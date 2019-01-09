Try 1 month for 99¢

Boys basketball

MAUSTON 82, RIVER VALLEY 46

River Valley....................28 18 — 46

Mauston........................45 37 — 82

RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 2 0-2 4, Mickelson

3 2-2 8, Ryan 2 0-0 6, Maier 5 3-4 13, Jewell

3 0-0 6, Nachreiner 2 0-0 4, Baenen 1 0-0 2,

Esser 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 5-10 46.

MAUSTON — Kobylski 0 4-4 4, Gallagher 6 0-0

13, Bauer 2 4-4 9, Fitzgerald 9 7-8 25, Kattenbraker

2 1-1 5, Hall 6 2-2 18, Saylor 1 0-0 2,

Massey 2 0-0 6. Totals 28 18-19 82.

3-point goals — RV 3 (Ryan 2, Esser 1), MA 8

(Gallagher 1, Bauer 1, Hall 4, Massey 2). Total

fouls — MA 11, RV 17.

JEFFERSON 64, MCFARLAND 61

Jefferson.......................34 30 — 64

McFarland......................28 33 — 61

JEFFERSON — Kaiser 5 0-2 11, Brost 3 1-2 9,

Simdon 0 2-2 2, Fetherston 0 6-8 6, Stelse 1

9-12 11, Monogue 6 6-6 21, Vogel 2 0-2 4.

Totals 17 24-34 64.

MCFARLAND — Werwinski 0 4-6 4, Toennies

6 7-8 24, Witter 1 2-2 4, Chislom 7 3-5 17,

Hanson 2 0-1 4, Price-Johnson 0 1-2 1, Nichols

2 1-2 5, Pavelec 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 20-28 61.

3-point goals — JEF 6 (Kaiser 1, Brost 2,

Monogue 3), MCF 5 (Toennies 5). Total fouls

— JEF 27, MCF 24. Fouled out — Brost, Witter.

WAUNAKEE 65, PORTAGE 44

Waunakee......................38 27 — 65

Portage..........................21 23 — 44

WAUNAKEE — Cash 4 0-0 8, Block 2 1-1 5,

Knatz 1 0-0 3, Deering 5 4-10 14, Fancher

5 0-1 10, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Fischer 3 2-2 10,

Keller 2 2-4 6, May 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2.

Totals 28 10-20 65.

PORTAGE — Levander 5 2-4 12, Considine 9

7-11 28, Miles 0, Lehman 1 1-2 4. Totals 15

10-18 44.

3-point goals — W 3 (Knatz 1, Fischer 2), POR

4 (Considine 3, Lehman 1). Total fouls — W

17, POR 18. Fouled out — Miles.

COLUMBUS 60, MONONA GROVE 53

Columbus.......................24 36 — 60

Monona Grove................26 27 — 53

COLUMBUS — Kahl 0 1-2 1, Zahn 3 6-6 13,

Casper 5 12-20 22, Emler 7 3-4 17, Campbell

1 0-2 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 22-36

60.

MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 0-0 16, Hepp 2

2-4 7, Huston 7 0-1 16, Nett 1 0-2 2, Bishop 3

0-0 6, Loken 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 3-9 53.

3-point goals — COL 3 (Zahn 1, Campbell 1,

Schroeder 1), MG 5 (Nelson 2, Hepp 1, Huston

2). Total fouls — COL 14, MG 25. Fouled out

— Nelson, Nett.

EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 23

Clinton...........................11 12 — 23

Edgerton........................43 27 — 70

CLINTON — Anastasi 1 2-2 0, Dominy 2 0-0 6,

Duggan 3 0-2 6, Howard 0 2-2 2, Iniguez 2 0-0

2, H.Mueller 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 4-6 23.

EDGERTON — Wille 3 3-3 10, Rusch 1 1-5 3,

Spang 3 2-3 8, Jenny 7 2-3 18, Hanson 2 2-2

7, Coombs 1 0-0 3, N.Fox 3 1-1 8, Radke 0 2-2

2, E.Norland 3 1-2 7, Gullikson 1 2-2 4. Totals

24 16-23 70.

3-point goals — 3 (Dominy 2, H.Mueller 1), ED

7 (Wille 1, Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs 1, N.Fox

1). Total fouls — ED 8, 19.

WAUTOMA 59, BARABOO 53

Wautoma.......................28 31 — 59

Baraboo.........................29 24 — 53

WAUTOMA — Hendrickson 5 10-10 21, Lois

9 2-2 21, Panich 2 1-2 6, Borland 2 0-0 6,

Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ascher 0 2-3 2. Totals 19

15-17 59.

BARABOO — Blum 2 0-0 5, Carpenter 1 0-0

2, Gehin 2 0-0 5, Peterson 5 2-2 13, Koenig 2

2-5 6, Jackson 5 2-2 15, Philipp 2 0-0 5, Kargel

1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 53.

3-point goals — WTM 6 (Hendrickson 1, Lois 1,

Panich 1, Borland 2, Johnson 1), BAR 7 (Blum

1, Gehin 1, Peterson 1, Jackson 3, Philipp 1).

Total fouls — WTM 11, BAR 18.

LAKE MILLS 57, WATERTOWN 55

Lake Mills......................31 26 — 57

Watertown.....................32 23 — 55

LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 6 1-5 15, Herrington

1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Stoddard 2 0-0 5,

Retrum 1 0-2 2, Moen 5 0-0 12, Bender 4 2-2

11. Totals 22 3-9 57.

WATERTOWN — Haase 1 0-0 2, Jeseritz 8 1-4

17, Stas 2 1-2 6, Oiler 6 0-0 14, Foltz 4 3-4

11, Nailing 1 0-0 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals

23 5-10 55.

3-point goals — LM 10 (Toepfer 2, Herrington

1, Johnson 3, Stoddard 1, Moen 2, Bender 1),

WAT 4 (Stas 1, Oiler 2, Rowedder 1). Total

fouls — LM 12, WAT 11.

DEFOREST 68, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65

Lakeside Lutheran..........32 33 — 65

DeForest........................34 34 — 68

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 6-6 19,

Kuepers 2 0-0 6, Jegerlehner 1 0-0 2, Paske

6 1-2 13, Monis 5 2-2 13, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Raymond

1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 6, Schneider 0 2-2

2. Totals 23 11-12 65.

DEFOREST — Riggs 1 2-4 5, Schroeder 3 0-2

6, Westra 10 7-11 29, Ludeman 1 1-2 3, Hartig

4 4-5 12, Bogan 5 1-2 11, Elvekrog 1 0-0

2. Totals 25 15-26 68.

3-point goals — LL 8 (DeNoyer 3, Kuepers 2,

Monis 1Davis 2), 3 (Riggs 1, Westra 2). Total

fouls — 12, LL 19. Fouled out — Monis.

BARNEVELD 67, MONTICELLO 53

Barneveld......................35 32 — 67

Monticello......................23 30 — 53

BARNEVELD — Reed 9 6-9 25, Gordon 1 1-2

3, Evans 3 0-0 6, Thompson 1 1-4 3, Peterson

0 1-4 1, Fahey 1 0-0 2, Se. Sullivan 8 2-4 19,

Harpold 1 0-0 2, Sp. Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Ignatius

2 0-0 5. Totals 26 12-25 67.

MONTICELLO — Ace 6 2-7 14, Long 2 1-4 7,

Blohowiak 1 0-0 2, Rufer 2 5-6 9, Allard 1 0-0

2, Gustafson 5 5-10 17, Ace 1 0-0 2. Totals

18 13-27 53.

3-point goals — BAR 3 (Reed 1, Se. Sullivan 1,

Ignatius 1), Mon 4 (Long 2, Gustafson 2). Total

fouls — BAR 21, Mon 17. Fouled out — Rufer.

WISCONSIN DELLS 70, LODI 58

Wisconsin Dells..............36 34 — 70

Lodi...............................19 39 — 58

WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 3 0-0 8, Anchor

6 3-4 16, Hirst 4 1-2 9, Funmaker 6 0-0

14, Eck 4 0-0 11, Millard 1 0-0 3, Nevar 3 2-3

8, Hale 0 1-0 1, Kaiser 0. Totals 27 7-12 70.

LODI — Jelinek 0, Furniss 4 0-0 12, Streeter

1 3-5 5, Richards 3 1-2 8, Persike 4 4-5 13,

Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Steinhoff 1 2-4 4, Parsons 1

0-0 2, Traeder 1 0-0 2, Faust 1 2-2 4, Codington

1 0-0 3, Faust 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 13-23 58.

3-point goals — WD 9 (Musiedlak 2, Anchor

1, Funmaker 2, Eck 3, Millard 1), L 7 (Furniss

4, Richards 1, Persike 1, Codington 1). Total

fouls — WD 20, L 16.

EVANSVILLE 81, BRODHEAD 57

Brodhead....................29 28 — 57

Evansville...................53 28 — 81

BRODHEAD — Van Whye 6 1-1 14, McGinty 7

1-1 19, Malcook 2 2-2 6, Green 0 4-4 4, Knuth

4 0-2 8, Walker 2 0-0 4, Moss 0 2-2 2. Totals

21 10-12 57.

EVANSVILLE — Fischer 1 0-1 2, France 4 1-1

11, Maag 6 2-2 15, Geske 7 3-4 19, Anderson

3 1-2 7, McAlister 6 3-3 17, Stencel 0 2-2 2,

Bisch 1 0-0 2, Hill 2 0-0 4, Korfmacher 1 0-0

2. Totals 31 12-15 81.

3-point goals — BR 5 (Van Whye 1, McGinty 4),

EV 7 (France 2, Maag 1, Geske 2, McAlister 2).

Total fouls — EV 10, BR 14.

Girls basketball

WISCONSIN DELLS 52, BARABOO 39

Baraboo.........................21 18 — 39

Wisconsin Dells..............28 24 — 52

BARABOO — Kieck 5 1-5 12, A.Moon 1 1-1 3,

Hannagan 4 6-6 14, Horstman 1 0-0 2, Johnson

3 1-3 8. Totals 14 9-15 39.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 3 2-2 8, Meister

9 3-4 22, Gray 2 0-1 5, Smith 3 5-6 12, G.

Myklebust 2 1-4 5. Totals 19 11-17 52.

3-point goals — BAR 2 (Kieck 1, Johnson 1),

WD 3 (Meister 1, Gray 1, Smith 1). Total fouls

— WD 15, BAR 14.

SUN PRAIRIE 73, MADISON WEST 20

Sun Prairie.....................45 28 — 73

Madison West.................15 5 — 20

SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 5 0-2 10, Rae 5 2-2

13, Alexander 2 0-1 4, Strey 4 0-0 8, Adkins 1

0-0 2, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Lutes 2 3-3 7, Seymore

6 2-2 14, Jones 4 0-0 8, Rademacher 2 0-0 4,

Kostelink 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 8-12 73.

MADISON WEST — Brown 2 0-0 5, Kettleson

1 0-0 3, Driscoll 1 0-1 2, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Blehert

2 1-2 5, Zidani 0 3-4 3. Totals 5 4-12 20.

3-point goals — SP 1 (Rae 1), MW 2 (Brown

1, Kettleson 1). Total fouls — SP 15, MW 11.

MADISON EAST 60, VERONA 53

Madison East.................26 34 — 60

Verona...........................30 23 — 53

MADISON EAST — Moseberry 2 10-16 16,

Bentley 3 0-0 6, Harvey-Williams 3 4-5 10,

Gottschalk 1 1-2 3, Meyer 1 0-0 3, Boston 10

1-3 21, Banks 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 17-28 60.

VERONA — Rae 2 1-1 5, Kundinger 1 0-0 2,

Briggs 7 8-9 24, Parman 2 0-0 4, K. Pederson

1 3-4 5, Smith 4 4-8 13. Totals 17 16-22 53.

3-point goals — MEa 3 (Moseberry 2, Meyer

1), V 3 (Briggs 2, Smith 1). Total fouls — MEa

20, V 21.

MADISON MEMORIAL 63,

JANESVILLE CRAIG 56, OT

Madison Memorial..... 21 32 10 — 63

Janesville Craig......... 29 24 3 — 56

MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 4 1-0 13,

Rankins 9 2-0 20, Brown 4 2-0 10, Garcia 5

3-0 13, Sweet 3 1-0 7. Totals 25 9-0 63.

JANESVILLE CRAIG — Elgas 4 2-0 10,

Parkhurst 1 3-0 5, Gregg 2 2-0 7, Huml 1 2-0

4, Pierson 3 8-0 14, Fieiras 5 4-0 16. Totals

16 21-0 56.

3-point goals — MM 4 (Peters 4), JC 3 (Gregg

1, Fieiras 2). Total fouls — MM 24, JC 21.

Fouled out — Elgas, PetersFieiras.

JANESVILLE PARKER 75,

BELOIT MEMORIAL 53

Beloit Memorial.............17 36 — 53

Janesville Parker............43 32 — 75

BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bessell 1 0-0 2, Burner

1 0-1 2, Drucker 2 3-4 7, Davis 8 3-8 21, Peppers

1 3-8 5, Renteria 2 0-0 4, Pabst 1 5-6 7,

Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 14-27 53.

JANESVILLE PARKER — Forrestal 7 1-5 20,

Dooman 1 0-0 2, A. Rosga 0 2-4 2, Porter 3

2-3 8, B. Forrestal 1 1-3 3, Graesslin 7 4-8 22,

Luek 2 1-2 6, Demrow 3 5-8 11, Forrestal 0,

Lippens 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 17-35 75.

3-point goals — BM 3 (Davis 2, Thomas 1), JP

9 (Forrestal 5, Graesslin 4). Total fouls — JP

21, BM 18. Fouled out — Drucker.

OREGON 70, MCFARLAND 45

McFarland......................17 28 — 45

Oregon...........................40 30 — 70

MCFARLAND — DeMuth 4 2-4 13, Butler 1 0-0

3, Lonigro 3 4-6 11, Gilbertson 1 1-3 3, Hildebrant

4 2-6 11, East 1 1-2 3, Taylor 0 1-2 1.

Totals 14 11-23 45.

OREGON — Eisele 0, Statz 4 0-0 12, C.Roberts

2 4-6 8, Spilde 3 0-0 8, Schrimpf 3 0-0 8, Statz

1 0-0 2, S.Roberts 2 2-4 6, Nedelcoff 2 0-0 4,

Hall 0, Peterson 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 10-16 70.

3-point goals — MCF 6 (DeMuth 3, Butler 1,

Lonigro 1, Hildebrant 1), Or 9 (Statz 4, Spilde

2, Schrimpf 2, Peterson 1). Total fouls — Or

23, MCF 13.

DODGEVILLE 56, MOUNT HOREB 48

Dodgeville......................24 32 — 56

Mount Horeb..................24 24 — 48

DODGEVILLE — Phillips 3 1-2 10, Breuer

2 0-0 5, Heimerl 3 3-4 10, Ludwig 3 1-2 7,

Borne 3 1-3 7, Blume 1 0-0 2, Argall 3 9-15

15, Hezmers 0. Totals 18 15-26 56.

MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 7 0-0 17, Vesperman

0 1-2 1, Leibried 0, Ollendick 1 0-0 3,

Anderson 2 0-1 4, Burke 1 0-0 3, Stange 2 0-0

5, Couthard 0, Coulthard 4 2-3 13, Liebfried 1

0-0 2. Totals 18 3-6 48.

3-point goals — DOD 5 (Phillips 3, Breuer 1,

Heimerl 1), MH 9 (Magnuson 3, Ollendick 1,

Burke 1, Stange 1, Coulthard 3). Total fouls

— DOD 9, MH 19.

REEDSBURG 52, RIVER VALLEY 32

River Valley....................11 21 — 32

Reedsburg.....................27 25 — 52

RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 2 2-3 6, Esser 4 0-0

9, Gruber 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Liegal 0

1-2 1, Briehl 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 3-9 32.

REEDSBURG — Douglas 5 5-7 17, Korklewski

3 0-0 8, Miller 1 0-0 2, Cherney 4 6-6 14,

Benish 1 0-0 2, MacieWeiman 4 0-0 9. Totals

18 11-14 52.

3-point goals — RV 1 (Esser 1), R 5 (Douglas

2, Korklewski 2, MacieWeiman 1). Total fouls

— R 15, RV 14.

DEERFIELD 35, JOHNSON CREEK 30

Johnson Creek................24 6 — 30

Deerfield.........................6 29 — 35

JOHNSON CREEK — Joseph 0 1-2 1, Constable

0 3-4 3, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Weihert 3 0-0 9, Kuhl

3 2-2 9. Totals 10 6-8 30.

DEERFIELD — Fischer 4 9-12 18, Cabral 4 2-2

10, Eickhoff 1 1-2 3, Rucks 1 2-4 4. Totals 9

14-20 35.

3-point goals — JHC 4 (Weihert 3, Kuhl 1), DE

1 (Fischer 1). Total fouls — DE 11, JHC 19.

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 56, PARDEEVILLE 48

Cambria-Friesland.........24 32 — 56

Pardeeville....................26 22 — 48

CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Johnson 3 0-0 6,

DeYoung 5 0-0 14, Ebert 1 2-2 4, Gove 5 0-0 13,

Jones 2 4-6 8, Olson 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 6-9 56.

PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 6 8-10 21, DeLapp

7 2-6 16, Guenther 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2,

Klubertanz 1 0-1 2, Mussehl 1 0-0 2, Nedza 2

1-2 5, Manthey 1 0-0 2, Lynch 2 1-2 5. Totals

22 12-21 48.

3-point goals — CF 6 (DeYoung 4, Gove 2), PAR

1 (Brouette 1). Total fouls — CF 15, PAR 10.

MARSHALL 72, CAMBRIDGE 32

Cambridge.....................19 13 — 32

Marshall........................37 35 — 72

CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 1 2-3 4, Williams 5

2-4 13, Hommen 1 2-2 5, Korth 2 5-7 9, Hoffmann

0 1-2 1. Totals 9 12-18 32.

MARSHALL — Neuberger 3 4-5 10, Morel 3

1-3 7, Morel 6 0-2 14, Lutz 10 5-5 25, Nickel

3 1-1 7, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 2-2 2, Morel

0, Andrews 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 13-18 72.

3-point goals — CAM 2 (Williams 1, Hommen

1), MAR 3 (Morel 2, Andrews 1). Total fouls —

MAR 17, CAM 11.

POYNETTE 73, COLUMBUS 59

Columbus.......................32 27 — 59

Poynette........................43 30 — 73

COLUMBUS — Raley 0, Link 7 7-7 25, A. Olson

1 3-5 5, S. Olson 3 4-6 10, Zittel 2 1-2 6,

Paulson 0, Kahl 5 1-4 12, Ekern 0 1-2 1. Totals

18 17-26 59.

POYNETTE — Reddeman 5 1-2 11, Morter 4

4-5 13, Cuff 2 0-0 4, Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Han-

Walters 13 6-10 32, Schutz 1 2-3 5, Anderson

1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 15-22

73.

3-point goals — COL 6 (Link 4, Zittel 1, Kahl

1), POY 2 (Morter 1, Schutz 1). Total fouls —

POY 19, COL 22.

BELLEVILLE 62, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 48

Belleville.......................32 30 — 62

Wisconsin Heights..........20 28 — 48

BELLEVILLE — Heittola 7 1-5 15, Halvensleben

3 2-5 9, Foley 3 2-5 8, Grady 2 0-0 6,

Grefsheim 0, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Kittleson 1 0-0

2, Shrader 5 5-6 15, Smith 1 2-2 4. Totals 23

13-23 62.

WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 3 8-10 14, Handel

1 6-10 9, Hering 2 2-5 7, Adler 2 3-5 7,

Keith 1 0-0 2, Wood 1 0-0 3, Teela 1 0-0 2,

Donteary 1 0-1 2, Mickelson 1 0-0 2. Totals

13 19-31 48.

3-point goals — BE 3 (Grady 2, Hanson 1), WH

1 (Hering 1). Total fouls — BE 23, WH 20.

LAKE MILLS 40, LODI 34

Lodi...............................17 17 — 34

Lake Mills......................18 22 — 40

LODI — Walzer 2 0-0 4, Gilles 5 1-6 11, Kolinski

2 2-4 6, Ripp 0 1-2 1, Milne 4 3-3 12.

Totals 13 7-16 34.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 6-8 12, Wagner 1

5-7 7, Pitta 4 2-2 11, Guerrero 3 2-2 8, Wollin

1 0-0 2. Totals 12 15-19 40.

3-point goals — L 1 (Milne 1), LM 1 (Pitta 1).

Total fouls — LM 16, L 18.

NEW GLARUS 65, WATERLOO 51

Waterloo........................33 18 — 51

New Glarus....................36 29 — 65

WATERLOO — Limoseth 6 4-5 17, Renforth

3 0-0 6, Battenberg 2 0-3 4, Caraballo 0 2-3

2, Filter 4 7-7 15, Powers 2 1-3 7. Totals 17

14-21 51.

NEW GLARUS — Hustad 2 2-4 6, Watrud 0 1-2

1, Streiff 1 1-2 3, Himmelmann 5 1-4 11, Klosterman-

Havens 0 2-2 2, Benson 8 5-10 23,

Krause 7 4-4 19. Totals 23 16-28 65.

3-point goals — Wat 3 (Limoseth 1, Powers 2),

NG 3 (Benson 2, Krause 1). Total fouls — NG

17, Wat 19.

JEFFERSON 53, BURLINGTON 32

Burlington.....................14 18 — 32

Jefferson.......................25 28 — 53

BURLINGTON — Krause 2 2-4 6, Anderson 3

1-2 7, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 1-2 3, Preusker

1 1-4 3, Matson 2 1-3 7, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2.

Totals 12 6-15 32.

JEFFERSON — Ganser 8 8-10 24, Howard 1

0-0 3, Neitzel 2 1-6 6, Peterson 2 2-4 7, Peterson

1 1-2 3, Beck 2 2-4 6, Messman 0 4-6

4. Totals 16 15-34 53.

3-point goals — Bur 2 (Matson 2), JEF 3 (Howard

1, Neitzel 1, Peterson 1). Total fouls — JEF

14, Bur 18.

SAUK PRAIRIE 56, RICHLAND CENTER 55

Richland Center.............25 30 — 55

Sauk Prairie...................21 35 — 56

RICHLAND CENTER — Schmitz 5 2-4 15, Adsit

2 0-5 4, Olson 0 1-3 1, Louis 3 2-3 10, Monson

4 0-3 8, Gander 0 2-2 2, Thomas 6 3-4 15.

Totals 21 3-6 55.

SAUK PRAIRIE — N.Breunig 8 0-0 19,

Breininger 1 0-0 2, R.Bruenig 2 2-4 7, O.Breunig

7 1-2 21, M.Breunig 1 0-0 2, Marquardt 2

0-0 5. Totals 20 10-24 56.

3-point goals — RC 5 (Schmitz 3, Louis 2),

SP 11 (N.Breunig 3, R.Bruenig 1, O.Breunig

6, Marquardt 1). Total fouls — SP 11, RC 21.

Wrestling

EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 33, MIDDLETON 30

106: Nevarez, M, dec. Katzenmeyer, 11-6. 113:

Staver, EA, dec. Grimm, 10-7. 120: Neisius, M,

dec. Frey, 12-8. 126: Miller, EA, dec. Grimm,

12-8. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned Srem, 4:58.

138: Staver, EA, pinned Carranza, 3:24. 145:

Quechol Ramirez, M, dec. Wille, EA, 7-6. 152:

Armitage, EA, pinned Vick, 1:10. 160: Hoffman,

M, dec. Crull, EA, 6-5. 170: Lockwood, M, dec.

Braunschweig, 7-3. 182: Zanon, M, pinned Adkins,

1:39. 195: Roberts, EA, pinned Olmsted,

1:32. 220: Adler, M, pinned Lange, 2:31. 285:

Briggs, M, dec. Klitzman, EA, 5-0.

EDGERTON 60, CAMBRIDGE 18

138, 182, 220, 113, 126: E won forfeits. 132:

Clark, E, pinned Ciha, 1:42. 145: Anderson,

C, pinned Hanson, 3:35. 152: Ciha, C, pinned

Hansen, 5:02. 160: Wilkinson, E, pinned Grieser,

4:56. 170: Ison, E, pinned Pete, 0:47. 195:

Adsit, C, dec. Kessel, 4-0. 120: Jones, C, dec.

Kotnour, 3-0.

JANESVILLE PARKER 42,

BELOIT TURNER 38

220: Acosta, JP, pinned Lillard, 1:24; 285:

Krueger, BT, pinned Rickman, 1:04; 106:

Ramirez, JP, pinned Ott, :30; 113: Pleiss, JP,

pinned Silvis, 4:47; 120: Harbison, BT, pinned

Norman, :35; 126: Janesville Parker win by

forfeit; 132: Williams, JP, pinned Moran, 3:07;

138: Beltran, BT, pinned Jordan, 4:00; 145:

Janesville Parker win by forfeit; 152: Torsini,

BT, pinned Horan, 2:55; 160: Ries, BT, mdec

Sanda, 13-4; 170: Draeving, BT, mdec Law,

13-3; 182: Anderson, JP, pinned Larson, :58;

195: Ries, BT, pinned Nickols, :29.

POYNETTE 24, BRODHEAD/JUDA 22

132, 182, 195, 220, 285: Double forfeits.

106, 152: BrJ won forfeit. 113, 126, 152: P

won forfeits. 120: Stewart, P, dec. Waeffler,

7-0. 138: Shallow, P, dec. Starr, 7-3. 145:

McCollough, BrJ, tfall Bahr 3:33. 160: Hoesly,

BrJ, tfall Attoe, 15-0. 170: Taylor, P, pinned

Berget, 1:16.

JOHNSON CREEK QUAD

Final standings: Johnson Creek 3-0; Milwaukee

Marshall 2-1; Clinton 1-2; Walworth Big

Foot/Williams Bay 0-3.

Johnson Creek: def. Walworth Big Foot/Williams

Bay, 72-6; def. Clinton, 54-30; def. Milwaukee

Marshall, 42-36.

Boys hockey

REEDSBURG CO-OP 6, DeFOREST CO-OP 0

DeForest......................0 0 0 — 0

Reedsburg...................2 3 1 — 6

First period: R — Marsich (Jones), 7:48; Ely

(Pfaff, Pawlak), 13:29. Second period: R —

Cunningham (Marsich, Jones), 4:22; Pawlak

(Pfaff, Zobel), 8:57 (pp); Pawlak (Zobel, Jacobson),

11:58. Third period: R — Schyvinck (Zobel,

Pfaff), 4:22 (pp). Saves: D (Bault) 40; R

(Oakes) 9. Penalties-minutes: D 7-14; R 7-14.

WAUNAKEE 7, BEAVER DAM CO-OP 4

Beaver Dam.................1 3 0 — 4

Waunakee....................1 4 2 — 7

First period: B — Smolen (Cremers), 1:12; W —

Ripley (Hoffman, Ihrke), 5:41. Second period:

W — Christianson (Werlein), 2:54; Price (Marcouiller),

3:02 (pp); Ripley (Hoffman), 10:11;

Reed (Ihrke, Price), 11:59; B — S. VanderHoeven

(Cremers), 12:20; Cremers, 15:35 (pp);

S. VanderHoeven, 16:36 (pp). Third period:

W — Ihrke (Luebke, Reed), 1:49 (pp); Ihrke,

8:01. Saves: B 24 (Davis 11, Henning 13); W

32 (Beck). Penalties-minutes: B 4-8; W 7-25.

MCFARLAND 10,

MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 2

Milton/Fort Atkinson....0 1 1 — 2

McFarland....................4 4 2 — 10

First period: McF — Newcomer (Bartzen);

Laux (Binger); Lehnherr (Binger, Laux); Newcomer

(McGinn). Second period: McF — Newcomer

(Bartzen); Rosten; Newcomer (Laux,

Quelle); Wendt (Quelle); Mil — Hessenauer.

Third period: McF — Knox (Newcomer); Mil

— Robinson (Ellis), (pp); McF — Laux (Binger,

Bartzen), (pp). Saves: Mil 35 (Grote 24, Blaser

9); McF 18 (Devous). Penalties-minutes: Mil

2-4; McF 4-8.

ONALASKA CO-OP 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1

Onalaska.....................1 1 3 — 5

Baraboo/Portage.........0 1 0 — 1

First period: O — Lass (H. Weber), 12:55.

Second period: B — Zemanovic (Wech, Logan),

4:45; O — Lass, 16:12 (sh). Third period: O

— Stobb (Popp), 2:20 (pp); Lass (Manglitz, Duren),

3:35; Carey (Stobb, Fowler), 10:58 (pp).

Saves: O 9 (J. Weber); B 38 (Hinz).

UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 9,

MADISON EDGEWOOD 1

University School.........2 3 4 — 9

Madison Edgewood.......0 1 0 — 1

First period: USM — Cooke (Mann, Roepke),

4:46; Carey (Mann, Herzberg), 7:32. Second

period: USM — Cooke (Mann), 3:15; Herzberg

(Roepke, Como), 8:12; Roepke (Mogush), 8:35;

ME — Weis (Lenz, Stracka), 15:38. Third period:

USM — Roepke (Ells), 1:13; Ells (Mogush,

Fenton), 1:55; Herzberg (Newton), 3:18; Herzberg

(Carey), 6:17. Saves: USM (Fee) 7; ME

(Walker) 29. Penalties-minutes: USM 2-4;

ME 8-24.

VERONA 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 5

Verona.........................3 2 1 — 6

Janesville.....................3 1 1 — 5

First period: V — Mirwald (Osiecki), 1:53 (sh);

Fischer (Binger, Yeager), 8:16; J — DeGarmo

(Coulter), 8:55; Coulter (Edwards, Joyce),

14:09; V — Keryluk, 14:23; J — Edwards (Coulter,

Joyce), 14:49. Second period: V — Keryluk

(Curtis), 4:42; Rufenacht (Haessig), 7:38 (pp);

J — Coulter, 9:49. Third period: J — DeGarmo

(Edwards), 10:46; V — Mirwald, 12:50. Saves:

V 19 (Grant 13, Enloe 6); J 35 (Kaas). Penalties-

minutes: V 5-10; J 5-10.

Girls hockey

STOUGHTON CO-OP 2, VIROQUA CO-OP 1

Viroqua........................0 1 0 — 1

Stoughton....................2 0 0 — 2

First period: S — Olson (Gibbons), 5:41;

Weaver (Gibbons), 10:31. Second period: V

— Barendregt (Shaner, Grenier), 9:14. Game

called at 1:51 of third period due to unsatisfactory

ice conditions. Saves: V (Severson)

42; S (Seybold) 9. Penalties-minutes: V 1-2;

S 2-4.

BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 10,

BARABOO CO-OP 1

Beloit Memorial...........4 5 1 — 10

Baraboo.......................0 0 1 — 1

First period: BM — H. Knauf (Kovacevich,

A. Knauf), 4:23; Maslonka (Einbeck), 8:01;

Maslonka (Einbeck), 8:53; Combs (Silha, H.

Knauf), 10:07. Second period: BM — Einbeck

(Maslonka), 7:04; Einbeck (Maslonka), 12:01;

Loerke (Einbeck), 13:29; H. Knauf (A. Knauf),

15:41; Wells (Maslonka), 16:13. Third period:

Bar — Gunnel (Engal), 1:41; BM — Silha, 10:02.

Saves: BM (Teubert) 13; Bar (Buss) 40. Penalties-

minutes: BM 0-0; Bar 0-0.

Boys swimming

MCFARLAND 86, DEFOREST 84

200-yard medley relay: DeForest (Ramminger,

Neuman, Burgener, Wolf), 2:26.73.

200 freestyle: Burgener, D, 2:09.39. 200

individual medley: Ridd, D, 2:34.37. 50

freestyle: Wolf, D, :26.81. 100 butterfly:

Burgener, D, 1:04.54. 100 freestyle: Landolt,

M, :58.08. 400 freestyle: Ramminger,

D, 4:22.52. 200 freestyle relay: McFarland

(Schulz, Smith, Wilson, Thompson), 1:47.98.

100 backstroke: Londolt, M, 1:07.16. 100

breaststroke: Ramminger, D, 1:10.97. 400

freestyle relay: DeForest (Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard,

Ramminger), 3:52.57.

MONONA GROVE 107, STOUGHTON 63

200-yard medley relay: Stoughton (Regan,

Turner, Clark, Hammond), 1:46.60. 200 freestyle:

McAllister, MG, 2:16.77. 200 individual

medley: Jo. Douberly, MG, 2:05.85. 50 freestyle:

Tejeda, MG, :23.77. 100 butterfly: Ja.

Douberly, MG, :55.72. 100 freestyle: Tejeda,

MG, :52.15. 500 freestyle: Clark, S, 5:18.59.

200 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (Nelson,

Ehrliner, Townsend, Jondle), 1:48.36. 100

backstroke: Ja. Douberly, MG, :57.06. 100

breaststroke: Clark, S, 1:09.36. 400 freestyle

relay: Monona Grove (McAllister, Tejeda,

Jondle, Ja. Douberly), 3:33.55.

Gymnastics

MOUNT HOREB 138.00,

MONONA GROVE 125.15

Floor exercise: O’Connell, MH, 9.4. Balance

beam: O’Connell, MH, 8.8. Vault: O’Connell,

MH, 9.25. Uneven bars: O’Connell, MH, 9.225.

All-around: O’Connell, MH, 36.675.

