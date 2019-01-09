Boys basketball
MAUSTON 82, RIVER VALLEY 46
River Valley....................28 18 — 46
Mauston........................45 37 — 82
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 2 0-2 4, Mickelson
3 2-2 8, Ryan 2 0-0 6, Maier 5 3-4 13, Jewell
3 0-0 6, Nachreiner 2 0-0 4, Baenen 1 0-0 2,
Esser 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 5-10 46.
MAUSTON — Kobylski 0 4-4 4, Gallagher 6 0-0
13, Bauer 2 4-4 9, Fitzgerald 9 7-8 25, Kattenbraker
2 1-1 5, Hall 6 2-2 18, Saylor 1 0-0 2,
Massey 2 0-0 6. Totals 28 18-19 82.
3-point goals — RV 3 (Ryan 2, Esser 1), MA 8
(Gallagher 1, Bauer 1, Hall 4, Massey 2). Total
fouls — MA 11, RV 17.
JEFFERSON 64, MCFARLAND 61
Jefferson.......................34 30 — 64
McFarland......................28 33 — 61
JEFFERSON — Kaiser 5 0-2 11, Brost 3 1-2 9,
Simdon 0 2-2 2, Fetherston 0 6-8 6, Stelse 1
9-12 11, Monogue 6 6-6 21, Vogel 2 0-2 4.
Totals 17 24-34 64.
MCFARLAND — Werwinski 0 4-6 4, Toennies
6 7-8 24, Witter 1 2-2 4, Chislom 7 3-5 17,
Hanson 2 0-1 4, Price-Johnson 0 1-2 1, Nichols
2 1-2 5, Pavelec 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 20-28 61.
3-point goals — JEF 6 (Kaiser 1, Brost 2,
Monogue 3), MCF 5 (Toennies 5). Total fouls
— JEF 27, MCF 24. Fouled out — Brost, Witter.
WAUNAKEE 65, PORTAGE 44
Waunakee......................38 27 — 65
Portage..........................21 23 — 44
WAUNAKEE — Cash 4 0-0 8, Block 2 1-1 5,
Knatz 1 0-0 3, Deering 5 4-10 14, Fancher
5 0-1 10, Johnson 2 1-2 5, Fischer 3 2-2 10,
Keller 2 2-4 6, May 1 0-0 2, Nelson 1 0-0 2.
Totals 28 10-20 65.
PORTAGE — Levander 5 2-4 12, Considine 9
7-11 28, Miles 0, Lehman 1 1-2 4. Totals 15
10-18 44.
3-point goals — W 3 (Knatz 1, Fischer 2), POR
4 (Considine 3, Lehman 1). Total fouls — W
17, POR 18. Fouled out — Miles.
COLUMBUS 60, MONONA GROVE 53
Columbus.......................24 36 — 60
Monona Grove................26 27 — 53
COLUMBUS — Kahl 0 1-2 1, Zahn 3 6-6 13,
Casper 5 12-20 22, Emler 7 3-4 17, Campbell
1 0-2 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 22-36
60.
MONONA GROVE — Nelson 7 0-0 16, Hepp 2
2-4 7, Huston 7 0-1 16, Nett 1 0-2 2, Bishop 3
0-0 6, Loken 1 1-2 3. Totals 21 3-9 53.
3-point goals — COL 3 (Zahn 1, Campbell 1,
Schroeder 1), MG 5 (Nelson 2, Hepp 1, Huston
2). Total fouls — COL 14, MG 25. Fouled out
— Nelson, Nett.
EDGERTON 70, CLINTON 23
Clinton...........................11 12 — 23
Edgerton........................43 27 — 70
CLINTON — Anastasi 1 2-2 0, Dominy 2 0-0 6,
Duggan 3 0-2 6, Howard 0 2-2 2, Iniguez 2 0-0
2, H.Mueller 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 4-6 23.
EDGERTON — Wille 3 3-3 10, Rusch 1 1-5 3,
Spang 3 2-3 8, Jenny 7 2-3 18, Hanson 2 2-2
7, Coombs 1 0-0 3, N.Fox 3 1-1 8, Radke 0 2-2
2, E.Norland 3 1-2 7, Gullikson 1 2-2 4. Totals
24 16-23 70.
3-point goals — 3 (Dominy 2, H.Mueller 1), ED
7 (Wille 1, Jenny 2, Hanson 2, Coombs 1, N.Fox
1). Total fouls — ED 8, 19.
WAUTOMA 59, BARABOO 53
Wautoma.......................28 31 — 59
Baraboo.........................29 24 — 53
WAUTOMA — Hendrickson 5 10-10 21, Lois
9 2-2 21, Panich 2 1-2 6, Borland 2 0-0 6,
Johnson 1 0-0 3, Ascher 0 2-3 2. Totals 19
15-17 59.
BARABOO — Blum 2 0-0 5, Carpenter 1 0-0
2, Gehin 2 0-0 5, Peterson 5 2-2 13, Koenig 2
2-5 6, Jackson 5 2-2 15, Philipp 2 0-0 5, Kargel
1 0-0 2. Totals 20 6-9 53.
3-point goals — WTM 6 (Hendrickson 1, Lois 1,
Panich 1, Borland 2, Johnson 1), BAR 7 (Blum
1, Gehin 1, Peterson 1, Jackson 3, Philipp 1).
Total fouls — WTM 11, BAR 18.
LAKE MILLS 57, WATERTOWN 55
Lake Mills......................31 26 — 57
Watertown.....................32 23 — 55
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 6 1-5 15, Herrington
1 0-0 3, Johnson 3 0-0 9, Stoddard 2 0-0 5,
Retrum 1 0-2 2, Moen 5 0-0 12, Bender 4 2-2
11. Totals 22 3-9 57.
WATERTOWN — Haase 1 0-0 2, Jeseritz 8 1-4
17, Stas 2 1-2 6, Oiler 6 0-0 14, Foltz 4 3-4
11, Nailing 1 0-0 2, Rowedder 1 0-0 3. Totals
23 5-10 55.
3-point goals — LM 10 (Toepfer 2, Herrington
1, Johnson 3, Stoddard 1, Moen 2, Bender 1),
WAT 4 (Stas 1, Oiler 2, Rowedder 1). Total
fouls — LM 12, WAT 11.
DEFOREST 68, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 65
Lakeside Lutheran..........32 33 — 65
DeForest........................34 34 — 68
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 5 6-6 19,
Kuepers 2 0-0 6, Jegerlehner 1 0-0 2, Paske
6 1-2 13, Monis 5 2-2 13, Ulrich 1 0-0 2, Raymond
1 0-0 2, Davis 2 0-0 6, Schneider 0 2-2
2. Totals 23 11-12 65.
DEFOREST — Riggs 1 2-4 5, Schroeder 3 0-2
6, Westra 10 7-11 29, Ludeman 1 1-2 3, Hartig
4 4-5 12, Bogan 5 1-2 11, Elvekrog 1 0-0
2. Totals 25 15-26 68.
3-point goals — LL 8 (DeNoyer 3, Kuepers 2,
Monis 1Davis 2), 3 (Riggs 1, Westra 2). Total
fouls — 12, LL 19. Fouled out — Monis.
BARNEVELD 67, MONTICELLO 53
Barneveld......................35 32 — 67
Monticello......................23 30 — 53
BARNEVELD — Reed 9 6-9 25, Gordon 1 1-2
3, Evans 3 0-0 6, Thompson 1 1-4 3, Peterson
0 1-4 1, Fahey 1 0-0 2, Se. Sullivan 8 2-4 19,
Harpold 1 0-0 2, Sp. Sullivan 0 1-2 1, Ignatius
2 0-0 5. Totals 26 12-25 67.
MONTICELLO — Ace 6 2-7 14, Long 2 1-4 7,
Blohowiak 1 0-0 2, Rufer 2 5-6 9, Allard 1 0-0
2, Gustafson 5 5-10 17, Ace 1 0-0 2. Totals
18 13-27 53.
3-point goals — BAR 3 (Reed 1, Se. Sullivan 1,
Ignatius 1), Mon 4 (Long 2, Gustafson 2). Total
fouls — BAR 21, Mon 17. Fouled out — Rufer.
WISCONSIN DELLS 70, LODI 58
Wisconsin Dells..............36 34 — 70
Lodi...............................19 39 — 58
WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 3 0-0 8, Anchor
6 3-4 16, Hirst 4 1-2 9, Funmaker 6 0-0
14, Eck 4 0-0 11, Millard 1 0-0 3, Nevar 3 2-3
8, Hale 0 1-0 1, Kaiser 0. Totals 27 7-12 70.
LODI — Jelinek 0, Furniss 4 0-0 12, Streeter
1 3-5 5, Richards 3 1-2 8, Persike 4 4-5 13,
Hamilton 2 0-0 4, Steinhoff 1 2-4 4, Parsons 1
0-0 2, Traeder 1 0-0 2, Faust 1 2-2 4, Codington
1 0-0 3, Faust 0 1-4 1. Totals 19 13-23 58.
3-point goals — WD 9 (Musiedlak 2, Anchor
1, Funmaker 2, Eck 3, Millard 1), L 7 (Furniss
4, Richards 1, Persike 1, Codington 1). Total
fouls — WD 20, L 16.
EVANSVILLE 81, BRODHEAD 57
Brodhead....................29 28 — 57
Evansville...................53 28 — 81
BRODHEAD — Van Whye 6 1-1 14, McGinty 7
1-1 19, Malcook 2 2-2 6, Green 0 4-4 4, Knuth
4 0-2 8, Walker 2 0-0 4, Moss 0 2-2 2. Totals
21 10-12 57.
EVANSVILLE — Fischer 1 0-1 2, France 4 1-1
11, Maag 6 2-2 15, Geske 7 3-4 19, Anderson
3 1-2 7, McAlister 6 3-3 17, Stencel 0 2-2 2,
Bisch 1 0-0 2, Hill 2 0-0 4, Korfmacher 1 0-0
2. Totals 31 12-15 81.
3-point goals — BR 5 (Van Whye 1, McGinty 4),
EV 7 (France 2, Maag 1, Geske 2, McAlister 2).
Total fouls — EV 10, BR 14.
Girls basketball
WISCONSIN DELLS 52, BARABOO 39
Baraboo.........................21 18 — 39
Wisconsin Dells..............28 24 — 52
BARABOO — Kieck 5 1-5 12, A.Moon 1 1-1 3,
Hannagan 4 6-6 14, Horstman 1 0-0 2, Johnson
3 1-3 8. Totals 14 9-15 39.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 3 2-2 8, Meister
9 3-4 22, Gray 2 0-1 5, Smith 3 5-6 12, G.
Myklebust 2 1-4 5. Totals 19 11-17 52.
3-point goals — BAR 2 (Kieck 1, Johnson 1),
WD 3 (Meister 1, Gray 1, Smith 1). Total fouls
— WD 15, BAR 14.
SUN PRAIRIE 73, MADISON WEST 20
Sun Prairie.....................45 28 — 73
Madison West.................15 5 — 20
SUN PRAIRIE — Hilber 5 0-2 10, Rae 5 2-2
13, Alexander 2 0-1 4, Strey 4 0-0 8, Adkins 1
0-0 2, Tiltrum 1 0-0 2, Lutes 2 3-3 7, Seymore
6 2-2 14, Jones 4 0-0 8, Rademacher 2 0-0 4,
Kostelink 0 1-2 1. Totals 31 8-12 73.
MADISON WEST — Brown 2 0-0 5, Kettleson
1 0-0 3, Driscoll 1 0-1 2, Mueller 1 0-0 2, Blehert
2 1-2 5, Zidani 0 3-4 3. Totals 5 4-12 20.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Rae 1), MW 2 (Brown
1, Kettleson 1). Total fouls — SP 15, MW 11.
MADISON EAST 60, VERONA 53
Madison East.................26 34 — 60
Verona...........................30 23 — 53
MADISON EAST — Moseberry 2 10-16 16,
Bentley 3 0-0 6, Harvey-Williams 3 4-5 10,
Gottschalk 1 1-2 3, Meyer 1 0-0 3, Boston 10
1-3 21, Banks 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 17-28 60.
VERONA — Rae 2 1-1 5, Kundinger 1 0-0 2,
Briggs 7 8-9 24, Parman 2 0-0 4, K. Pederson
1 3-4 5, Smith 4 4-8 13. Totals 17 16-22 53.
3-point goals — MEa 3 (Moseberry 2, Meyer
1), V 3 (Briggs 2, Smith 1). Total fouls — MEa
20, V 21.
MADISON MEMORIAL 63,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 56, OT
Madison Memorial..... 21 32 10 — 63
Janesville Craig......... 29 24 3 — 56
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 4 1-0 13,
Rankins 9 2-0 20, Brown 4 2-0 10, Garcia 5
3-0 13, Sweet 3 1-0 7. Totals 25 9-0 63.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Elgas 4 2-0 10,
Parkhurst 1 3-0 5, Gregg 2 2-0 7, Huml 1 2-0
4, Pierson 3 8-0 14, Fieiras 5 4-0 16. Totals
16 21-0 56.
3-point goals — MM 4 (Peters 4), JC 3 (Gregg
1, Fieiras 2). Total fouls — MM 24, JC 21.
Fouled out — Elgas, PetersFieiras.
JANESVILLE PARKER 75,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 53
Beloit Memorial.............17 36 — 53
Janesville Parker............43 32 — 75
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bessell 1 0-0 2, Burner
1 0-1 2, Drucker 2 3-4 7, Davis 8 3-8 21, Peppers
1 3-8 5, Renteria 2 0-0 4, Pabst 1 5-6 7,
Thomas 2 0-0 5. Totals 18 14-27 53.
JANESVILLE PARKER — Forrestal 7 1-5 20,
Dooman 1 0-0 2, A. Rosga 0 2-4 2, Porter 3
2-3 8, B. Forrestal 1 1-3 3, Graesslin 7 4-8 22,
Luek 2 1-2 6, Demrow 3 5-8 11, Forrestal 0,
Lippens 0 1-2 1. Totals 24 17-35 75.
3-point goals — BM 3 (Davis 2, Thomas 1), JP
9 (Forrestal 5, Graesslin 4). Total fouls — JP
21, BM 18. Fouled out — Drucker.
OREGON 70, MCFARLAND 45
McFarland......................17 28 — 45
Oregon...........................40 30 — 70
MCFARLAND — DeMuth 4 2-4 13, Butler 1 0-0
3, Lonigro 3 4-6 11, Gilbertson 1 1-3 3, Hildebrant
4 2-6 11, East 1 1-2 3, Taylor 0 1-2 1.
Totals 14 11-23 45.
OREGON — Eisele 0, Statz 4 0-0 12, C.Roberts
2 4-6 8, Spilde 3 0-0 8, Schrimpf 3 0-0 8, Statz
1 0-0 2, S.Roberts 2 2-4 6, Nedelcoff 2 0-0 4,
Hall 0, Peterson 3 0-0 7. Totals 25 10-16 70.
3-point goals — MCF 6 (DeMuth 3, Butler 1,
Lonigro 1, Hildebrant 1), Or 9 (Statz 4, Spilde
2, Schrimpf 2, Peterson 1). Total fouls — Or
23, MCF 13.
DODGEVILLE 56, MOUNT HOREB 48
Dodgeville......................24 32 — 56
Mount Horeb..................24 24 — 48
DODGEVILLE — Phillips 3 1-2 10, Breuer
2 0-0 5, Heimerl 3 3-4 10, Ludwig 3 1-2 7,
Borne 3 1-3 7, Blume 1 0-0 2, Argall 3 9-15
15, Hezmers 0. Totals 18 15-26 56.
MOUNT HOREB — Magnuson 7 0-0 17, Vesperman
0 1-2 1, Leibried 0, Ollendick 1 0-0 3,
Anderson 2 0-1 4, Burke 1 0-0 3, Stange 2 0-0
5, Couthard 0, Coulthard 4 2-3 13, Liebfried 1
0-0 2. Totals 18 3-6 48.
3-point goals — DOD 5 (Phillips 3, Breuer 1,
Heimerl 1), MH 9 (Magnuson 3, Ollendick 1,
Burke 1, Stange 1, Coulthard 3). Total fouls
— DOD 9, MH 19.
REEDSBURG 52, RIVER VALLEY 32
River Valley....................11 21 — 32
Reedsburg.....................27 25 — 52
RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 2 2-3 6, Esser 4 0-0
9, Gruber 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 2 0-0 4, Liegal 0
1-2 1, Briehl 4 0-0 8. Totals 11 3-9 32.
REEDSBURG — Douglas 5 5-7 17, Korklewski
3 0-0 8, Miller 1 0-0 2, Cherney 4 6-6 14,
Benish 1 0-0 2, MacieWeiman 4 0-0 9. Totals
18 11-14 52.
3-point goals — RV 1 (Esser 1), R 5 (Douglas
2, Korklewski 2, MacieWeiman 1). Total fouls
— R 15, RV 14.
DEERFIELD 35, JOHNSON CREEK 30
Johnson Creek................24 6 — 30
Deerfield.........................6 29 — 35
JOHNSON CREEK — Joseph 0 1-2 1, Constable
0 3-4 3, Thomas 4 0-0 8, Weihert 3 0-0 9, Kuhl
3 2-2 9. Totals 10 6-8 30.
DEERFIELD — Fischer 4 9-12 18, Cabral 4 2-2
10, Eickhoff 1 1-2 3, Rucks 1 2-4 4. Totals 9
14-20 35.
3-point goals — JHC 4 (Weihert 3, Kuhl 1), DE
1 (Fischer 1). Total fouls — DE 11, JHC 19.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 56, PARDEEVILLE 48
Cambria-Friesland.........24 32 — 56
Pardeeville....................26 22 — 48
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Johnson 3 0-0 6,
DeYoung 5 0-0 14, Ebert 1 2-2 4, Gove 5 0-0 13,
Jones 2 4-6 8, Olson 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 6-9 56.
PARDEEVILLE — Brouette 6 8-10 21, DeLapp
7 2-6 16, Guenther 1 0-0 2, Johnson 1 0-0 2,
Klubertanz 1 0-1 2, Mussehl 1 0-0 2, Nedza 2
1-2 5, Manthey 1 0-0 2, Lynch 2 1-2 5. Totals
22 12-21 48.
3-point goals — CF 6 (DeYoung 4, Gove 2), PAR
1 (Brouette 1). Total fouls — CF 15, PAR 10.
MARSHALL 72, CAMBRIDGE 32
Cambridge.....................19 13 — 32
Marshall........................37 35 — 72
CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 1 2-3 4, Williams 5
2-4 13, Hommen 1 2-2 5, Korth 2 5-7 9, Hoffmann
0 1-2 1. Totals 9 12-18 32.
MARSHALL — Neuberger 3 4-5 10, Morel 3
1-3 7, Morel 6 0-2 14, Lutz 10 5-5 25, Nickel
3 1-1 7, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Ward 0 2-2 2, Morel
0, Andrews 2 0-0 5. Totals 28 13-18 72.
3-point goals — CAM 2 (Williams 1, Hommen
1), MAR 3 (Morel 2, Andrews 1). Total fouls —
MAR 17, CAM 11.
POYNETTE 73, COLUMBUS 59
Columbus.......................32 27 — 59
Poynette........................43 30 — 73
COLUMBUS — Raley 0, Link 7 7-7 25, A. Olson
1 3-5 5, S. Olson 3 4-6 10, Zittel 2 1-2 6,
Paulson 0, Kahl 5 1-4 12, Ekern 0 1-2 1. Totals
18 17-26 59.
POYNETTE — Reddeman 5 1-2 11, Morter 4
4-5 13, Cuff 2 0-0 4, Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Han-
Walters 13 6-10 32, Schutz 1 2-3 5, Anderson
1 0-0 2, Hutchinson 1 2-2 4. Totals 28 15-22
73.
3-point goals — COL 6 (Link 4, Zittel 1, Kahl
1), POY 2 (Morter 1, Schutz 1). Total fouls —
POY 19, COL 22.
BELLEVILLE 62, WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 48
Belleville.......................32 30 — 62
Wisconsin Heights..........20 28 — 48
BELLEVILLE — Heittola 7 1-5 15, Halvensleben
3 2-5 9, Foley 3 2-5 8, Grady 2 0-0 6,
Grefsheim 0, Hanson 1 0-0 3, Kittleson 1 0-0
2, Shrader 5 5-6 15, Smith 1 2-2 4. Totals 23
13-23 62.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — King 3 8-10 14, Handel
1 6-10 9, Hering 2 2-5 7, Adler 2 3-5 7,
Keith 1 0-0 2, Wood 1 0-0 3, Teela 1 0-0 2,
Donteary 1 0-1 2, Mickelson 1 0-0 2. Totals
13 19-31 48.
3-point goals — BE 3 (Grady 2, Hanson 1), WH
1 (Hering 1). Total fouls — BE 23, WH 20.
LAKE MILLS 40, LODI 34
Lodi...............................17 17 — 34
Lake Mills......................18 22 — 40
LODI — Walzer 2 0-0 4, Gilles 5 1-6 11, Kolinski
2 2-4 6, Ripp 0 1-2 1, Milne 4 3-3 12.
Totals 13 7-16 34.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 3 6-8 12, Wagner 1
5-7 7, Pitta 4 2-2 11, Guerrero 3 2-2 8, Wollin
1 0-0 2. Totals 12 15-19 40.
3-point goals — L 1 (Milne 1), LM 1 (Pitta 1).
Total fouls — LM 16, L 18.
NEW GLARUS 65, WATERLOO 51
Waterloo........................33 18 — 51
New Glarus....................36 29 — 65
WATERLOO — Limoseth 6 4-5 17, Renforth
3 0-0 6, Battenberg 2 0-3 4, Caraballo 0 2-3
2, Filter 4 7-7 15, Powers 2 1-3 7. Totals 17
14-21 51.
NEW GLARUS — Hustad 2 2-4 6, Watrud 0 1-2
1, Streiff 1 1-2 3, Himmelmann 5 1-4 11, Klosterman-
Havens 0 2-2 2, Benson 8 5-10 23,
Krause 7 4-4 19. Totals 23 16-28 65.
3-point goals — Wat 3 (Limoseth 1, Powers 2),
NG 3 (Benson 2, Krause 1). Total fouls — NG
17, Wat 19.
JEFFERSON 53, BURLINGTON 32
Burlington.....................14 18 — 32
Jefferson.......................25 28 — 53
BURLINGTON — Krause 2 2-4 6, Anderson 3
1-2 7, Runkel 2 0-0 4, Walby 1 1-2 3, Preusker
1 1-4 3, Matson 2 1-3 7, Pirocanac 1 0-0 2.
Totals 12 6-15 32.
JEFFERSON — Ganser 8 8-10 24, Howard 1
0-0 3, Neitzel 2 1-6 6, Peterson 2 2-4 7, Peterson
1 1-2 3, Beck 2 2-4 6, Messman 0 4-6
4. Totals 16 15-34 53.
3-point goals — Bur 2 (Matson 2), JEF 3 (Howard
1, Neitzel 1, Peterson 1). Total fouls — JEF
14, Bur 18.
SAUK PRAIRIE 56, RICHLAND CENTER 55
Richland Center.............25 30 — 55
Sauk Prairie...................21 35 — 56
RICHLAND CENTER — Schmitz 5 2-4 15, Adsit
2 0-5 4, Olson 0 1-3 1, Louis 3 2-3 10, Monson
4 0-3 8, Gander 0 2-2 2, Thomas 6 3-4 15.
Totals 21 3-6 55.
SAUK PRAIRIE — N.Breunig 8 0-0 19,
Breininger 1 0-0 2, R.Bruenig 2 2-4 7, O.Breunig
7 1-2 21, M.Breunig 1 0-0 2, Marquardt 2
0-0 5. Totals 20 10-24 56.
3-point goals — RC 5 (Schmitz 3, Louis 2),
SP 11 (N.Breunig 3, R.Bruenig 1, O.Breunig
6, Marquardt 1). Total fouls — SP 11, RC 21.
Wrestling
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 33, MIDDLETON 30
106: Nevarez, M, dec. Katzenmeyer, 11-6. 113:
Staver, EA, dec. Grimm, 10-7. 120: Neisius, M,
dec. Frey, 12-8. 126: Miller, EA, dec. Grimm,
12-8. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned Srem, 4:58.
138: Staver, EA, pinned Carranza, 3:24. 145:
Quechol Ramirez, M, dec. Wille, EA, 7-6. 152:
Armitage, EA, pinned Vick, 1:10. 160: Hoffman,
M, dec. Crull, EA, 6-5. 170: Lockwood, M, dec.
Braunschweig, 7-3. 182: Zanon, M, pinned Adkins,
1:39. 195: Roberts, EA, pinned Olmsted,
1:32. 220: Adler, M, pinned Lange, 2:31. 285:
Briggs, M, dec. Klitzman, EA, 5-0.
EDGERTON 60, CAMBRIDGE 18
138, 182, 220, 113, 126: E won forfeits. 132:
Clark, E, pinned Ciha, 1:42. 145: Anderson,
C, pinned Hanson, 3:35. 152: Ciha, C, pinned
Hansen, 5:02. 160: Wilkinson, E, pinned Grieser,
4:56. 170: Ison, E, pinned Pete, 0:47. 195:
Adsit, C, dec. Kessel, 4-0. 120: Jones, C, dec.
Kotnour, 3-0.
JANESVILLE PARKER 42,
BELOIT TURNER 38
220: Acosta, JP, pinned Lillard, 1:24; 285:
Krueger, BT, pinned Rickman, 1:04; 106:
Ramirez, JP, pinned Ott, :30; 113: Pleiss, JP,
pinned Silvis, 4:47; 120: Harbison, BT, pinned
Norman, :35; 126: Janesville Parker win by
forfeit; 132: Williams, JP, pinned Moran, 3:07;
138: Beltran, BT, pinned Jordan, 4:00; 145:
Janesville Parker win by forfeit; 152: Torsini,
BT, pinned Horan, 2:55; 160: Ries, BT, mdec
Sanda, 13-4; 170: Draeving, BT, mdec Law,
13-3; 182: Anderson, JP, pinned Larson, :58;
195: Ries, BT, pinned Nickols, :29.
POYNETTE 24, BRODHEAD/JUDA 22
132, 182, 195, 220, 285: Double forfeits.
106, 152: BrJ won forfeit. 113, 126, 152: P
won forfeits. 120: Stewart, P, dec. Waeffler,
7-0. 138: Shallow, P, dec. Starr, 7-3. 145:
McCollough, BrJ, tfall Bahr 3:33. 160: Hoesly,
BrJ, tfall Attoe, 15-0. 170: Taylor, P, pinned
Berget, 1:16.
JOHNSON CREEK QUAD
Final standings: Johnson Creek 3-0; Milwaukee
Marshall 2-1; Clinton 1-2; Walworth Big
Foot/Williams Bay 0-3.
Johnson Creek: def. Walworth Big Foot/Williams
Bay, 72-6; def. Clinton, 54-30; def. Milwaukee
Marshall, 42-36.
Boys hockey
REEDSBURG CO-OP 6, DeFOREST CO-OP 0
DeForest......................0 0 0 — 0
Reedsburg...................2 3 1 — 6
First period: R — Marsich (Jones), 7:48; Ely
(Pfaff, Pawlak), 13:29. Second period: R —
Cunningham (Marsich, Jones), 4:22; Pawlak
(Pfaff, Zobel), 8:57 (pp); Pawlak (Zobel, Jacobson),
11:58. Third period: R — Schyvinck (Zobel,
Pfaff), 4:22 (pp). Saves: D (Bault) 40; R
(Oakes) 9. Penalties-minutes: D 7-14; R 7-14.
WAUNAKEE 7, BEAVER DAM CO-OP 4
Beaver Dam.................1 3 0 — 4
Waunakee....................1 4 2 — 7
First period: B — Smolen (Cremers), 1:12; W —
Ripley (Hoffman, Ihrke), 5:41. Second period:
W — Christianson (Werlein), 2:54; Price (Marcouiller),
3:02 (pp); Ripley (Hoffman), 10:11;
Reed (Ihrke, Price), 11:59; B — S. VanderHoeven
(Cremers), 12:20; Cremers, 15:35 (pp);
S. VanderHoeven, 16:36 (pp). Third period:
W — Ihrke (Luebke, Reed), 1:49 (pp); Ihrke,
8:01. Saves: B 24 (Davis 11, Henning 13); W
32 (Beck). Penalties-minutes: B 4-8; W 7-25.
MCFARLAND 10,
MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 2
Milton/Fort Atkinson....0 1 1 — 2
McFarland....................4 4 2 — 10
First period: McF — Newcomer (Bartzen);
Laux (Binger); Lehnherr (Binger, Laux); Newcomer
(McGinn). Second period: McF — Newcomer
(Bartzen); Rosten; Newcomer (Laux,
Quelle); Wendt (Quelle); Mil — Hessenauer.
Third period: McF — Knox (Newcomer); Mil
— Robinson (Ellis), (pp); McF — Laux (Binger,
Bartzen), (pp). Saves: Mil 35 (Grote 24, Blaser
9); McF 18 (Devous). Penalties-minutes: Mil
2-4; McF 4-8.
ONALASKA CO-OP 5, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Onalaska.....................1 1 3 — 5
Baraboo/Portage.........0 1 0 — 1
First period: O — Lass (H. Weber), 12:55.
Second period: B — Zemanovic (Wech, Logan),
4:45; O — Lass, 16:12 (sh). Third period: O
— Stobb (Popp), 2:20 (pp); Lass (Manglitz, Duren),
3:35; Carey (Stobb, Fowler), 10:58 (pp).
Saves: O 9 (J. Weber); B 38 (Hinz).
UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MILWAUKEE 9,
MADISON EDGEWOOD 1
University School.........2 3 4 — 9
Madison Edgewood.......0 1 0 — 1
First period: USM — Cooke (Mann, Roepke),
4:46; Carey (Mann, Herzberg), 7:32. Second
period: USM — Cooke (Mann), 3:15; Herzberg
(Roepke, Como), 8:12; Roepke (Mogush), 8:35;
ME — Weis (Lenz, Stracka), 15:38. Third period:
USM — Roepke (Ells), 1:13; Ells (Mogush,
Fenton), 1:55; Herzberg (Newton), 3:18; Herzberg
(Carey), 6:17. Saves: USM (Fee) 7; ME
(Walker) 29. Penalties-minutes: USM 2-4;
ME 8-24.
VERONA 6, JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 5
Verona.........................3 2 1 — 6
Janesville.....................3 1 1 — 5
First period: V — Mirwald (Osiecki), 1:53 (sh);
Fischer (Binger, Yeager), 8:16; J — DeGarmo
(Coulter), 8:55; Coulter (Edwards, Joyce),
14:09; V — Keryluk, 14:23; J — Edwards (Coulter,
Joyce), 14:49. Second period: V — Keryluk
(Curtis), 4:42; Rufenacht (Haessig), 7:38 (pp);
J — Coulter, 9:49. Third period: J — DeGarmo
(Edwards), 10:46; V — Mirwald, 12:50. Saves:
V 19 (Grant 13, Enloe 6); J 35 (Kaas). Penalties-
minutes: V 5-10; J 5-10.
Girls hockey
STOUGHTON CO-OP 2, VIROQUA CO-OP 1
Viroqua........................0 1 0 — 1
Stoughton....................2 0 0 — 2
First period: S — Olson (Gibbons), 5:41;
Weaver (Gibbons), 10:31. Second period: V
— Barendregt (Shaner, Grenier), 9:14. Game
called at 1:51 of third period due to unsatisfactory
ice conditions. Saves: V (Severson)
42; S (Seybold) 9. Penalties-minutes: V 1-2;
S 2-4.
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 10,
BARABOO CO-OP 1
Beloit Memorial...........4 5 1 — 10
Baraboo.......................0 0 1 — 1
First period: BM — H. Knauf (Kovacevich,
A. Knauf), 4:23; Maslonka (Einbeck), 8:01;
Maslonka (Einbeck), 8:53; Combs (Silha, H.
Knauf), 10:07. Second period: BM — Einbeck
(Maslonka), 7:04; Einbeck (Maslonka), 12:01;
Loerke (Einbeck), 13:29; H. Knauf (A. Knauf),
15:41; Wells (Maslonka), 16:13. Third period:
Bar — Gunnel (Engal), 1:41; BM — Silha, 10:02.
Saves: BM (Teubert) 13; Bar (Buss) 40. Penalties-
minutes: BM 0-0; Bar 0-0.
Boys swimming
MCFARLAND 86, DEFOREST 84
200-yard medley relay: DeForest (Ramminger,
Neuman, Burgener, Wolf), 2:26.73.
200 freestyle: Burgener, D, 2:09.39. 200
individual medley: Ridd, D, 2:34.37. 50
freestyle: Wolf, D, :26.81. 100 butterfly:
Burgener, D, 1:04.54. 100 freestyle: Landolt,
M, :58.08. 400 freestyle: Ramminger,
D, 4:22.52. 200 freestyle relay: McFarland
(Schulz, Smith, Wilson, Thompson), 1:47.98.
100 backstroke: Londolt, M, 1:07.16. 100
breaststroke: Ramminger, D, 1:10.97. 400
freestyle relay: DeForest (Burgener, Wolf, Jaccard,
Ramminger), 3:52.57.
MONONA GROVE 107, STOUGHTON 63
200-yard medley relay: Stoughton (Regan,
Turner, Clark, Hammond), 1:46.60. 200 freestyle:
McAllister, MG, 2:16.77. 200 individual
medley: Jo. Douberly, MG, 2:05.85. 50 freestyle:
Tejeda, MG, :23.77. 100 butterfly: Ja.
Douberly, MG, :55.72. 100 freestyle: Tejeda,
MG, :52.15. 500 freestyle: Clark, S, 5:18.59.
200 freestyle relay: Monona Grove (Nelson,
Ehrliner, Townsend, Jondle), 1:48.36. 100
backstroke: Ja. Douberly, MG, :57.06. 100
breaststroke: Clark, S, 1:09.36. 400 freestyle
relay: Monona Grove (McAllister, Tejeda,
Jondle, Ja. Douberly), 3:33.55.
Gymnastics
MOUNT HOREB 138.00,
MONONA GROVE 125.15
Floor exercise: O’Connell, MH, 9.4. Balance
beam: O’Connell, MH, 8.8. Vault: O’Connell,
MH, 9.25. Uneven bars: O’Connell, MH, 9.225.
All-around: O’Connell, MH, 36.675.