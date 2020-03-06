Madison area prep results from Thursday, March 5, 2020

Girls basketball
WIAA TOURNAMENT
Sectional semifinals
DIVISION 1
Beloit Memorial sectional
MIDDLETON 62, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55
Janesville Craig...............27 28 — 55
Middleton.......................31 31 — 62
JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Gregg 2
0-0 6, Huml 3 0-0 7, Magestro-Kennedy 0 3-3
3, Elgas 2 2-3 6, Fieiras 6 2-5 15, Goswick 5
0-0 14, Alderman 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 9-13 55.
MIDDLETON — Lemirande 1 1-2 3, Tanin 7
12-13 27, Roquet 1 3-4 5, Coleman 0 1-2 1,
Gaab 1 0-0 3, Bursac 5 1-2 11, Monogue 4 1-2
12. Totals 19 19-25 62.
3-point goals: JC 8 (Goswick 4, Gregg 2, Huml
1, Fieiras 1); M 5 (Monogue 3, Gaab 1, Tanin 1).
Total fouls: JC 20; M 15. Fouled out: Fieiras,
Alderman.
MADISON MEMORIAL 70, WAUNAKEE 58
Waunakee.......................29 29 — 58
Madison Memorial...........32 38 — 70
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Dotzler 2 0-0 4,
Ehle 3 0-0 8, Meudt 0 0-2 0, Meeker 1 4-4 6,
Watson 1 3-4 5, Maier 11 8-12 32, Sawicki 2
0-0 4. Totals 18 15-22 58.
MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 3 0-0 9, Brown
2 6-10 11, White Eagle 2 0-0 4, Garcia 1 3-8 5,
Thorns 1 2-2 4, Rankins 6 6-11 18, Kapinus 7
5-9 19. Totals 22 22-37 70.
3-point goals: W 4 (Maier 2, Ehle 2); MM 4
(Peters 3, Brown 1). Total fouls: W 18; MM
15. Fouled out: Meeker.
Fond du Lac sectional
West Bend West 73, Germantown 67, OT
Milwaukee DSHA 74, Appleton East 63
Kimberly sectional
Bay Port 47, Stevens Point 38, OT
Kimberly 62, Green Bay Preble 55, OT
Kettle Moraine sectional
Kettle Moraine 46, Mukwonago 34
Oconomowoc 65, Milwaukee King 45
DIVISION 2
Ashwaubenon sectional
BEAVER DAM 71, SLINGER 33
Beaver Dam....................35 36 — 71
Slinger............................16 17 — 33
BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 5 3-4 16
Burchardt 1 3-4 6, Wietzke 1 0-0 3, Wilke 7
4-5 20, Donaldson 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 0-0 2,
Yagodinski 3 0-0 7, Ashley 1 2-2 4, Stonewall
2 0-1 4, Madeiros 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 14-18 71.
SLINGER — Breuer 4 9-14, Hosking 2 1-2 5,
Ott 1 0-0 2, Gueller 1 0-0 2, Feilbach 1 0-1
3, Rothenhoefer 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 11-19 33.
3-point goals: BD 9 (Jens 3, Wilke 2, Yagodinski
1, Donaldson 1, Wietzke 1, Burchardt 1); S 2
(Rothenhoefer 1, Feilbach 1). Total fouls: BD
18; S 12.
Other sectional semifinal result
Pulaski 71, Green Bay Notre Dame 63
Janesville Craig sectional
Oregon 57, DeForest 48
Waukesha West 68, Waterford 46
La Crosse Logan sectional
Onalaska 52, New Richmond 46
Hortonville 87, Rhinelander 27
Cudahy sectional
Milwaukee Pius 73, Milwaukee Languages 56
Pewaukee 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 50
DIVISION 3
Madison Edgewood sectional
MARSHALL 57, LACONIA 40
Marshall.........................24 33 — 57
Laconia ..........................12 28 — 40
MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 12-14 24,
Andrews 1 5-8 7, Held 0 2-4 2, Weisensel 1 0-0
3, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Reyes 0 1-2 1, Nickel 4 0-0
9, Ward 3 1-2 9. Totals 16 21-30 57.
LACONIA — Freiberg 1 0-2 2, Madigan 5 2-5
12, Smit 1 1-2 3, Mahone 3 0-1 7, Rens 2 4-6
8, Wurtz 2 0-2 4, Johannes 2 0-0 4. Totals 16
7-8 40.
3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 2, Nickel 1, Weisensel
1); L 1 (Mahone 1). Total fouls: M 15; L 15.
Other sectional semifinal result
Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44
Brown Deer sectional
LAKE MILLS 57,
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 52
Kettle Moraine Luth........31 21 — 52
Lake Mills.......................25 32 — 57
JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (fg
ft-fta pts) — Schwalenberg 2 0-0 4, Heckendorf
0 0-1 0, Zuleger 2 0-0 4, Kudek 3 0-0 7, Thistle
3 7-8 13, Taubenheim 3 0-0 9, Knoll 1 0-0 3,
Ott 4 0-0 8, Gerner 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 7-10 52.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 9-13 20, Wagner 5
6-6 18, Pitta 1 4-6 7, Guerrero 2 2-4 7, Mahone
2 1-2 5, Wollin 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 22-33 57.
3-point goals: KML 5 (Taubenheim 3, Knoll 1,
Kudek 1); LM 7 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta
1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: KML 21; LM 16.
Fouled out: Thistle.
Other sectional semifinal result
Greendale Martin Luther 62, Beloit Turner 46
You have free articles remaining.
Little Chute sectional
Wrightstown 65, Freedom 51
Sheboygan Falls 41, Kewaskum 39
Baldwin-Woodville sectional
St. Croix Falls 53, Maple Northwestern 39
Arcadia 47, Prescott 39
DIVISION 4
Baraboo sectional
CAMBRIDGE 48, POYNETTE 28
Poynette.........................17 11 — 28
Cambridge......................18 29 — 47
POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0
4, Cuff 1 0-2 3, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 5
0-1 12, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 0-0 4.
Totals 12 0-3 28.
CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 2 0-1 6, Korth 7 4-6
18, Holzhueter 2 5-9 10, Stenklyft 1 4-4 6,
Williams 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 47.
3-point goals: P 4 (Bruchs 2, Cuff 1, Chadwick
1), C 3 (Jarlsberg 2, Holzhueter 1). Total fouls:
P 16, C 8.
Other sectional semifinal result
La Crosse Aquinas 85, Mineral Point 40
Hartford sectional
Mishicot 50, Howards Grove 49
Brookfield Academy 54. Racine Lutheran 47
Colfax sectional
Unity 52, Colfax 40
Melrose-Mindoro 50, Neillsville 25
Schofield D.C. Everest sectional
Marathon 63, Stevens Point Pacelli 54
Crandon 43, Bonduel 29
DIVISION 5
Beaver Dam sectional
Black Hawk 62, Fall River 45
Oakfield 58, Oshkosh Lourdes 47
La Crosse Central sectional
Bangor 72, Eleva-Strum 64
River Ridge 62, Wauzeka-Steuben 37
Superior sectional
Hurley 36, Minong Northwood 30
Clear Lake 46, Loyal 29
Bowler sectional
Wausau Newman 49, Edgar 35
Oneida Nation 58, Niagara 54
Boys hockey
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Dane County Coliseum
DIVISION 2
Semifinal results
Fon du Lac Springs 7, Rice Lake 2
Northland Pines 9, Somerset 2
Saturday’s final
9:30 a.m.: Fond du Lac Springs (22-3-2) vs.
Northland Pines (24-4-0)
FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 7, RICE LAKE 2
Rice Lake..........................0 1 1 — 2
Fond du Lac Springs...........2 2 3 — 7
First period: SMS — Welsch (Huettl, Grass),
3:29; Deanovich (McDermott), 9:15 (pp).
Second period: SMS — Welsch (Pickart), 9:15;
VandeSlunt (McLaughlin, Pickart), 14:00 (pp);
RL — Ewert (Brettingen), 14:52.
Third period: SMS — VandeSlunt (Pickart,
Welsch), 1:04; Pickart (Doering), 4:52; Sabel,
10:57; RL — Fenske, 15:05.
Saves: RL 23 (Van Gilder 18, Krance 5); SMS 12
(Rising 11, Koleno 1). Penalties-minutes: RL
3-6; SMS 2-4. Power plays: RL 0-2, SMS 2-4.
NORTHLAND PINES 9, SOMERSET 2
Somerset..........................1 0 1 — 2
Northland Pines................2 4 3 — 9
First period: NP — Ri. McGee (Marien, Ro.
McGee), 3:10; Schiffmann (Mailette), 4:51;
S — Gomez (Smith, Wiehl), 6:25.
Second period: NP — Marien (Snedden, Ri.
McGee), 2:49 (pp); Brown (Ri. McGee, Bill),
5:06; Szafranski (Romatoski, Wielhouwer),
8:46; Marien (Ri. McGee, Snedden), 13:07.
Third period: NP — Romatoski (Schiffman),
1:43; S — Smith, 11:58; NP — Snedden, 13:26;
Schiffmann (Brown), 13:37.
Saves: S 28 (Bents); NP 16 (Wilkins). Penaltiesminutes:
S 13-58; NP 3-9. Power plays: S 0-6;
NP 3-5.
Girls hockey
WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT
Dane County Coliseum
Semifinal results
(1) Middleton 5, (4) Beloit Memorial 2
(2) Appleton Xavier 4, (3) Hudson 2
Saturday’s final
About noon: Middleton (24-3-0) vs. Apple5ton
Xavier (21-7-0)
APPLETON XAVIER 4, HUDSON 2
Hudson.............................1 1 0 — 2
Appleton Xavier................3 0 1 — 4
First period: AX — Schauf (Horman), 11:25 (sh);
Jablonski (Hiltunen), 12:36 (pp); H — Parker,
15:48 (penalty shot); AX — Dickman (Jablonski,
Horman), 16:29..
Second period: H — Parker (Olund), 13:56 (sh).
Third period: AX — Zilisch, 16:42 (en).
Saves: H 15 (Kunshier); AX 24 (Scriboski).
Penalties-minutes: H 6-12; AX 6-12. Power
plays: H 0-6; AX 1-4.