, Konieczki 1 0-0 2, Young 0, Roder 1 0-2 2, Chase 2 0-0 4. Totals 13 2-13 33.
WATERLOO — Limoseth 2 0-0 4, Renforth 3 0-0 6, Battenberg 1 0-0 2, Caraballo 3 1-1 7, Filter 2 1-4 5, Krueger 0 1-2 1, Kuhl 5 1-2 13, Mosher 3 1-3 8, Powers 5 0-0 11, Wolff 3 0-0 6. Totals 27 5-16 63.
3-point goals — WTM 5 (Duran 3, Gilberto 2), 4 (Kuhl 2, Mosher 1, Powers 1). Total fouls — 16, WTM 15.
POYNETTE 52, BELLEVILLE 45
Poynette 17 35 — 52
Belleville 23 22 — 45
POYNETTE — Reddeman 3 0-1 6, Morter 2 0-1 6, Cuff 1 1-2 3, Chadwick 1 2-2 5, Walters 1 0-0 2, Walters 7 5-8 22, Schutz 2 0-1 5, Anderson 1 1-2 1. Totals 18 9-17 52.
BELLEVILLE — Heittola 7 7-8 21, Halvensleben 1 3-6 5, Foley 2 0-0 4, Grady 1 8-8 10, Grefsheim 0, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Shrader 1 0-0 2, Smith 0. Totals 13 18-26 45.
3-point goals — POY 7 (Morter 2, Chadwick 1, Walters 3, Schutz 1), BE 1 (Hanson 1). Total fouls — POY 21, BE 19. Fouled out — Halvensleben, Grady, Cuff.
DEFOREST 55, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 52
DeForest 33 22 — 55
Lakeside Lutheran 24 28 — 52
DEFOREST — Laufenberg 2 0-4 5, Compe 1 0-0 2, Roth 3 0-0 6, Trautsch 0 2-2 5, Tschumper 1 0-0 2, Mickelson 4 8-9 16, Grundahl 9 1-5 19. Totals 21 11-24 55.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Thiele 3 0-0 6, Buxa 2 0-0 4, Slonaker 0 2-4 2, Gnabasik 1 0-2 2, Shadoski 5 6-6 17, Schuetz 1 2-6 4, Uecker 0 4-8 4, Cody 3 0-0 6, Raymond 2 2-2 7. Totals 17 16-28 52.
3-point goals — 2 (Laufenberg 1, Trautsch 1), LL 2 (Shadoski 1, Raymond 1). Total fouls — 19, LL 20.
WATERTOWN 74, MILWAUKEE PULASKI 34
Watertown 44 30 — 74
Milwaukee Pulaski 16 18 — 34
WATERTOWN — Koepp 5 0-0 13, Hendricks 2 1-3 6, Schmutzler 2 0-0 4, Korducki 5 3-5 13, Maas 2 4-4 8, Moldenhauer 4 2-2 10, Zubke 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 3, Heiman 3 3-6 9, Gifford 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 13-20 74.
MILWAUKEE PULASKI — Garcia 1 0-0 2, McFerland 10 6-9 30, Bradley 0, Sidibe 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 6-9 34.
3-point goals — WAT 5 (Koepp 3, Hendricks 1, Clark 1), MP 4 (McFerland 4). Total fouls — WAT 8, MP 14. Fouled out — Bradley.
MONROE 59, MIDDLETON 50
Middleton 30 20 — 50
Monroe 28 31 — 59
MIDDLETON — Lemirande 0 1-2 1, Tanin 5 5-8 15, Bursac 2 0-3 4, Dunn 1 1-1 3, Flottmeyer 3 0-2 6, Coleman 8 1-2 19, Hodson 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 10-20 50.
MONROE — Benzschawel 3 2-3 8, Mathiason 3 3-4 10, Updike 0 4-4 4, Hilliard 8 3-4 20, Tostrud 1 2-2 5, Benzschawel 1 1-1 3, Bunker 2 0-0 4, Nesbitt 1 0-0 2, Towne 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 15-19 59.
3-point goals — MID 2 (Coleman 2), MON 4 (Mathiason 1, Hilliard 1, Tostrud 1, Towne 1). Total fouls — MON 16, MID 18.
Boys hockey
JANESVILLE 10, VERONA 0
Janesville 4 1 5 — 10
Verona 0 0 0 — 0
First period: Mirwald (Ploc, Dingle), :43; Keryluk (Rufenacht), 8:37; Haessig (Keryluk, Rufenacht), 10:29; Osiecki (Rufenacht, Haessig), 14:22. Second period: Keryluk (Ploc, Curtis), 16:40 (sh). Third period: Rufenacht (Keryluk, Haessig), 1:19; Haessig (Rufenacht, Keryluk), 1:55; Binger (Haessig), 8:06; Jurrens (Heinrichs, Yeager), 8:35; Fischer (Yeager, Renlund), 10:29.
Saves: J (Kaas 38); V (Enloe 9).
Penalties-minutes: J 3-6; V 3-6.
SUN PRAIRIE 9, MADISON MEMORIAL 3
Madison Memorial 0 1 2 — 3
Sun Prairie 3 2 4 — 9
First period: SP — Brunson (Halbleib), 3:26; Halbleib, 6:01; Hagerman (Rowles), 10:45. Second period: MM — Lindauer (Nelson, Helle), 3:18; SP — Watters (Schoenike), 8:34; Kernen, 16:04 (sh). Third period: MM — Lindauer (Nelson, Helle), 3:18; SP — Kernen (Halbleib, Veldkamp), 4:46; MM — Gomez (Helle, Lindauer), 7:59 (pp); SP — Halbleib (Schoenike, Brunson), 8:19; Brunson (Kernen), 12:24; Halbleib (Johnson, Schoenike), 13:15.
Saves: MM 23 (Turner); SP (Leatherberry) 33.
Penalties-minutes: MM 3-6; SP 11-44.
MADISON WEST 11,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 0
La Follette/East 0 0 0 — 0
Madison West 4 5 2 — 11
First period: Baldwin (Smith), 7:23; Horein (Huie), 8:26; Baldwin, 10:24; Duchemin (Frey, Clark), 14:58. Second period: Huie (Baldwin), 1:13; Baldwin (Jiang, Duchemin), 4:56; Duchemin, 7:32; Hammer (Duchemin), 10:16; Hammer (Duchemin), 10:16. Third period: Horein (Kohn), 0:09; Horein (Ranabhat), 9:48.
Saves: MW 9 (Pliner); MLE 23 (Seifert).
Penalties-minutes: MW 1-2; ME 2-4.
MCFARLAND 6, BEAVER DAM 0
McFarland 3 2 1 — 6
Beaver Dam 0 0 0 — 0
First period: M – Lehnherr (Binger), :33. M – Newcomer, 10:05. M – Pommerening (Newcomer), 14:03 (pp). Second period: M – Newcomer (Quelle), 4:02 (sh). M – Bartzen, 5:27. Third period: M – Binger, 5:33.
Saves: M 37 (Jarrett), BD 35 (Davis 19, Banes 16).
Penalties-minutes: M 4-8, BD 4-8.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 9, STOUGHTON 1
Sauk Prairie co-op 7 0 2 — 9
Stoughton 1 0 0 — 1
First period: SP — Jelinek, 2:15; SP — Mast (Desroches, Jelinek), 2:42; S — Hanson (Stapelfeldt), 5:03; SP — Desroches (Jelinek, Mast), 5:59 (pp), SP — Mast, 9:33; SP — Mast (Liedtke), 11:01; SP — Peterson (Mast), 15:18; SP — Desroches (Jelinek), 15:49. Third period: SP — Bauernhuber (Hanson), 7:28; SP — Desroches (Jelinek), 13:00.
Saves: SP 8 (Carr); S 58 (Hellenbrand).
Penalties-minutes: SP 0-0; S 10-20.
LA CROSSE AQUINAS CO-OP 7,
DEFOREST CO-OP 2
La Crosse Aquinas 0 3 4 — 7
DeForest 0 1 1 — 2
Second period: LCA — Wink (Dirks), 0:30 (pp); D Thompson, 1:49. Third period: LCA — Wink (Dirks), 8:27 (pp); Jankowski (Schultz, Dirks), 13:03; D — Rashid (Hagen), 7:26; LCA — Garnell (Kucher), 13:35 (sh); Knutson, 14:49 (sh).
Saves: LCA 26 (Coleman); D 34 (Brethouwer).
Penalties-minutes: LCA 5-10; D 6-12.
Other scores
Reedsburg co-op 2, Tomah/Sparta 2, OT
Mosinee 3, Baraboo/Portage 0
Girls hockey
VIROQUA CO-OP 7, STOUGHTON CO-OP 2
Stoughton co-op 1 1 0 — 2
Viroqua 1 1 1 — 3
First period: V — Barendregt (Ekern), 8:34; S — Weaver (Newton), 9:40. Second period: S — Nelson (Waldner), 1:01; V — Barendregt (Simonson), 11:39. Third period: V — Shonka, 12:30.
Saves: S 15 (Seybold); V 33 (Severson).
Penalties-minutes: V 1-2; S 2-4.
Boys swimming
BADGER SOUTH CONFERENCE RELAYS
Team scores: Madison Edgewood 114, Monona Grove 90, Watertown, Oregon 52, Milton 48, Fort Atkinson 44, Stoughton 26.
100 freestyle — 1, Monona Grove (Scott, Knoeck, Nelson, Travis), :50.68; 2, Madison Edgewood, :50.87; 3, Watertown, :51.40. Frosh-soph 200 freestyle — 1, Madison Edgewood (Senke, Buchner, Korb, Petersen), 1:41.37; 2, Watertown, 1:48.43; 3, Oregon, 1:50.77. Junior-senior 400 freestyle — 1, Madison Edgewood (Frucht, Canto Molineri, O’Conner, Beyer), 3:41.72; 2, Fort Atkinson, 3:46.12; 3, Watertown, 3:47.83. 800 freestyle — 1, Monona Grove (Douberly, Jondle, Jacobson, Tejeda), 7:51.56; 2, Madison Edgeowod, 8:06.96; 3, Oregon, 9:45.28. 300 backstroke — 1, Madison Edgewood (Moen, O’Conner, Petersen), 2:57.41; 2, Monona Grove, 2:59.93; 3, Oregon, 3:14.88.
300 breaststroke — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Leuthner, Moen), 3:20.94; 2, Monona Grove, 3:23.87; 3, Milton, 3:44.51. 300 butterfly — 1, Madison Edgewood (teDuits, Senke, Beyer), 3:55.61; 2, Monona Grove, 2:55.80; 3, Oregon, 3:14.51. 400 individual medley — 1, Madison Edgewood (Petersen, Korb, Leuthner, Beyer), 4:13.76; 2, Monona Grove, 4:15.08; 3, Milton, 4:37.25. 400 medley (4x100) — 1, Monona Grove (Tejeda, Douberly, McAllister, Elfers), 3:48.29; 2, Madison Edgewood, 3:55.69; 3, Watertown, 4:10.94. 400 medley (8x50) — 1, Fort Atkinson (Riggs, Bina, Marowsky, Calvillo), 4:23.80; 2, Oregon, 4:37.46; 3, Monona Grove, 4:41.88. At Fort Atkinson.