Boys basketball
REEDSBURG 70, BARABOO 40
Baraboo 13 27 — 40
Reedsburg 44 26 — 70
BARABOO — Blum 3 0-0 7, Gehin 2 1-2 6, Peterson 2 0-0 5, Koenig 3 0-0 6, Jackson 1 0-0 3, Philipp 1 0-0 2, Kargel 2 0-1 5, Langkamp 1 0-0 3, Steiner 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 1-3 40.
REEDSBURG — Dregney 3 0-0 7, Tully 6 1-3 13, Fuhrmann 6 0-0 14, Daniels 6 2-3 18, Bestor 3 2-2 9, Hale 0 1-2 1, Kast 1 1-1 3, Schirmacher 1 0-0 3, Langer 1 0-0 2. Totals 27 7-12 70.
3-point goals — BAR 7 (Blum 1, Gehin 1, Peterson 1, Jackson 1, Kargel 1, Langkamp 1, Steiner 1), R 9 (Dregney 1, Fuhrmann 2, Daniels 4, Bestor 1, Schirmacher 1). Total fouls — R 10, BAR 11.
BEAVER DAM 54, WEST BEND WEST 37
West Bend West 22 15 — 37
Beaver Dam 24 30 — 54
WEST BEND WEST — Wallace 1 0-0 2, Tennies 2 0-0 6, Weber 2 0-0 6, Rupnow 5 5-8 15, Diermeier 1 0-1 2. Totals 13 7-11 37.
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 1 4-4 7, Schwanke 6 2-2 15, McGauley 2 0-1 5, Boschert 4 1-1 11, Abel 1 3-4 5, Kelm 3 5-7 11. Totals 17 16-19 54.
3-point goals — 4 (Tennies 2, Weber 2), BD 4 (C. Ferron 1, Schwanke 1, Boschert 2). Total fouls — BD 13, 17.
KENOSHA TREMPER 75,
JANESVILLE PARKER 61
Janesville Parker 29 32 — 61
Kenosha Tremper 28 47 — 75
JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 3 2-2 11, Thompson 1 0-0 2, Curry 6 5-5 19, Biba 1 0-0 4, DeLong 1 2-2 3, Thompson 2 0-0 6, Weis 3 5-5 12, Hartwig 1 2-3 4. Totals 18 16-17 61.
KENOSHA TREMPER — Cardona 5 0-0 12, Young 6 4-6 16, Huss 0 1-2 1, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Hoffman 4 8-14 16, Gross 6 3-3 16, Coleman 5 0-0 10. Totals 28 16-25 75.
3-point goals — JP 9 (Dahlke 3, Curry 2, DeLong 1, Thompson 2, Weis 1), KT 3 (Cardona 2, Gross 1). Total fouls — KT 17, JP 22.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER 59,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 58
Beloit Memorial 21 37 — 58
Lake Geneva Badger 30 29 — 59
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 3 0-1 6, Payne 2 0-0 5, Cook 8 1-4 17, Ringer 4 4-4 12, Bell 4 0-1 8, Ganiyu 1 0-0 2, France 2 1-2 6, Chandler 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 6-12 58.
LAKE GENEVA BADGER — Rodgers 12 5-6 34, Johnston 3 0-0 6, DuMez 1 8-11 10, Bishop 2 0-0 4, Deering 1 0-1 3, Slayton 0 2-2 2. Totals 19 15-20 59.
3-point goals — BM 2 (Payne 1, France 1), LGB 6 (Rodgers 5, Deering 1). Total fouls — LGB 17, BM 18.
STOUGHTON 66, PORTAGE 50
Portage 22 28 — 50
Stoughton 35 31 — 66
PORTAGE — Levander 4 2-3 11, Considine 8 7-9 25, Miles 1 7-8 9, Sheppard 1 0-0 3, Thomson 1 0-0 2, Walker 0. Totals 15 16-20 50.
STOUGHTON — Anderson 6 1-2 16, Conklin 2 0-0 4, Hutcherson 1 0-0 3, Hobson 5 0-0 14, Skavlen 1 0-0 2, Nelson 7 2-4 16, Sproul 1 1-3 3, Fernholz 4 0-1 8. Totals 27 4-10 66.
3-point goals — POR 4 (Levander 1, Considine 2, Sheppard 1), S 8 (Anderson 3, Hutcherson 1, Hobson 4). Total fouls — S 16, POR 11. Fouled out — Nelson.
MONROE 61, SAUK PRAIRIE 56
Sauk Prairie 31 25 — 56
Monroe 27 34 — 61
SAUK PRAIRIE — Holloway 1 0-0 3, S.Breunig 10 1-2 22, Henderson 5 0-0 13, Spray 4 1-1 11, German 1 0-0 2, Hertzfeldt 1 0-0 2, Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals 23 2-3 56.
MONROE — Lange 1 0-0 3, King 6 4-6 16, Meyer 7 3-3 18, Schumacher 3 4-4 11, Seagreaves 5 0-0 11, Leuzinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 11-13 61.
3-point goals — SP 8 (Holloway 1, S.Breunig 1, Henderson 3, Spray 2, Wilson 1), MON 4 (Lange 1, Meyer 1, Schumacher 1, Seagreaves 1). Total fouls — MON 6, SP 13.
EVANSVILLE 54, POYNETTE 48
Poynette 19 29 — 48
Evansville 23 31 — 54
POYNETTE — Moll 2 0-0 5, Bruchs 5 1-4 11, O’Connor 0 2-4 2, Savich 0 1-2 1, Stark 3 0-0 8, Petersen 4 3-5 14, Feller 2 0-0 5, Petersen 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 7-15 48.
EVANSVILLE — France 0 2-2 2, Maag 5 2-2 12, Geske 8 2-6 18, Anderson 6 3-4 15, Stencel 0 2-2 2, Louis 1 0-0 2, Hill 1 1-4 3. Totals 21 12-20 54.
3-point goals — POY 7 (Moll 1, Stark 2, Petersen 3, Feller 1), EV 0. Total fouls — EV 13, POY 17.
FOND DU LAC 55, WATERTOWN 46
Fond du Lac 19 36 — 55
Watertown 34 12 — 46
FOND DU LAC — Deitte 2 2-0 6, Schipper 1 0-0 2, Krug 4 4-0 13, Perkins 4 2-0 10, Wright 2 0-0 5, Rusch 3 2-0 8, Sebert 2 0-0 4, McDowell 3 1-0 7. Totals 21 11-17 55.
WATERTOWN — Haase 1 0-0 2, Lauersdorf 3 3-0 11, Jeseritz 4 1-0 9, Stas 5 0-0 10, Oiler 3 2-0 10, Foltz 1 0-0 2, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 6-7 46.
3-point goals — FdL 2 (Krug 1, Wright 1), WAT 4 (Lauersdorf 2, Oiler 2). Total fouls — FdL 14, WAT 15.
LODI 64, RIVER VALLEY 54
River Valley 20 34 — 54
Lodi 25 39 — 64
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 3 2-2 8, Mickelson 2 0-0 4, Rosenberg 4 2-3 12, Maier 6 3-6 16, Jewell 2 1-2 6, Nachreiner 1 0-0 2, Bailey 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 8-13 54.
LODI — Faust 0 4-5 4, Furniss 3 5-6 14, Streeter 1 0-1 2, Richards 2 0-0 5, Persike 3 0-2 8, Hamilton 1 0-0 2, Steinhoff 10 4-7 24, Faust 2 1-1 5. Totals 22 14-22 64.
3-point goals — RV 6 (Rosenberg 2, Maier 1, Jewell 1, Bailey 2), L 6 (Furniss 3, Richards 1, Persike 2). Total fouls — L 14, RV 15.
MARSHALL 76, DODGEVILLE 62
Dodgeville 40 22 — 62
Marshall 39 37 — 76
DODGEVILLE — Blalock 9 2-2 23, Phillips 8 0-0 22, McGraw 3 0-0 6, Molldrem 3 0-0 6, Tranel 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 2-2 62.
MARSHALL — Killerlain 4 0-0 10, Stewart 5 3-6 13, Cook 7 0-3 16, Chadwick 4 0-0 9, Ward 7 2-4 19, Truchinski 2 2-4 6, Frank 1 0-0 3. Totals 30 7-17 76.
3-point goals — DOD 10 (Blalock 3, Phillips 6, Tranel 1), MAR 9 (Killerlain 2, Cook 2, Chadwick 1, Ward 3, Frank 1). Total fouls — MAR 7, DOD 15.
UNION GROVE 56, FORT ATKINSON 34
Fort Atkinson 17 17 — 34
Union Grove 29 27 — 56
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 3 1-2 7, Zahn 1 1-3 3, Wixom 1 0-1 2, Vander Mause 2 0-1 6, Baker 4 0-2 11, Koenig 1 0-0 2, Steimke 1 0-0 2, Cosson 0 1-2 1. Totals 13 3-11 34.
UNION GROVE — Clark 1 0-0 2, Hansel 1 2-2 4, Long 3 0-0 6, Hilardes 4 0-1 9, Rampulla 2 0-0 4, Koch 7 6-9 22, Mutchie 2 0-1 5, Hempel 0 1-2 1, Domagalski 1 0-2 3, Wiedenbeck 0. Totals 21 9-18 56.
3-point goals — FA 5 (Vander Mause 2, Baker 3), 5 (Hilardes 1, Koch 2, Mutchie 1, Domagalski 1). Total fouls — 19, FA 18.
WATERFORD 53, MILTON 48
Milton 22 26 — 48
Waterford 23 30 — 53
MILTON — Wecker 1 0-0 2, Bowditch 1 2-0 4, Austin 5 1-0 14, Campion 5 4-0 17, Kudrna 1 4-0 6. Totals 15 11-0 48.
WATERFORD — Ketterhagen 5 2-0 15, Glemblin 5 3-0 16, Grissmeyer 1 0-0 3, Karpinski 4 1-0 9, Hancock 3 0-0 6, Roanhouse 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 6-0 53.
3-point goals — MIL 6 (Austin 3, Campion 3), WFD 5 (Ketterhagen 1, Glemblin 3, Grissmeyer 1). Total fouls — WFD 16, MIL 16. Fouled out — Bowditch.
COLUMBUS 63, CAMPBELLSPORT 52
Campbellsport 28 24 — 52
Columbus 30 33 — 63
CAMPBELLSPORT — Hundertmark 0 1-2 1, Narges 3 0-0 9, Koltz 1 0-0 2, Walsh 2 1-3 5, Fleischman 5 1-3 11, Gierach 4 0-0 9, Johnson 5 1-1 14, Fleischman 1 0-2 2. Totals 21 4-11 52.
COLUMBUS — Kahl 1 0-0 3, Zahn 3 0-1 6, Casper 6 5-6 17, Emler 7 2-2 17, Bieker 7 3-4 17, Campbell 1 0-0 2, Cotter 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 11-15 63.
3-point goals — Camp 7 (Narges 3, Gierach 1, Johnson 3), COL 2 (Kahl 1, Emler 1). Total fouls — COL 13, Camp 16.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 65,
RICHLAND CENTER 42
Richland Center 20 22 — 42
Madison Edgewood 31 34 — 65
RICHLAND CENTER — Johnson 1 1-2 3, Miller 1 0-0 2, Schultz 0 1-2 1, Schauf 8 0-0 23, McCoy 0 1-2 1, Keller 1 0-0 2, Darling 1 3-4 5, Rizner 0 5-6 5. Totals 12 11-16 42.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 0 1-2 1, Meriggioli 7 3-4 17, M. Wendler 1 2-2 4, Clark 2 2-2 6, Newton 6 1-1 13, Jimenez 1 0-0 2, Regnier 4 0-1 10, James 4 0-2 8, Schmotzer 2 0-0 4. Totals 27 9-18 65.
3-point goals — RC 7 (Schauf 7), MEd 2 (Regnier 2). Total fouls — MEd 11, RC 18.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 75, BROOKWOOD 36
Brookwood 22 14 — 36
Wisconsin Heights 37 38 — 75
BROOKWOOD — Mulvaney 1 4-6 6, Reuckheim 2 2-2 6, Dwyer 3 3-4 9, Brandau 2 0-0 6, Martin 1 2-2 5, Kunkner 2 0-0 4. Totals 11 11-14 36.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Parman 5 0-0 15, Caminiti 5 2-3 12, Buckeridge 1 0-1 2, Brown 5 0-0 15, Jacobus 0 1-2 1, De’Sh.Barsness 5 0-0 10, Flamme 4 1-3 10, Brabender 0, Cribbs 1 0-0 2, Ferguson 1 0-0 2, Herrling 1 0-0 3. Totals 29 5-14 75.
3-point goals — 3 (Brandau 2, Martin 1), WH 12 (Parman 5, Brown 5, Flamme 1, Herrling 1). Total fouls — WH 12, 15.
CAMBRIDGE 62, WILLIAMS BAY 52
Cambridge 28 34 — 62
Williams Bay 21 31 — 52
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 2 3-6 7, Janson 4 1-2 12, Muth 4 1-3 9, Kravik 5 2-5 13, Joyce 1 1-2 4, Downing 2 0-0 4, Kaiser 3 3-4 10, Nikolay 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 11-22 62.
WILLIAMS BAY — West 2 0-1 4, Mannelli 1 0-0 2, Edington 2 5-6 10, Randall 3 6-10 13, Venteicher 10 0-0 21, Oertel 1 1-2 3. Totals 19 12-19 52.
3-point goals — CAM 7 (Janson 3, Kravik 1, Joyce 1, Kaiser 1, Nikolay 1), WLB 3 (Edington 1, Randall 1, Venteicher 1). Total fouls — CAM 17, WLB 19.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 84, CLINTON 54
Clinton 21 33 — 54
Lakeside Lutheran 48 36 — 84
CLINTON — Anastasi 6 2-2 17, Fjalstad 1 0-0 3, Wellnitz 0 4-4 4, Dominy 2 1-2 6, Duggan 5 1-1 11, Miller 3 0-0 7, DuCharme 0, Aceves 1 0-0 2, Mueller 0 2-2 2, DuCharme 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 12-14 54.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 2 1-2 5, Hackbarth 0 3-4 3, Kuepers 3 0-0 6, Miller 3 0-0 6, Paske 4 0-0 8, Monis 3 6-6 12, Ulrich 4 2-2 10, Raymond 2 0-0 6, Davis 3 1-2 8, Schultz 3 1-3 7, Schneider 1 2-2 4, Pampel 2 0-0 5, O’Donnell 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 16-21 84.
3-point goals — CLI 5 (Anastasi 3, Fjalstad 1, Miller 1), LL 4 (Raymond 2, Davis 1, Pampel 1). Total fouls — LL 16, CLI 16.
LAKE MILLS 104, KENOSHA REUTHER 41
Kenosha Reuther 22 19 — 41
Lake Mills 64 40 — 104
KENOSHA REUTHER — Williams 1 0-0 3, Bell II 1 2-2 4, Marks-Tyler 1 0-0 2, Gayheart 3 0-0 8, Taylor 1 0-0 2, Brzozowski 6 2-3 20, Parks 1 0-2 2. Totals 14 4-7 41.
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 4 2-2 10, Templin 0 2-2 2, Herrington 5 1-2 11, Carroll 1 0-0 2, Johnson 3 0-0 8, Stoddard 3 0-0 7, Giombetti 2 0-0 5, Retrum 4 1-5 9, Moen 3 0-2 7, Bender 6 0-0 13, Horkan 8 0-0 17, Beech 5 2-2 13. Totals 44 8-15 104.
3-point goals — 9 (Williams 1, Gayheart 2, Brzozowski 6), LM 8 (Johnson 2, Stoddard 1, Giombetti 1, Moen 1, Bender 1, Horkan 1, Beech 1). Total fouls — LM 9, 13.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,
NORTH FOND DU LAC 43
North Fond du Lac 13 30 — 43
Luther Prep 28 31 — 59
NORTH FOND DU LAC — Reyes 1 3-4 5, Gilbertson 7 1-3 16, Heidl 1 0-0 2, Schalk 5 0-0 11, Jaeger 3 1-2 7, Ayala 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-10 43.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 5 3-6 16, Schlomer 6 1-1 16, Roeseler 4 5-5 14, Lawrence 2 0-0 4, Frick 1 2-2 4, Brands 0 1-2 1, Montgomery 0 1-4 1, Larsen 0 1-2 1, Soloviyov 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 14-24 59.
3-point goals — NFDL 2 (Gilbertson 1, Schalk 1), WLP 7 (Kieselhorst 3, Schlomer 3, Roeseler 1). Total fouls — WLP 13, NFDL 21.
DEERFIELD 73, PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE 27
Princeton/Green Lake 11 16 — 27
Deerfield 39 34 — 73
PRINCETON/GREEN LAKE — Myers 1 0-0 2, Morgan 2 0-1 4, Toutant 2 2-2 7, Bartol 2 0-0 5, Wegner 0 1-2 1, Konkel 1 0-0 2, Molthan 1 0-0 2, Stibb 1 1-4 3, Kelma 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 5-11 27.
DEERFIELD — Haak 6 0-0 13, Manning 7 2-2 19, Knapp 11 5-6 29, Shanks 1 0-0 3, Doyle 1 0-0 2, Mathweg 1 1-2 3, VanderGrinten 1 0-1 2, Bonjour 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 8-11 73.
3-point goals — 2 (Toutant 1, Bartol 1), DE 7 (Haak 1, Manning 3, Knapp 2, Shanks 1). Total fouls — DE 15, 13.
WATERLOO 75, BEAVER DAM WAYLAND 70
Beaver Dam Wayland 35 35 — 70
Waterloo 37 38 — 75
BEAVER DAM WAYLAND — Sullivan 2 2-4 7, Eubanks 3 1-6 7, Kocer 12 4-4 30, Petrekis 1 0-0 3, Todd 0 3-6 3, Rubinchik 6 1-2 13, Eubanks 3 0-0 6, Goldabe 0 1-2 1. Totals 27 12-24 70.
WATERLOO — Brey 12 0-1 25, Noel 3 0-1 8, Bostwick 9 5-8 24, Jiles 6 0-0 12, Huebner 2 0-1 4, Lanigan 0, Strnad 1 0-2 2. Totals 33 5-13 75.
3-point goals — BDW 4 (Sullivan 1, Kocer 2, Petrekis 1), W 4 (Brey 1, Noel 2, Bostwick 1). Total fouls — W 16, BDW 15.
Other results
Pecatonica 69, Madison Country Day 28
Barneveld 67, Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose 24
Black Hawk 84, Johnson Creek 68