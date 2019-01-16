Boys basketball
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 65, WAUNAKEE 57
Waunakee 25 32 — 57
Madison La Follette 38 27 — 65
WAUNAKEE — Cash 7 0-1 14, Block 2 1-2 6, Knatz 3 6-7 14, Deering 3 1-2 10, Fischer 2 1-2 7, Nelson 2 2-2 6. Totals 19 11-16 57.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 5 3-4 17, Smith 2 0-0 4, Reeves Jr. 6 0-0 15, Probst 7 2-4 21, Stewart 2 0-0 4, DeGray 1 0-0 2, DaGray 1 0-1 2. Totals 24 5-11 65.
3-point goals — W 8 (Block 1, Knatz 2, Deering 3, Fischer 2), ML 12 (DoGray 4, Reeves Jr. 3, Probst 5). Total fouls — ML 23, W 15.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 59, PARDEEVILLE 53
Cambria-Friesland 32 27 — 59
Pardeeville 17 36 — 53
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Burmania 3 0-2 6, Smit 1 0-0 2, Prochnow 7 2-2 18, DeJager 2 0-0 4, Wentland 2 0-0 4, Pulver 7 5-6 23, Hart 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 9-12 59.
PARDEEVILLE — Rohrbeck 1 0-0 2, Lindert 6 4-6 16, Pargman 9 8-12 27, Klubertanz 1 0-2 2, Freye 2 1-1 6. Totals 19 13-21 53.
3-point goals — CF 6 (Prochnow 2, Pulver 4), PAR 2 (Pargman 1, Freye 1). Total fouls — CF 14, PAR 13.
JEFFERSON 75, UNION GROVE 56
Jefferson 36 39 — 75
Union Grove 21 35 — 56
JEFFERSON — Sukow 3 0-1 7, Kaiser 7 0-0 14, Brost 4 6-6 14, Fetherston 0, Stelse 3 0-0 6, Monogue 8 9-9 26, Vogel 3 2-2 8. Totals 28 18-19 75.
UNION GROVE — Clark 2 0-0 4, Nelson 2 0-0 4, Hansel 4 2-2 11, Long 2 0-0 4, Rampulla 5 0-0 10, Koch 3 0-0 8, Mutchie 3 0-0 8, Hempel 1 0-0 2, Nelson 0, Delagrave 1 0-0 2, Pfeffer 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 2-2 56.
3-point goals — JEF 2 (Sukow 1, Monogue 1), 6 (Hansel 1, Koch 2, Mutchie 2, Pfeffer 1). Total fouls — JEF 6, 16.
WISCONSIN DELLS 73, RIVER VALLEY 62
River Valley 23 39 — 62
Wisconsin Dells 30 43 — 73
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 6 0-0 15, Mickelson 5 1-2 11, Ryan 1 0-0 3, Maier 5 1-3 11, Jewell 3 2-2 8, Nachreiner 3 0-1 6, Bailey 2 2-2 8. Totals 25 6-10 62.
WISCONSIN DELLS — Musiedlak 1 0-0 2, Anchor 7 5-5 19, Hirst 8 5-8 21, Funmaker 5 3-5 13, Eck 4 0-0 9, Millard 2 1-2 5, Nevar 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 14-20 73.
3-point goals — RV 6 (Knutson 3, Ryan 1, Bailey 2), WD 1 (Eck 1). Total fouls — WD 9, RV 16.
MAUSTON 75, REEDSBURG 61
Reedsburg 27 34 — 61
Mauston 32 43 — 75
REEDSBURG — Tully 6 4-4 16, Fuhrmann 3 3-4 10, Hale 0 1-2 1, Molitor 1 0-0 0, Daniels 6 2-3 15, Bestor 5 0-1 13, Kast 1 2-3 4. Totals 22 12-17 61.
MAUSTON — Gallagher 4 0-0 10, Erler 0, Bauer 8 5-5 22, Fitzgerald 8 4-6 20, Kattenbraker 1 0-0 2, Hall 5 5-7 17, Fuengling 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 14-20 75.
3-point goals — R 5 (Fuhrmann 1, Daniels 1, Bestor 3), MA 5 (Gallagher 2, Bauer 1, Hall 2). Total fouls — MA 19, R 18.
OSHKOSH LOURDES 83, HUSTISFORD 74
Oshkosh Lourdes 46 37 — 83
Hustisford 31 43 — 74
OSHKOSH LOURDES — Jones 5 1-1 12, Noone 10 7-7 32, Chier 5 1-1 11, Muench 1 0-0 2, Ruedinger 4 7-9 17, McKellips 2 2-3 7, Bauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 18-21 83.
HUSTISFORD — Kuehl 11 4-6 30, Schmidt 9 3-3 24, Kehl 2 2-2 6, Kuehl 0 1-2 1, Thimm 6 1-2 13. Totals 28 11-15 74.
3-point goals — OL 9 (Jones 1, Noone 5, Ruedinger 2, McKellips 1), HUS 7 (Kuehl 4, Schmidt 3). Total fouls — OL 18, HUS 18. Fouled out — SchmidtKuehl.
JOHNSON CREEK 68, DEERFIELD 66
Johnson Creek 36 32 — 68
Deerfield 22 44 — 66
JOHNSON CREEK — Eichstaedt 1 0-0 2, Ducklow 4 5-6 16, Henningsen 1 0-0 2, Richardt 6 4-5 16, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Swanson 4 5-6 14, Garza 4 1-2 12. Totals 23 15-19 68.
DEERFIELD — Haak 6 4-5 16, Manning 7 1-6 16, Knapp 6 3-3 16, Mathweg 4 0-0 12, VanderGrinten 1 1-2 3, Bonjour 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 9-16 66.
3-point goals — JHC 7 (Ducklow 3, Swanson 1, Garza 3), DE 7 (Manning 1, Knapp 1, Mathweg 4, Bonjour 1). Total fouls — JHC 16, DE 16. Fouled out — Bonjour.
BEAVER DAM 89, MENASHA 70
Beaver Dam 40 49 — 89
Menasha 33 37 — 70
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 6 1-1 19, Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Klawitter 2 0-0 6, Bird 2 0-0 4, McGauley 4 0-2 6, Boschert 4 0-0 12, Helbing 1 0-0 2, Bunkoske 2 0-0 5, Abel 11 2-5 26, Kelm 3 1-2 7. Totals 36 4-10 89.
MENASHA — Everson 6 6-8 21, Romnek 10 12-12 36, Pawlowski 3 2-4 8, Womack 1 1-2 3, Raddatz 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 1-2 1. Totals 20 23-30 70.
3-point goals — BD 12 (C. Ferron 4, Klawitter 2, Boschert 3, Bunkoske 1, Abel 2), 5 (Everson 3, Romnek 2). Total fouls — BD 0, 11.
VERONA 51, SAUK PRAIRIE 38
Verona 27 24 — 51
Sauk Prairie 17 21 — 38
VERONA — Klawiter 2 3-4 9, Slawek 3 1-8 8, Van Handel 6 3-5 19, Anderson 3 0-0 6, Odetunde 2 5-8 9. Totals 16 12-19 51.
SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 1 1-2 3, Henderson 7 3-3 21, Spray 3 0-0 8, Wilson 2 2-4 6. Totals 13 6-9 38.
3-point goals — V 5 (Slawek 1, Van Handel 4), SP 6 (Henderson 4, Spray 2). Total fouls — V 14, SP 15.
MOUNT HOREB 75, JANESVILLE CRAIG 67
Mount Horeb 37 38 — 75
Janesville Craig 37 30 — 67
MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 3 5-6 12, Farnsworth 2 0-0 6, Nortman 10 5-7 27, Larson 6 5-6 17, Ziegler 2 1-1 6, Henderson 1 2-2 5. Totals 24 18-22 75.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Huml 3 2-3 11, Bertagnoli 5 0-0 12, Leverson 6 7-8 19, Lynch 4 0-0 8, Fieiras 1 0-0 3, Scoville 1 0-0 3, Rizzo 5 0-0 11. Totals 25 9-11 67.
3-point goals — MH 9 (Zenz 1, Farnsworth 2, Nortman 2, Larson 2, Ziegler 1, Henderson 1), JC 8 (Huml 3, Bertagnoli 2, Fieiras 1, Scoville 1, Rizzo 1). Total fouls — MH 14, JC 19.
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 65,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 53
Abundant Life 28 25 — 53
Country Day 27 38 — 65
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE — Gerry 3 0-0 6, Rockwell 3 0-2 6, Rhatican 7 2-4 18, Emmel 2 0-0 4, Byington 4 0-0 10, Schmiesing 3 0-0 9. Totals 22 2-6 53.
MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Green 6 2-4 14, Maier 2 0-0 5, Dreyer 1 0-0 3, Young 4 3-4 12, Ashworth 6 2-2 19, Young 4 4-4 12. Totals 22 11-15 65.
3-point goals — MAL 7 (Rhatican 2, Byington 2, Schmiesing 3), MCD 8 (Maier 1, Dreyer 1, Young 1, Ashworth 5). Total fouls — MCD 9, MAL 18.
MARSHALL 64, CAMBRIDGE 60
Marshall 32 32 — 64
Cambridge 31 29 — 60
MARSHALL — Killerlain 2 0-0 6, Stewart 6 1-3 13, Cook 1 0-0 3, Chadwick 5 5-6 16, Denniston 4 1-3 13, Ward 3 5-6 13. Totals 21 12-18 64.
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 6 0-0 14, Janson 6 0-0 16, Muth 1 1-2 3, Kravik 2 0-0 4, Joyce 2 0-0 4, Jeffrey 2 0-0 6, Nikolay 5 0-0 13. Totals 24 1-4 60.
3-point goals — MAR 10 (Killerlain 2, Cook 1, Chadwick 1, Denniston 4, Ward 2), CAM 11 (Furseth 2, Janson 4, Jeffrey 2, Nikolay 3). Total fouls — MAR 8, CAM 17.
LODI 55, POYNETTE 42
Lodi 27 28 — 55
Poynette 19 23 — 42
LODI — Faust 2 1-2 5, Jelinek 1 0-0 2, Furniss 2 2-3 7, Streeter 1 0-0 2, Richards 0 3-4 3, Persike 6 7-9 19, Hamilton 5 1-2 11, Steinhoff 2 2-5 6. Totals 19 16-25 55.
POYNETTE — Moll 1 4-8 6, Bruchs 4 0-4 8, O’Connor 0 2-2 2, Stark 2 0-0 5, Petersen 1 3-3 6, Buss 2 0-0 4, Feller 4 2-2 11. Totals 14 11-19 42.
3-point goals — L 1 (Furniss 1), POY 3 (Stark 1, Petersen 1, Feller 1). Total fouls — L 13, POY 19.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 56,
COLUMBUS 48
Luther Prep 21 35 — 56
Columbus 25 23 — 48
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 5 2-4 12, Schlomer 4 1-1 9, Roeseler 3 1-4 7, Lawrence 2 5-8 9, Gregorius 3 0-0 6, Frick 1 0-0 2, Schewe 1 0-0 2, DeGalley 4 1-1 9. Totals 22 11-19 56.
COLUMBUS — Kahl 0 2-2 2, Zahn 1 3-4 5, Casper 5 4-6 14, Emler 3 4-5 10, Bieker 4 0-0 9, Campbell 1 0-0 3, Cotter 1 0-0 2, Brunell 1 1-2 3. Totals 16 14-20 48.
3-point goals — WLP 0, COL 2 (Bieker 1, Campbell 1). Total fouls — WLP 14, COL 18. Fouled out — Zahn.
NEW GLARUS 77, BELLEVILLE 50
New Glarus 40 37 — 77
Belleville 15 35 — 50
NEW GLARUS — Feller 2 0-0 5, Kreklow 12 0-0 27, Craker 1 0-0 2, Gassman 6 0-0 12, Schadelwait 1 2-3 4, Siegenthaler 1 1-2 4, Martinson 5 1-1 12, Schuett 1 0-0 2, Streiff 3 0-1 7, James 0 2-2 2. Totals 32 6-9 77.
BELLEVILLE — A.Fahey 3 0-1 8, Schulting 1 0-0 2, Schrader 4 2-3 10, S.Fahey 6 0-0 14, Hackman 1 2-4 5, Grebel 1 0-0 3, K.Fahey 1 0-0 3, York 1 0-0 2, Syse 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 4-8 50.
3-point goals — NG 7 (Feller 1, Kreklow 3, Siegenthaler 1, Martinson 1, Streiff 1), BE 8 (A.Fahey 2, S.Fahey 2, Hackman 1, Grebel 1, K.Fahey 1, Syse 1). Total fouls — NG 13, BE 14.
MINERAL POINT 65, CUBA CITY 54
Mineral Point 36 29 — 65
Cuba City 23 31 — 54
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 10 2-6 24, Wendhausen 3 7-7 13, Berget 4 0-0 8, Watters 1 0-0 2, Dailey 4 1-3 9, Stumpf 4 0-0 9. Totals 26 10-16 65.
CUBA CITY — Holzemer 2 2-2 6, Marshall 0, Petitgoue 2 0-0 4, Kleiner 1 0-0 2, Langmeier 1 0-0 2, Noll 1 0-0 2, Olson 9 2-2 22, Misky 7 0-2 14, Richard 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 4-6 54.
3-point goals — MP 3 (Lindsey 2, Stumpf 1), CC 2 (Olson 2). Total fouls — MP 9, CC 18.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 81, WATERLOO 54
Wisconsin Heights 50 31 — 81
Waterloo 16 38 — 54
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 1 0-1 2, Parman 5 0-0 12, Caminiti 7 3-8 17, Brown 3 0-0 7, Jacobus 2 0-0 5, De’Sh.Barsness 2 5-7 9, Flamme 9 0-2 22, Brabender 1 0-0 2, Louis 1 0-0 3, Cribbs 0 2-4 2. Totals 31 10-22 81.
WATERLOO — Noel 2 2-3 7, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Bostwick 3 0-2 7, Jiles 4 1-1 9, Strnad 0 1-2 1, Stuelke 1 0-0 2, Sanzenbacher 1 0-0 3, O’Neal 1 0-0 2, Silter 1 0-0 2, Brey 6 0-0 13, Lanigan 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 5-13 54.
3-point goals — WH 9 (Parman 2, Brown 1, Jacobus 1, Flamme 4, Louis 1), 5 (Noel 1, Bostwick 1, Sanzenbacher 1, Brey 1, Lanigan 1). Total fouls — WH 18, 19.
SUN PRAIRIE 69, WISCONSIN RAPIDS 41
Wisconsin Rapids 17 24 — 41
Sun Prairie 44 25 — 69
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Pulchinski 1 2-2 4, Tammen 1 0-0 2, Pelot 0 3-4 4, Kautzer 1 1-2 3, Krommenakker 4 4-5 12, Schooley 4 0-0 8, Lisitka 4 1-3 9. Totals 15 11-16 41.
SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 1 0-0 2, Williams 2 0-0 5, Wherley 3 0-0 6, Austin 2 0-0 5, B. Voigt 2 2-2 6, A. Voigt 4 1-2 9, Hawk 1 0-0 2, Hale 7 0-0 17, Hughes 3 0-0 7, Cameron 2 0-0 5, Karner 1 0-0 2, Fritz 0 1-2 1, Lyles 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 4-6 69.
3-point goals — WR 0, SP 7 (Williams 1, Austin 1, Hale 3, Hughes 1, Cameron 1). Total fouls — SP 18, WR 12. Fouled out — Schooley.
Girls basketball
EVANSVILLE 37, JEFFERSON 30
Evansville 21 16 — 37
Jefferson 16 14 — 30
EVANSVILLE — Hinkle 0 1-2 1, Rhinehart 1 2-2 4, Fillner 0 2-5 2, Wagner 2 0-0 4, Acker 0 1-2 1, Tofte 1 0-0 2, Banks 6 3-4 15, Sendelbach 1 0-0 2, Efftemoff 2 2-2 6. Totals 13 11-18 37.
JEFFERSON — Ganser 4 7-8 15, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Peterson 2 2-4 8, Peterson 1 3-4 5. Totals 10 12-16 30.
3-point goals — EV 0, JEF 2 (Peterson 2). Total fouls — EV 0, JEF 0.
LODI 72, PORTAGE 45
Lodi 36 36 — 72
Portage 18 27 — 45
LODI — Wendt 1 0-0 2, Walzer 4 0-0 11, Kruchten 4 0-0 8, Gilles 6 5-5 17, Kolinski 6 2-2 18, McNeill 1 0-0 2, Ripp 1 0-0 2, Milne 3 6-8 12. Totals 26 13-15 72.
PORTAGE — Roth 4 2-2 11, Yelk 3 4-4 10, Belleau 2 0-0 5, Wilson 2 3-6 7, Brandner 2 0-0 4, Shortreed 0 2-2 2, Schwantz 1 0-0 2, Leeland 1 0-0 2, Kreuziger 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 11-14 45.
3-point goals — L 7 (Walzer 3, Kolinski 4), POR 2 (Roth 1, Belleau 1). Total fouls — L 9, POR 11.
DEFOREST 52, WISCONSIN DELLS 47
Wisconsin Dells 21 26 — 47
DeForest 29 23 — 52
WISCONSIN DELLS — Pfeifer 6 2-4 14, Meister 8 6-6 23, Flock 1 2-2 5, Smith 1 1-2 3, G. Myklebust 1 0-2 2. Totals 17 11-18 47.
DEFOREST — Roth 4 5-5 15, Trautsch 1 3-4 6, Schaeffer 1 1-3 4, Tschumper 1 0-1 2, Mickelson 2 1-3 7, Buhr 1 0-0 2, Grundahl 8 1-3 17. Totals 18 11-19 52.
3-point goals — WD 2 (Meister 1Flock 1), 5 (Roth 1, Trautsch 1, Schaeffer 1, Mickelson 2). Total fouls — 16, WD 18. Fouled out — Meister.
WESTOSHA CENTRAL 64,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 52
Westosha Central 27 37 — 64
Beloit Memorial 30 22 — 52
WESTOSHA CENTRAL — Witt 6 1-1 13, Witt 3 2-2 8, Wysiatko 0 2-2 2, Backus 1 1-2 3, Adams 7 5-9 19, Kimpler 1 0-0 3, Frahm 6 4-6 16. Totals 24 15-22 64.
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bessell 1 0-0 2, Drucker 4 1-4 9, Davis 0, Peppers 2 1-6 6, Renteria 3 1-2 7, Pabst 5 5-9 15, Thomas 2 0-0 4, Smith 2 0-0 4, Randall 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 9-23 52.
3-point goals — WC 1 (Kimpler 1), BM 1 (Peppers 1). Total fouls — WC 19, BM 18.
WATERTOWN 62,
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 45
Catholic Memorial 15 30 — 45
Watertown 42 20 — 62
WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL — Crow 0 2-4 2, Drosen 2 3-4 7, Baumann 1 0-2 2, Nimz 11 6-11 28, Levendoski 3 0-0 6. Totals 17 11-24 45.
WATERTOWN — Koepp 4 2-2 12, Hendricks 3 1-2 7, Schmutzler 3 2-4 8, Korducki 4 2-5 10, Maas 6 2-4 14, Moldenhauer 2 0-1 4, Zubke 1 0-0 2, Clark 1 0-0 2, Gifford 1 1-3 3. Totals 25 10-21 62.
3-point goals — WCM 0, WAT 2 (Koepp 2). Total fouls — WAT 20, WCM 17.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 42,
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 39
Lakeside Lutheran 22 17 — 39
Luther Prep 23 19 — 42
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Thiele 1 0-0 2, Buxa 2 0-0 4, Slonaker 0, Shadoski 5 2-3 13, Schuetz 1 0-0 3, Uecker 1 0-2 2, Cody 3 2-3 9, Raymond 1 0-0 2, Murray 1 1-2 4. Totals 15 5-10 39.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Goba 2 1-2 7, Glisper 3 2-2 8, Schmidt 5 3-4 13, Burke 2 1-2 5, Bridgemen 1 0-0 3, Paulsen 2 0-0 6. Totals 15 7-10 42.
3-point goals — LL 4 (Shadoski 1, Schuetz 1, Cody 1, Murray 1), WLP 5 (Goba 2, Bridgemen 1, Paulsen 2). Total fouls — WLP 17, LL 16. Fouled out — Slonaker.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS 50, BARABOO 46
Wisconsin Rapids 23 27 — 50
Baraboo 23 23 — 46
WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Abbott 1 3-4 5, Huglen 7 1-2 15, Vechinski 2 5-8 9, King 2 1-4 5, Paitel 3 0-1 8, Kohls 1 0-0 2, Abbott 2 2-2 4. Totals 18 12-20 50.
BARABOO — Kieck 4 0-1 9, A.Moon 1 0-0 2, Hannagan 6 0-0 13, Oettinger 1 0-1 2, Horstman 0 1-2 1, Stuckey 3, Johnson 5 4-5 16. Totals 18 5-9 46.
3-point goals — WR 2 (Paitel 2), BAR 5 (Kieck 1, Hannagan 1, Stuckey 1, Johnson 2). Total fouls — WR 8, BAR 18.
BARNEVELD 47, MONTICELLO 36
Barneveld 19 28 — 47
Monticello 16 20 — 36
BARNEVELD — Marx 6 3-6 13, Spring 2 2-4 7, Schult 2 4-4 8, Oimoen 3 6-6 12, Ihm 1 4-7 7. Totals 14 17-26 47.
MONTICELLO — Errthum 1 0-3 2, Klossner 3 0-0 6, Noriega 6 0-0 13, Pence 1 2-2 4, Wicker 4 3-4 11. Totals 14 5-10 36.
3-point goals — BAR 2 (Spring 1, Ihm 1), Mon 1 (Noriega 1). Total fouls — BAR 12, Mon 0.
is at Chicago,
Other result
McFarland 60, Edgerton 39
Wrestling
WAUNAKEE 61, PORTAGE 7
106: Heinz, W, mdec. Beckett, 11-1. 113: Schweitzer, W, pinned Hibner, 0:44. 126: Lorenz, W, pinned Hibner, 0:44. 132: Statz, W, pinned Williams, 1:17. 138: Arnold, P, dec. Wilcox, 6-0. 145: Hooker, W, dec. Spencer, 7-1. 152: Johnson, W, pinned Lavinge, 0:28. 160: Scott, W, pined Gayton, 4:53. 170: Grindle, dec. Bleich, 4-2. 182: Ford, W, dec. Angles, 8-2. 195: Marek, W, pinned Steines, 0:50. 220: Ryan, W, pinned Stout, 1:43. 285: Miller, P, mdec. Nelson, 12-0. 120: W won forfeit.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 52, EDGERTON 24
106: Hazzard, Edg, dec. Katzenmeyer, 13-6. 113: C. Staver, EA, mdec. Ramirez, 10-0. 120: Frey, EA, pinned Kotnour, 3:23. 126: Scofield, EA, pinned Nelson, 3:33. 132: Clark, Edg, dec. Kostroun, 3-2. 138: A. Staver, EA, pinned Seblom, 1:20. 145: Senter, EA, pinned Hanson, 1:28. 152: Crull, EA, pinned Hansen, 2:46. 160: Wilkinson, Edg, pinned Pappadakis, 2:47. 170: Braunschweig, EA, pinned Ison, 5:25. 182: Hogan, Edg, pinned Adkins, 0:32. 195: Roberts, EA, pinned Heisz, 3:49. 220: Lange, EA, pinned Conant, 4:26. 285: Farrington, Edg, pinned Klitzman, 0:12.
STOUGHTON 63, LODI 10
145: Mechler, S, pinned Potter, 5:28. 152: Model, S. pinned Nicolay, 3:56. 160: C. Spilde, S, tfall Hansen, 18-1. 170: Helmbrecht, L, pinned B. Spilde, 5:19. 182: Detweiler, S, pinned Beechey, 1:12. 195: Empey, S, pinned Pickarts, 1:24. 220: Pasold, S, pinned Simplot, 1:22. 285: Dykstra, S, dec. James, 6-0. 106: Heintz, L, mdec. Peterson, 8-0. 113: Rivera, S, mdec. Curtis, 16-3. 120: Tow, S, pinned Marchand, 1:38. 126: Steinmetz, S, dec. Heintz, 7-1. 132: Devore, S, pinned Moll, 5:17. 138: Carpenter, S, pinned Soehle, 3:04.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 42,
JOHNSON CREEK 24
113: Flores, M, pinned Roehl, 3:50. 120: Pazdizora, M, pined Hartz, 1:50. 132: Sparkman, M, dec. Wollet, 5-1. 138: Smith, M, pined Gruss, 1:30. 152: Olszewski, J, pinned Crawford, :17. 170: Purpi, J, pinned Browning, :21. 182: Bonds, M, dec. Sabala, 12-5. 195: Sullivan, J, pinned Northington, :53. 220: David, J, pinned Meiller, :45. 126, 145, 285: Johnson Creek receives forfeit. 106, 160: Double forfeit.
MINERAL POINT 66,
PECATONICA/ARGYLE 13
160: Springer, MP pinned Turner, 0:46. 170: Hughes, MP, pinned Brunker, 1:20. 182: Vondra, MP, pinned Hirsch, 0:57. 220: Gilbertson, PA, pinned Horn, 0:14. 106: Co. Carey, MP, pinned Gross, 1:39. 113: Naszger, MP, pinned Rodebaugh, 1:28. 120: Krahenbuhl, PA, maj. dec. Lindsey, 15-4. 126: Bakken, MP, pinned Doescher, 5:19. 138: Ca. Carey, MP, pinned Hughes, 1:28. 145: Schmitz, MP, pinned Busser, 1:19. 152: Schraepfer, PA, dec. Gunderson, 7-0. 195, 285, 132: Mineral Point won forfeit.
Boys hockey
McFARLAND 5, MADISON EDGEWOOD 3
McFarland 1 2 2 — 5
Madison Edgewood 0 2 1 — 3
First period: Mc — Lehnherr (Wienke, Newcomer), 16:37. Second period: Mc — Bartzen (Newcomer), 2:35; McGinn (Bruno, Newcomer), 7:29; ME — Weis (Menzel), 8:19; Weis (Menzel, Lenz), 10:04. Third period: Mc — Newcomer (Binger), 10:52; ME — Menzel (Weis, Lenz), 15:08. Saves: ME (Walker) 28; Mc (Jarrett) 44. Penalties-minutes: ME 3-6; Mc 2-4.
SUN PRAIRIE 6,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 0
La Follette/East 0 0 0 — 0
Sun Prairie 3 1 2 — 6
First period: SP — Halbleib (Brunson, Rauls), 3:19; Kernen (Brunson), 6:27; Watters (Schoenike, Rauls), 16:45. Second period: SP — Johnson (Hagerman), 15:38 (sh). Third period: SP — Brunson (Kernen, Halbleib), 6:57; Hagerman (Gross), 7:21. Saves: ML (Agard) 61; SP (Liegel) 10. Penalties-minutes: ML 2-4; SP 2-4.
MIDDLETON 4, MADISON WEST 2
Madison West 1 0 1 — 2
Middleton 0 4 0 — 4
First period: MW — Baldwin (Jiang, Clark), 10:08. Second period: MID — Chafe (Sjowall, Carey), :47; Schuster (Pavelski), 4:23; Inman, 10:21; Bergenthal (Brooks Kalscheur, Henderson), 12:45 (pp). Third period: MW — Duchemin (Frey), 6:46. Saves: MW (Hedican) 34; MID (Hogan) 22. Penalties-minutes: MW 4-8; MID 3-6.
SAUK PRAIRIE CO-OP 8, STOUGHTON 4
Stoughton 1 2 1 — 4
Sauk Prairie 1 2 5 — 8
First period: ST — Woelke (Schreier), 7:26; SP — Liedtke, 13:04. Second period: SP — Andrews (Bauernhuber, Ayers), :37; Begalske (H. Peterson, Jelinek), 1:32; ST — Hlavacek (Hanson, Stapelfeldt), 5:54; Sieling (Hanson, Sundby), 16:28. Third period: ST — Sanford, 6:17 (sh); SP — Bauernhuber, 8:11; Desroches (Jelinek), 8:28; Jelinek, 11:02; Bauernhuber (Begalske, Andrews), 11:45; Mast, 16:55. Saves: SP (Severson) 9; ST (Hellenbrand) 63. Penalties-minutes: SP 2-4; ST 6-12.
WAUNAKEE 2,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 1
Waunakee 1 0 0 1 — 2
Janesville 1 0 0 0 — 1
First period: JCP — Coulter (Edwards, McGuire), 13:06; W — Ripley (Reis), 4:23.
Overtime: W — Burgard (Hanes), 14:35.
Saves: W (Summers) 22; JCP (Kaas) 18.
Other result
Oregon 4, Monroe 3, OT
Girls hockey
SUN PRAIRIE CO-OP 9, BARABOO CO-OP 5
Baraboo 1 2 2 — 5
Sun Prairie 7 1 1 — 9
First period: SP — Veldkamp (Bernards); 2:00; B — Goethel (Engal, Knull), 2:15; SP — Banuelos (Bliefernicht, Griffiths), 3:43; Bliefernicht (Griffiths), 4:09; Veldkamp (Bernards, Griffiths), 9:17; Hansen (Baker, Veldkamp), 10:47; Rosin (Griffiths), 13:42 (sh); Sanderfoot (Rosin), 15:51 (pp). Second period: B — Goethel (Engal, Knull), 3:54; Patton (Goethel), 11:24; SP — Bernards (Hansen), 14:21. Third period: B — Hoppe, 7:39; Engal (Knull, Goethel), 11:42; SP — Bauer (Eberhard, Z. Jager), 13:27. Saves: B (Buss) 26; SP (Spatola) 9. Penalties-minutes: B 4-8; SP 5-10.
Boys swimming
DEFORESTF 87, BARABOO 80
200-yard medley relay: Baraboo (Lohr, Laux, Hamm, Klingenmeyer), 1:46.45. 200 freestyle: Hackbarth, B, 1:54.93. 200 individual medley: Lohr, B, 2:01.51. 50 freestyle: Klingenmeyer, B, 23.24. 100 butterfly: Ramminger, D, 54.88. 100 freestyle: Burgener, D, 51.27. 500 freestyle: Jaccard, D, 5:24.11. 200 freestyle relay: Deforest (Burgener, Ridd, Ramminger, Wolf), 1:34.24. 100 backstroke: Lohr, B, 54.06. 100 breaststroke: Ramminger, D, 1:02.32. 400 freestyle relay: Baraboo (Hackbarth, Hamm, Lemke, Lohr), 3:30.88.
McFARLAND 85, WAUNAKEE 85
200 medley relay: M (Slane, Smith, Schulz, Landolt), 1:50.22. 200 freestyle: Tuschl, W, 1:54.90. 200 individual medley: Vinson, W, 2:06.64. 50 freestyle: Schulz, M, :23.84. 100 butterfly: Tuschl, W, :55.80. 100 freestyle: Landolt, M, :52.18. 500 freestyle: Fliearman, W, 6:20.17. 200 freestyle relay: W (Tomblin, Kobza, Tuschl, Vinson), 1:36.18. 100 backstroke: Koba, W, 1:01.22 100 breaststroke: Schulz, M, 1:05.01. 400 freestyle relay: W (Tomblin, Kobza, Vinson, Tuschl), 3:30.14.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 114, WATERTOWN 56
200 medley relay: Madison Edgewood, 1:42.13. 200 freestyle: Davis Petersen: ME, 2:00.98. 200 individual medley: Truman teDuits, ME, 2:00.93. 50 freestyle: Nate Frucht: ME: 23.28. 100 butterfly: Tommy Beyer: ME, 59.89. 100 freestyle: Alex Moen: ME, 50.43. 500 freestyle: Truman teDuits: ME, 5:16.98. 200 freestyle relay: Madison ME, 1:36.78. 100 backstroke: Colin Senke: ME, 56.89. 100 breaststroke: Nathan Williams: W, 1:08.81. 400 relay: Madison Edgewood, 3:29.25