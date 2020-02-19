Madison area prep results from Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020

Boys basketball
REEDSBURG 71, MOUNT HOREB 68
Reedsburg 24 47 — 71
Mount Horeb 34 34 — 68
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Hale 1 0-0 2, Tully 4 4-6 12, Fuhrmann 2 7-8 11, Kast 2 0-0 4, Daniels 7 5-6 23, Bestor 4 10-11 19. Totals 20 26-31 71.
MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 4 2-2 11, Post 9 3-3 22, Hannah 2 4-8 8, Banfield 2 0-1 5, Smith 0 1-2 1, Woller 1 0-0 3, Lange 0 1-2 1, Ziegler 5 2-2 15, Totals 23 13-20 68.
3-point goals: R 5 (Daniels 4, Bestor 1); MH 7 (Gilkes 1, Post 1, Banfield 1, Woller 1, Ziegler 3). Total fouls: R 15; MH 24.
SAUK PRAIRIE 54, BEAVER DAM 51
Beaver Dam 28 23 — 51
Sauk Prairie 33 21 — 54
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Boschert 4 0-0 9, Helbing 5 0-0 13, Soto 1 0-0 3, Bunkoske 2 1-2 5, Abel 8 3-4 21. Totals 20 4-6 51.
SAUK PRAIRIE — German 2 2-2 8, I. Breunig 7 0-0 15, Spray 7 1-2 15, Wilson 6 0-1 13, P. Breunig 1 1-2 3. Totals 23 4-7 54.
3-point goals: BD 7 (Helbing 3, Abel 2, Soto 1, Boschert 1); SP 4 (German 2, I. Breunig 1, Wilson 1). Total fouls: BD 11; SP 9.
BARABOO 56, PORTAGE 52
Baraboo 29 27 — 56
Portage 25 27 — 52
BARABOO (fg ft-fta pts) — Koenig 7 5-7 19, Langkamp 2 2-2 7, Nachtigal 1 1-2 3, Peterson 5 5-6 15, McReynolds 2 1-1 5, Philipp 2 2-2 7. Totals 19 16-20 56.
PORTAGE — Walker 4 1-2 11, Roberts 2 0-0 5, Paul 4 0-1 10, Miles 7 7-10 22, Sheppard 2 0-0 4. Totals 19 8-13 52.
3-point goals: B 2 (Langkamp 1, Philipp 1); P 6 (Walker 2, Roberts 1, Paul 2, Miles 1). Total fouls: B 11; P 19.
STOUGHTON 54, OREGON 28
Oregon 15 13 — 28
Stoughton 24 30 — 54
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Look 0 2-2 2, Kissling 0 1-2 1, Panzer 3 0-1 6, Johnson 0 1-2 1, Kerns 1 0-0 2, Schuett 1 0-2 2, McCorkle 2 0-2 4, Schaefer 0 0-1 0, Victorson 2 0-0 5, Yates 1 2-2 5 . Totals 10 6-14 28.
STOUGHTON — Hutcherson 2 1-2 7, Baldukas 1 1-2 3, McGee 4 0-0 8, Knauf 0 0-2 0, Hobson 7 5-6 23, Sproul 2 0-3 4, Benoy 1 0-0 3, Fernholz 2 0-0 4, Nelson 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 7-15 54.
3-point goals: Or 2 (Yates 1, Victorson 1); S 7 (Hobson 4, Hutcherson 2, Benoy 1). Total fouls: Or 15; S 15.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 64, MONROE 51
Monroe 24 27 — 51
Madison Edgewood 29 35 — 64
MONROE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Leuzinger 4 5-6 14, Golenbiewski 1 0-0 2, Zilkowski 1 2-4 4, Meyer 4 0-0 10, Matley 2 0-0 4, Bunker 3 0-1 6, Seagraves 3 2-2 11. Totals 18 9-13 51.
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Golden 1 2-4 4, Newton 3 0-0 9, Regnier 7 2-3 18, Jimenez 4 4-4 14, Nwankwo 2 1-2 5, Trudgeon 1 0-3 2, Schmotzer 3 4-8 10, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 13-24 64.
3-point goals: Mon 6 (Seagraves 3, Meyer 2, c. Leuzinger 1 ); ME 7 (Newton 3, Regnier 2, Jimenez 2). Total fouls: Mon 22; ME 12.
MONONA GROVE 68, FORT ATKINSON 45
Fort Atkinson 25 20 — 45
Monona Grove 30 38 — 68
FORT ATKINSON (fg ft-fta pts) — Fenner 3 3-4 9, Baker 1 3-4 6, Klingbeil 1 0-0 2, Cossen 3 1-1 7, Haffelder 1 0-1 2, Wixom 3 0-2 6, Evans 6 1-5 13. Totals 18 8-17 45.
MONONA GROVE — Loken 5 0-0 10, Nelson 7 2-4 17, Hibner 2 0-0 6, Tipton 2 1-2 7, Munz 3 2-2 10, Bracken 6 1-2 13, Schreiner 2 0-0 5. Totals 27 6-10 68.
3-point goals: FA 1 (Baker); MG 8 (Hibner 2, Tipton 2, Munz 2, Nelson 1, Schreiner 1). Total fouls: FA 18; MG 15.
MILTON 76, WATERTOWN 70, OT
Milton 43 22 11 — 76
Watertown 38 27 5 — 70
MILTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Campion 6 4-6 16, Burrows 3 4-8 10, Widner 4 0-0 11, Burdette 10 3-4 32, Haefner 0 1-2 1, Bothun 1 3-4 6. Totals 24 15-24 76.
WATERTOWN — Oiler 7 2-2 22, Meyers 2 0-0 6, Foltz 2 0-2 4, Nailing 4 2-2 13, Stas 3 2-6 8, Wehner 0 2-2 2, Gapinski 3 1-4 7, Rowedder 2 0-0 6, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 9-18 70.
3-point goals: M 12 (Burdette 9, Widner 3); W 13 (Oiler 6, Nailing 3, Meyers 2, Rowedder 2). Total fouls: M 14; W 20.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 92, VERONA 51
Verona 21 30 — 51
Madison La Follette 43 49 — 92
VERONA (fg ft-fta pts) — H. Anderson 3 2-2 8, J. Anderson 1 1-2 3, Kisting 1 0-0 3, Odetunde 4 2-3 10, Poller 2 0-0 5, Lieck 1 0-1 2, Jannusch 1 1-2 3, Scadden 1 0-0 3, Rae 1 0-1 2, Farrell 4 0-0 12. Totals 19 6-11 51.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — De. Gray 3 1-2 7, Da. Gray 3 0-0 7, Stewart 7 0-0 17, Probst 7 2-3 19, Gibbs 1 2-3 4, Cloud 1 0-0 2, Prather 5 2-3 12, Onyefulumno 1 0-0 2, Riak 3 5-5 11, LaShore 5 0-0 11. Totals 36 12-16 92.
3-point goals: V 7 (Kisting 1, Poller 1, Scadden 1, Farrell 4); ML 8 (Da. Gray 1, Stewart 3, Probst 3, LaShore 1). Total fouls: V 14; ML 15.
MADISON EAST 75, SUN PRAIRIE 67
Madison East 38 37 — 75
Sun Prairie 33 34 — 67
MADISON EAST (fg ft-fta pts) — Jones 5 4-6 14, Washington 6 3-3 18, McKinley 4 3-7 13, Jackson 1 0-0 2, McIntosh 1 1-2 4, Boyton 5 4-5 17, Justice 3 1-2 8. Totals 25 16-25 75.
SUN PRAIRIE — Schaefer 4 2-4 11, Hughes 3 0-0 7, Olson 10 1-1 25, Hale 6 1-2 14, Ware 3 0-2 6, Carpenter 1 0-0 2, Houtakker 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 4-9 67.
3-point goals: ME 10 (Washington 3, Boyton 3, Kinley 2, McIntosh 1, Justice 1); SP 7 (Olson 4, Hale 1, Hughes 1, Schaefer 1). Total fouls: ME 14; SP 16.
MADISON MEMORIAL 70,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 50
Beloit Memorial 17 33 — 50
Madison Memorial 32 38 — 70
BELOIT MEMORIAL (fg ft-fta pts) — Phiffer 4 0-0 9, Donaldson 2 0-1 4, Smith 1 1-2 3, Farr 2 1-2 5, Morris 1 2-4 4, Bell 1 0-0 3, Garrett 0 0-2 0, Chandler 2 0-0 6, Bell 1 2-2 4, King 1 0-0 2, Ganiyu 5 0-0 10. Totals 20 6-13 50.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Cannon 3 1-2 8, Lewis 2 1-1 5, Mitchell 6 0-0 14, Collins 1 0-0 2, Traore Jr. 5 4-9 14, young 2 2-2 6, Jackson 1 0-0 2, DeYoung 4 2-2 10, Yu 3 2-5 9. Totals 27 12-21 70.
3-point goals: BM 4 (Chandler 2, Bell 1, Phiffer 1); MM 4 (Mitchell 2, Yu 1, Cannon 1). Total fouls: BM 15; MM 14.
MADISON WEST 65,
JANESVILLE PARKER 63
Madison West 32 33 — 65
Janesville Parker 29 34 — 63
WEST (fg ft pts) — Jacobs 5 0 10, Davis 1 2 5, Berry 2 0 4, Richmond 1 2 5, McGrath 2 0 4, Hughes 2 1 6, Armwald 10 1 22, Thompson 3 0 6, Anderson 1 0 3. Totals: 27 6-6 65.
PARKER — Thompson 1 0 2, DeLong 2 2 6, Conners 5 0 11, Biba 7 2 16, Bess 2 0 5, Hartwig 4 1 9, Weis 4 5 14. Totals: 25 10-15 63.
3-point goals: MW 5 (Davis 1, Richmond 1, Hughes 1, Armwald 1, Anderson 1), JP 3 (Conners 1, Bess 1, Weis 1). Total fouls: MW 17, JP 12.
LAKE MILLS 75, COLUMBUS 56
Columbus 14 42 — 56
Lake Mills 52 23 — 75
COLUMBUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Anderson 1 0-0 2, Schulte 3 0-0 8, Campbell 3 5-7 13, CoHer 1 0-0 2,Carthew 2 2-2 8, Rennhack 1 0-0 2, Adam 0 2-2 2, Brunell 0 1-2 1, Schroeder 2 0-0 6, Emler 5 2-2 12. Totals 18 12-15 56.
LAKE MILLS — Herrington 7 3-6 23, Stoddard 7 4-6 22, Retrum 3 0-0 6, Moen 3 0-2 8, Bender 5 0-0 10, Johnson 1 0-2 2, Horkan 0 1-2 1, Foster 1 0-0 3. Totals 27 8-18 75.
3-point goals: C 8 (Schulte 2, Campbell 2, Carthew 2, Schroeder 2); LM 15 (Herrington 6, Stoddard 4, Moen 2, Bender 2, Foster 1). Total fouls: C 13; LM 15.
LODI 56, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 53
Lodi 20 36 — 56
Lakeside Lutheran 16 37 — 53
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Traeder 5 1-2 12, Q. Faust 2 4-8 8, Coddington 2 2-2 7, C. Faust 2 0-0 4, Richards 2 1-2 7, Persike 2 11-14 16, Parsons 1 0-2 2. Totals 16 19-30 56.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — Schulz 4 2-3 10, Davis 4 3-4 12, Olszewski 5 2-4 12, Schneider 4 1-2 11, O’Donnell 1 0-0 3, Pampel 0 1-2 1, Birkholz 2 0-0 4. Totals 20 9-15 53.
3-point goals: Lo 5 (Richards 2, Persike 1, Traeder 1, Coddington 1); LL 5 (Schneider 2, Davis 2, O’Donnell 1 Total fouls: Lo 13; LL 15.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 59,
POYNETTE 49
Luther Prep 26 33 — 59
Poynette 26 23 — 49
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — Lawrenz 2 4-4 9, Burow 2 0-0 4, DeGalley 5 7-7 19, Heckendorf 2 1-2 5, Balge 0 0-2 0, Frick 8 3-5 20, Baumann 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 15-20 59.
POYNETTE — O’Connor 0 2-2 2, Stark 5 0-0 13, K. Petersen 6 0-0 14, McCormick 1 0-0 2, Bus 3 1-3 7, Savich 2 0-0 4, Feller 1 1-2 4, C. Petersen 1 1-3 3. Totals 19 5-10 49.
3-point goals: WLP 4 (DeGalley 2, Lawrenz 1, Frick 1); P 6 (Stark 3, K. Petersen 2, Feller 1). Total fouls: WLP 16; P 17. Fouled out: Savich.
BELLEVILLE 67, CAMBRIDGE 59
Belleville 33 34 — 67
Cambridge 18 41 — 59
BELLEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — C. Syse 5 1-2 14, T. Syse 11 1-2 25, Boyum 4 0-1 8, Fahey 4 2-3 11, York 0 1-2 1, Duerst 3 2-5 8. Totals 28 7-15 67.
CAMBRIDGE — Nikolay 4 7-7 17, Kaiser 3 1-2 8, Downing 3 3-4 9, Jeffery 5 0-0 15, Colts 1 1-2 3, Schroeder 3 1-3 7. Totals 18 12-15 59.
3-point goals: B 6 (C. Syse 3, T. Syse 2, Fahey 1); C 8 (Jeffery 5, Nikolay 2, Kaiser 1). Total fouls: B 16; C 14.
NEW GLARUS 56, MARSHALL 53
Marshall 17 36 — 53
New Glarus 30 26 — 56
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Chadwick 4 1-2 9, Frank 2 0-0 5, Denniston 1 0-0 2, Timpel 1 0-0 2, Ward 6 4-7 18, Truschinski 4 9-13 17. Totals 18 14-22 53.
NEW GLARUS — Streiff 0 1-2 1, Martinson 5 2-2 12, Schuett 6 5-10 21, Siegenthaler 3 0-0 9, James 3 0-1 7, Vasquez 3 0-0 6. Totals 20 8-15 56.
3-point goals: M 3 (Ward 2, Frank 1); NG 8 (Schuett 4, Siegenthaler 3, James 1). Total fouls: M 15; NG 20.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 58, WATERLOO 51
Wisconsin Heights 28 30 — 58
Waterloo 20 31 — 51
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Parman 4 2-2 12, Cribbs 4 1-2 9, Barsness 6 4-6 16, Adler 1 2-4 4, J. Brabender 0 2-2 2, D. Brabender 6 2-2 15. Totals 21 13-18 58.
WATERLOO — Hager 1 5-6 7, Huebner 1 0-0 3, Shaver 4 0-0 9, Wolff 2 0-0 4, Bostwick 3 3-4 12, Jiles 8 0-1 16. Totals 19 8-11 51.
3-point goals: WH 3 (Parman 2, D. Barbender 1); Wat 5 (Bostwick 3, Huebner 1, Shaver 1). Total fouls: WH 16; Wat 18. Fouled out: Wolff, Shaver.
EDGERTON 50, EVANSVILLE 41
Edgerton 18 32 — 50
Evansville 25 16 — 41
EDGERTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Jenny 3 6-8 13, Hanson 3 0-2 9, Coombs 0 2-3 2, Rusch 3 0-0 6, Gullickson 3 3-6 9, Spang 3 5-6 11. Totals 15 16-25 50.
EVANSVILLE — Borchardt 5 3-4 13, Bisch 2 0-0 4, Louis 1 0-0 3, Miller 1 0-0 3, Maag 2 1-3 6, Mielke 1 0-0 3, Anderson 2 0-0 6, Thompson 1 0-0 3. Totals 15 4-7 41.
3-point goals: Ed 4 (Jenny 1, Hanson 3); Ev 7 (Louis 1, Miller 1, Maag 1, Mielke 1, Anderson 2, Thompson 1). Total fouls: Ed 13; Ev 20.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 60, DEERFIELD 45
Palmyra-Eagle 21 39 — 60
Deerfield 31 14 — 45
PALMYRA-EAGLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Wilde 1 0-0 3, Joyner 4 6-7 14, Hammond 6 0-0 12, Webber 2 9-9 14, Calderon 4 3-5 11, Carpenter 0 6-8 6. Totals 17 24-29 60.
DEERFIELD — Navarro 2 3-4 8, Clade 2 3-6 7, Haak 6 0-2 14, Fisher 3 2-3 9, Nehring 1 0-0 2, Lasack 1 3-5 5. Totals 15 11-20 45.
3-point goals: PE 2 ( Wilde 1, Webber 1); D 4 (Haak 2, Navarro 1, Fisher 1). Total fouls: PE 18; D 21. Fouled out: Nehring, Lasack.
JOHNSON CREEK 80,
MADISON COUNTRY DAY 47
Johnson Creek 38 42 — 80
Madison Country Day 22 25 — 47
JOHNSON CREEK (fg ft-fta pts) — Garza 5 0-0 11, Swanson 3 5-5 11, Sullivan 5 2-3 12, Walling 5 0-0 13, Anton-Pernat 3 3-4 9, Owen 3 2-4 8, Berres 2 0-0 5, Streich 3 0-2 6. Totals 30 14-20 80.
MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Senecal 2 0-0 5, Shepley 1 0-0 3, Canavan 3 0-1 6, Kueth 2 0-2 4, Caceanov 3 0-0 6, Young 7 2-6 18, Callahan 1 0-0 2, Bosben 1 1-2 3. Totals 20 3-11 47.
3-point goals: JC 6 (Walling 3, Garza 1, Berres 1, Streich 1); MCD 4 (Young 2, Senecal 1, Shepley 1). Total fouls: JC 8; MCD 17. Fouled out: MCD Canavan, Caceanov.
WILLIAMS BAY 67,
MAD. ABUNDANT LIFE/ST. AMBROSE 54
A. Life/St. Ambrose 25 29 — 54
Williams Bay 40 27 — 67
ABUND. LIFE/ST. AMBROSE (fg ft-fta pts) — Rockwell 5 0-0 12, Luangkhamdeng 2 1-2 5, Emmel 2 6-8 11, Schmiesing 3 1-2 9, J. Loomans 2 1-2 5, Gerry 6 0-0 12. Totals 20 9-14 54.
WILLIAMS BAY — Randall 1 0-1 2, West 7 0-1 14, Norton 3 0-0 6, Viss 5 0-1 12, Mannelli 6 4-6 16, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Edington 4 0-0 8, Quiles 1 0-0 2, Ruiz 0 1-3 1, Pollak 2 0-0 4. Totals 30 5-12 67.
3-point goals: W 2 (Viss 2); M 5 (Luangkhamdeng 2, Rockwell 2, Emmel 1). Total fouls: W 14; M 15.
Other result
East Troy 82, McFarland 37
Girls basketball
EAST TROY 44, EDGERTON 37
East Troy 18 26 — 44
Edgerton 16 21 — 37
EAST TROY (fg ft-fta pts) — Pluess 4 0-2 9, Aleckson 0 4-4 4, Cesar 0 2-2 2, Scurek 1 0-0 2, nelson 2 0-2 5, Donegan 2 0-1 4, Verbeten 2 3-4 7, Golabowski 4 3-4 11. Totals 15 12-19 44.
EDGERTON — Danks 1 2-4 4, Fox Gunderson 6 1-3 13, Schuman 0 0-1 0, Fox 2 1-6 5, Rusch 3 2-3 9, Radtke 0 6-8 6. Totals 12 12-25 37.
3-point goals: ET 2 (Pluess 1, Nelson 1); Ed 1 (Rusch 1). Total fouls: ET 19; Ed 18. Fouled out: Rusch.
LODI 62, LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 54
Lakeside Lutheran 27 27 — 54
Lodi 32 30 — 62
LAKESIDE (fg ft-fta pts) — Heckmann 2 0-0 6, Schuetz 0 2-6 2, Uecker 4 0-0 8, Thiele 4 2-2 10, Neuberger 1 0-0 2, Riesen 3 1-2 7, Raymond 2 0-0 4, Murray 6 0-0 15. Totals 20 5-10 54.
LODI — Harrington 4 5-7 14, Milne 5 2-3 12, Kolinski 7 1-2 18, Ripp 2 1-2 5, Walzer 2 2-2 7, McNeill 1 0-0 2, Puls 1 2-4 4. Totals 17 13-20 62.
3-point goals: LL 3 (Heckmann 2, Murray 1); Lo 5 (Harrington 1, Kolinski 3, Walzer 1). Total fouls: LL 17; Lo 9.
MARSHALL 71, OREGON 55
Oregon 19 36 — 55
Marshall 32 39 — 71
OREGON (fg ft-fta pts) — Roberts 5 4-5 18, Peterson 3 4-4 11, Statz 3 1-2 8, Schrimpf 2 0-0 5, Nedelcoff 2 0-2 4, Mortenson 2 0-0 5, Koopman 1 0-0 3, Vondra 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 10-15 55.
MARSHALL — Lutz 10 1-1 22, Nickel 6 5-6 16, Held 5 1-4 11, Assaba 4 1-2 9, Andrews 3 1-2 7, Ward 1 1-2 4. Totals 29 10-17 71.
3-point goals: Or 9 (Roberts 4, Peterson 1, Statz 1, Schrimpf 1, Mortenson 1, Koopman 1); M 3 (Lutz 1, Nickel 1, Ward 1). Total fouls: Or 15; M 16. Fouled out: Andrews.
NEW GLARUS 60, MONTICELLO 30
New Glarus 37 23 — 60
Monticello 11 19 — 30
NEW GLARUS (fg ft-fta pts) — Watrud 3 0-0 6, Eichelkraut 2 2-2 6, Himmelman 3 0-0 6, Klosterman-Havens 2 0-0 5, Jaylynn 9 6-8 24, Noll 2 1-2 5, Marty 1 0-0 3, Thompson 2 0-0 5. Totals 24 9-12 60.
MONTICELLO — Brokopp 3 1-1 8, Bak 0 0-2 0, Errthum 2 6-7 11, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 2, Disch 1 5-8 8, Risley 0 1-6 1. Totals 7 13-24 30.
3-point goals: NG 3 (Klosterman-Havens 1, Marty 1, Thompson 1); M 3 (Brokopp 1, Errthum 1, Disch 1). Total fouls: NG 19; M 13.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 52,
RIVER VALLEY 47, OT
Wisconsin Heights 24 21 7 — 52
River Valley 24 21 2 — 47
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS (fg ft-fta pts) — Wood 1 2-4 5, VanRiper 1 2-2 4, Teela 2 2-3 6, King 1 0-2 3, Doherty 3 0-3 6, Adler 4 4-7 12, Keith 1 0-0 2, Handel 3 0-1 6, Hering 4 0-0 8, Mickelson 0 0-2 0. Totals 20 10-23 52.
RIVER VALLEY — Anderson 1 2-2 5, Esser 3 6-13 13, Gruber 5 1-5 11, Ferstl 4 0-0 9, Hoffman 1 1-2 3, McConkey 1 0-0 2, Liegel 0 2-2 2, Schaller 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 12-24 47.
3-point goals: WH 2 (King 1, Wood 1); RV 3 (Anderson 1, Ferstl 1, Schaller 1). Total fouls: WH 17; RV 21. Fouled out: Anderson, Gruber.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 65,
OAKFIELD 59
Luther Prep 31 34 — 65
Oakfield 28 31 — 59
LUTHER PREP (fg ft-fta pts) — A. Kieselhorst 1 1-2 4, Paulsen 3 6-6 13, Glisper 2 0-0 4, Bridgemen 1 0-0 3, G. Kieselhorst 3 0-0 8, Schmidt 12 5-9 29, Schultz 0 2-5 2, Zellmer 1 0-1 2. Totals 23 14-23 65.
OAKFIELD — Uttendorfer 3 1-2 9, Anderson 4 1-2 11, Conger 1 2-3 4, Lamonska 2 2-2 6, Gremminger 3 0-0 7, Hofman 6 1-3 13, Primeau 2 1-2 5. Totals 21 8-16 59.
3-point goals: WLP 6 (A. Kieselhorst 1, Paulsen 2, Bridgemen 1, G. Kieselhorst 2); Oak 5 (Uttendorfer 2, Anderson 2, Gremminger 1).
PARDEEVILLE 45, DEERFIELD 41
Deerfield 16 25 — 41
Pardeeville 22 23 — 45
DEERFIELD (fg ft-fta pts) — Winger 1 0-0 2, Eickhoff 2 0-0 4, Ezzell 2 0-2 5, Siewert 5 3-6 14, Brattlie 1 0-0 3, Haak 4 1-7 9, Fischer 2 0-2 4. Totals 17 4-17 41.
PARDEEVILLE — Lynch 1 0-0 2, Brouette 5 2-5 12, Guenther 2 1-3 6, Johnson 3 0-0 6, Ott 2 2-2 6, Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Klubertanz 4 3-6 11. Totals 18 8-16 45.
3-point goals: De 3 (Ezzell 1, Siewert 1, Brattlie 1), Par 1 (Guenther 1). Total fouls: De 17, Par 14. Fouled out: Johnson.
WHITEWATER 65, FORT ATKINSON 54
Whitewater 31 34 — 65
Fort Atkinson 37 17 — 54
WHITEWATER (fg ft-fta pts) — Grosinske 8 9-15 27, Carollo 9 4-6 25, Laue 1 4-4 7, Juoni 2 0-0 6. Totals 20 17-25 65.
FORT ATKINSON — Christiansen 1 0-0 2, Kammer 2 2-2 6, Staude 6 4-6 18, Kohl 4 0-0 11, Trieloff 1 0-0 3, Schoenike 5 4-7 14. Totals 19 10-15 54.
3-point goals: W 8 (Carollo 3, Grosinske 2, Juoni 2, Laue 1); FA 6 (Kohl 3, Staude 2, Trieloff 1). Total fouls: W 10; FA 15.
Other result
Madison Memorial 65, Milwaukee King 64
Wrestling
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Team sectionals
Division 1
Janesville Craig sectional
STOUGHTON 55, JANESVILLE CRAIG 21
126: Wicks, S, pinned Jimenez, 0:49. 132: Dox, S, pinned Bellomo, 5:14. 138: Klietz, JC, pinned Steinmetz, 0:58. 145: Model, S, pinned Getchell, 1:26. 152: Mechler, S, pinned Romack, 1:05. 160: Serrano, JC, pinned L. Spilde, 3:26. 170: Getchell, JC, pinned Harman, 2:00. 182: B. Spilde, S, pinned Mullen, 3:09. 195: Detweiler, S, dec. Schumann, 6-3. 220: B. Empey, S, pinned Schenk, JC, 0:25. 285: G. Empey, S, mdec. Hopkins, 8-0. 106: Suddeth, S, pinned Chavez, 4:31. 113: Coulter, JC, dec. Marshall, 7-6. 120: S won forfeit.
Middleton sectional
HOLMEN 49, WAUNAKEE 24
170: Ranaivoson, H, pinned Lyftogt, 0:45. 182: Ford, W, dec. Westcott, 3-0. 195: Schams, H, pinned Borchardt, 0:42. 220: Quam, H, pinned J. Schweitzer, 0:28. 285: Molling, H, pinned Reischel, 1:01. 106: Kratochvill, H, pinned Freie, 1:53. 113: Nechvatal, W, pinned Smith, 0:37. 120: Pellowski, H, pinned Heinz, 3:02. 126: Beers, H, dec. N. Schweitzer, 3-0. 132: Lorenz, W, pinned Swatek, 0:33. 138: Ellis, W, dec. Jahn, 3-0. 145: Statz, W, pinned Palmer, 1:06. 152: Gerold, H, mdec. Wilcox, 9-1. 160: Hooker, W, pinned Vetsch, 3:04.
Division 2
Lodi sectional
Championship
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 40, LODI 30
106: Rh. Koenig, PdC, dec. Heintz, 4-2, sv. 113: Ry. Koenig, PdC, pinned Breunig, 4:33. 120: Curtis, L, pinned Cejka, 0:22. 126: Kramer, PdC, mdec. Finney, 10-0. 132: Wall, PcD, pinned McDonald, 0:15. 138: Licht, L, dec. Rogge, 6-0. 145: Potter, L, mdec. Fisher, 13-1. 152: Nicolay, L, pinned Brewer, 2:38. 160: T. Saint, PdC, pinned Hansen, 3:06. 170: B. Saint, PdC, dec. Helmbrecht, 5-4. 182: Simplot, L, pinned Riter, 1:27. 195: Hannah, PdC, pinned Beyer, 1:14. 220: Wall, PdC, pinned James, 5:36. 285: L won forfeit.
Semifinals
LODI 46, EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 27
285: Ripp, L, mdec. Klitzman, 12-4. 106: Heintz, L, pinned Miller, 0:49. 113: Staver, EA, mdec. Breunig, 9-0. 120: Curtis, L, tfall Frey, 16-1. 126: Scofield, EA, tfall Finney, 15-0. 132: Kostroun, EA, pinned McDonald, 3:00. 138: Licht, L, pinned Barmore, 1:05. 145: Potter, L, mdec. Senter, 18-5. 152: Nicolay, L, pinned Long, 0:47. 160: Hansen, L, dec. Crull, 7-3. 170: Helmbrecht, L, pinned Braunschweig, 4:15. 182: Roberts, EA, pinned Simplot, 2:43. 195: Adkins, EA, pinned Beyer, 1:53. 220: James, L, pinned Lange, 1:18.
Other result
Prairie du Chien 65, Richland Center 18
DIVISION 1
At River Falls: Hudson 37, Schofield D.C. Everest 22.
At Green Bay West: Kaukauna 50, Bay Port 15.
At Hartford: Neenah 36, West Bend East 25.
At Pewaukee: Hartland Arrowhead 56, Whitnall/Greendale 24.
At Milwaukee Riverside: Brookfield East 38, Wisconsin Lutheran 30.
At Kenosha Bradford: Mukwonago 33, Burlington 21.
DIVISION 2
At North Fond du Lac: Final — Port Washington 29, Kiel 26. Semifinals — Kiel 50, East Troy 24; Port Washington 52, Lomira 21.
At Baldwin-Woodville: Final — G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 35, Medford 28. Semifinals — Medford 63, Maple Northwestern 16; G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro 44, Baldwin-Woodville 21.
At Wautoma: Final — Denmark 42, Wrightstown 29. Semifinals — Denmark 42, Oconto Falls 29; Wrightstown 46, Tomahawk 14.
DIVISION 3
At Brookwood: Final — Fennimore 48, La Crosse Aquinas 21. Semifinals — Fennimore 69, Royall 12; La Crosse Aquinas 52, Riverdale 21.
At Random Lake: Final — Random Lake 45, Markesan 24. Semifinals — Random Lake 40, Kenosha Christian Life 36; Markesan 46, Horicon 24.
At Cumberland: Final — Stratford 43, St. Croix Falls 30. Semifinals — Stratford 64, Phillips 10; St. Croix Falls 66, Boyceville 9.
At Amherst: Final — Coleman 39, Brillion 38. Semifinals — Brillion 59, Manawa 13; Coleman 62, Amherst 15.
Boys hockey
WIAA TOURNAMENT
BEAVER DAM 6, APPLETON NORTH 5
Appleton North 1 3 1 — 5
Beaver Dam 3 1 2 — 6
First period: BD — Biel (Conlin), 1:28; VanderHoeven (Strasser, Biel), 9:06; Biel (Smolen), 13:25; AN — Dahl, 16:46 (pp).
Second period: AN — Heil (J. Christofferson, Berth), 1:24; Dahl (J. Christofferson), 2:09; BD — Smolen (VanderHoeven, Biel), 9:59; AN — Kelbert (Dahl, Baker), 13:19.
Third period: BD — VanderHoeven, 2:31 (pp); Biel (Jones, Smolen), 5:13; AN — Lemery (E. Christofferson, Heil), 14:27.
Saves: AN 24 (Kelly); BD 33 (Davis). Penalties-minutes: AN 5-10; BD 3-6.
MADISON MEMORIAL 3,
BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Madison Memorial 1 1 1 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 0 1 0 — 1
First period: MM — Pitz (Helseth), 15:18.
Second period: BP — Schaetzl (Logan), 4:43; MM — Faulkner (Jungers), 14:19.
Third period: MM — Buckalew (Bradley, Olson), 9:54.
Saves: MM 27 (Turner), BP 24 (Hinz). Penalties-minutes: MM 4-8; BP 2-4.
MADISON WEST 7, DEFOREST 0
DeForest 0 0 0 — 0
Madison West 3 2 2 — 7
First period: Baccus (Duchemin, Huie), 2:50; Horein (Duchemin, Baccus), 4:45; Baccus (Huie), 7:36.
Second period: Duchemin, 7:02; Baccus, 12:02 (sh).
Third period: Frey (Duchemin, Baccus), 3:06 (pp); Horein, 5:22.
Saves: D 29 (Brethouwer); MW 22 (Hedican). Penalties-minutes: D 5-10; MW 3-6.
SAUK PRAIRIE 10,
MADISON LA FOLLETTE/EAST 2
La Follette/East 1 1 0 — 2
Sauk Prairie 7 2 1 — 10
First period: SP — Desroches , 1:15; M. Hansen (W. Hansen, L. Mast), 3:21; N. Mast (Jelinek), 4:12; E. Peterson (H. Peterson, L. Mast), 4:55; M — Rothman, 10:35; SP — Begalske (H. Peterson, Bauernhuber), 13:34; Jelinek (N. Mast), 15:41; Bauernhuber (H. Peterson, Andrews), 16:53.
Second period: M — Bieri, 2:54; SP — L. Mast, 7:33; Desroches (Jelinek, W. Hansen), 12:40.
Third period: SP — Jelinek (N. Mast, Desroches), 1:07.
Saves: SP 13 (O’Connor); M 37 (Seifert). Penalties-minutes: SP 2-4, M 1-2.
MIDDLETON 7, TOMAH/SPARTA 2
Tomah/Sparta 0 0 2 — 2
Middleton 2 4 1 — 7
First period: M — Jordan (Pavelski, O’Reilly) 10:34; Blake Kalscheur (O’Reilly), 15:26.
Second period: M — Inman, 9:09; Erhardt, 11:56; Brooks Kalscheur, 13:35; Nishet (Walsh), 16:08.
Third period: M — Frusciante (Inman, Brooks Kalscheur), 9:17. TS — Christen (Amberg), 3:40; Long (Amberg, Christen), 16:04 (pp).
Saves: M 25 (Hogan); TS 35 (Hammer).
Penalties-minutes: M 4-15
REEDSBURG 1, MONROE 0
Monroe 0 0 0 — 0
Reedsburg 1 0 0 — 1
First period: R — Fish, 16:35.
Saves: R 19 (Oakes); M 22 (Bear). Penalties-minutes: R 1-2; M 3-6.
BROOKFIELD EAST 5,
JANESVILLE CRAIG/PARKER 4
Janesville Craig/Parker 1 2 1 — 4
Brookfield East 2 2 1 — 5
First period: JCP — Erickson (Schaffner, Russotto), 4:56 (pp); BE — Templeton (Tarakanov, Kloida), 9:04 (pp); Fields (Ibraheem, Templeton), 14:45.
Second period: BE — Templeton (Gatewood, Wagner), 0:46 (pp); JCP — Erickson (Russotto), 1:03; BE — Ibraheem, Kloida), 1:50; JCP — Lyons (Kulas), 2:37.
Third period: BE — Bretzel (Gatewood, Kloida), 3:24; JCP — Schaffner (Steuck, Erickson), 8:00.
Saves: JCP 27 (Kaas); BE 24 (Jennings). Penalties-minutes: JCP 6-15; BE 6-15.
WHITEFISH BAY 5,
MILTON/FORT ATKINSON 1
Milton/Fort Atkinson 0 1 0 — 1
Whitefish Bay 1 1 3 — 5
First period: WB — Murano (Ratajczyk), 11:32.
Second period: WB — O’Connor (Murano, Ebersole), 5:58; MFA — Studier (Cook, Frison), 7:49 (pp).
Third period: WB — Murano (Ratajczyk), 8:45; Brandt (Morrell), 10:06; O’Connor (Ebersole), 11:05 (pp).
Saves: MFA 28 (Grote); WB 18 (Green).
Penalties-minutes: MFA 1-5; WB 3-6.
Other results
Mequon Homestead 4, Beloit Memorial 0
Gymnastics
REEDSBURG 126.075,
MONONA GROVE 121.300
Balance beam: Lutter, R, 8.825. Floor exercise: Lutter, R, 8.850. Uneven bars: Lutter, R, 8.50. Vault: Lutter, R, 8.80. All-around: Lutter, R, 34.975.