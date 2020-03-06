Madison area prep results from Thursday, March 5, 2020
0 comments

Madison area prep results from Thursday, March 5, 2020

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Girls basketball

WIAA TOURNAMENT

Sectional semifinals

DIVISION 1

Beloit Memorial sectional

MIDDLETON 62, JANESVILLE CRAIG 55

Janesville Craig...............27 28 — 55

Middleton.......................31 31 — 62

JANESVILLE CRAIG (fg ft-fta pts) — Gregg 2

0-0 6, Huml 3 0-0 7, Magestro-Kennedy 0 3-3

3, Elgas 2 2-3 6, Fieiras 6 2-5 15, Goswick 5

0-0 14, Alderman 2 2-2 6. Totals 20 9-13 55.

MIDDLETON — Lemirande 1 1-2 3, Tanin 7

12-13 27, Roquet 1 3-4 5, Coleman 0 1-2 1,

Gaab 1 0-0 3, Bursac 5 1-2 11, Monogue 4 1-2

12. Totals 19 19-25 62.

3-point goals: JC 8 (Goswick 4, Gregg 2, Huml

1, Fieiras 1); M 5 (Monogue 3, Gaab 1, Tanin 1).

Total fouls: JC 20; M 15. Fouled out: Fieiras,

Alderman.

MADISON MEMORIAL 70, WAUNAKEE 58

Waunakee.......................29 29 — 58

Madison Memorial...........32 38 — 70

WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Dotzler 2 0-0 4,

Ehle 3 0-0 8, Meudt 0 0-2 0, Meeker 1 4-4 6,

Watson 1 3-4 5, Maier 11 8-12 32, Sawicki 2

0-0 4. Totals 18 15-22 58.

MADISON MEMORIAL — Peters 3 0-0 9, Brown

2 6-10 11, White Eagle 2 0-0 4, Garcia 1 3-8 5,

Thorns 1 2-2 4, Rankins 6 6-11 18, Kapinus 7

5-9 19. Totals 22 22-37 70.

3-point goals: W 4 (Maier 2, Ehle 2); MM 4

(Peters 3, Brown 1). Total fouls: W 18; MM

15. Fouled out: Meeker.

Fond du Lac sectional

West Bend West 73, Germantown 67, OT

Milwaukee DSHA 74, Appleton East 63

Kimberly sectional

Bay Port 47, Stevens Point 38, OT

Kimberly 62, Green Bay Preble 55, OT

Kettle Moraine sectional

Kettle Moraine 46, Mukwonago 34

Oconomowoc 65, Milwaukee King 45

DIVISION 2

Ashwaubenon sectional

BEAVER DAM 71, SLINGER 33

Beaver Dam....................35 36 — 71

Slinger............................16 17 — 33

BEAVER DAM (fg ft-fta pts) — Jens 5 3-4 16

Burchardt 1 3-4 6, Wietzke 1 0-0 3, Wilke 7

4-5 20, Donaldson 2 0-0 5, Hodgson 1 0-0 2,

Yagodinski 3 0-0 7, Ashley 1 2-2 4, Stonewall

2 0-1 4, Madeiros 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 14-18 71.

SLINGER — Breuer 4 9-14, Hosking 2 1-2 5,

Ott 1 0-0 2, Gueller 1 0-0 2, Feilbach 1 0-1

3, Rothenhoefer 1 1-2 4. Totals 10 11-19 33.

3-point goals: BD 9 (Jens 3, Wilke 2, Yagodinski

1, Donaldson 1, Wietzke 1, Burchardt 1); S 2

(Rothenhoefer 1, Feilbach 1). Total fouls: BD

18; S 12.

Other sectional semifinal result

Pulaski 71, Green Bay Notre Dame 63

Janesville Craig sectional

Oregon 57, DeForest 48

Waukesha West 68, Waterford 46

La Crosse Logan sectional

Onalaska 52, New Richmond 46

Hortonville 87, Rhinelander 27

Cudahy sectional

Milwaukee Pius 73, Milwaukee Languages 56

Pewaukee 55, New Berlin Eisenhower 50

DIVISION 3

Madison Edgewood sectional

MARSHALL 57, LACONIA 40

Marshall.........................24 33 — 57

Laconia ..........................12 28 — 40

MARSHALL (fg ft-fta pts) — Lutz 6 12-14 24,

Andrews 1 5-8 7, Held 0 2-4 2, Weisensel 1 0-0

3, Assaba 1 0-0 2, Reyes 0 1-2 1, Nickel 4 0-0

9, Ward 3 1-2 9. Totals 16 21-30 57.

LACONIA — Freiberg 1 0-2 2, Madigan 5 2-5

12, Smit 1 1-2 3, Mahone 3 0-1 7, Rens 2 4-6

8, Wurtz 2 0-2 4, Johannes 2 0-0 4. Totals 16

7-8 40.

3-point goals: M 4 (Ward 2, Nickel 1, Weisensel

1); L 1 (Mahone 1). Total fouls: M 15; L 15.

Other sectional semifinal result

Platteville 49, Prairie du Chien 44

Brown Deer sectional

LAKE MILLS 57,

KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 52

Kettle Moraine Luth........31 21 — 52

Lake Mills.......................25 32 — 57

JACKSON KETTLE MORAINE LUTHERAN (fg

ft-fta pts) — Schwalenberg 2 0-0 4, Heckendorf

0 0-1 0, Zuleger 2 0-0 4, Kudek 3 0-0 7, Thistle

3 7-8 13, Taubenheim 3 0-0 9, Knoll 1 0-0 3,

Ott 4 0-0 8, Gerner 2 0-1 4. Totals 20 7-10 52.

LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 9-13 20, Wagner 5

6-6 18, Pitta 1 4-6 7, Guerrero 2 2-4 7, Mahone

2 1-2 5, Wollin 0 0-2 0. Totals 14 22-33 57.

3-point goals: KML 5 (Taubenheim 3, Knoll 1,

Kudek 1); LM 7 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta

1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls: KML 21; LM 16.

Fouled out: Thistle.

Other sectional semifinal result

Greendale Martin Luther 62, Beloit Turner 46

Little Chute sectional

Wrightstown 65, Freedom 51

Sheboygan Falls 41, Kewaskum 39

Baldwin-Woodville sectional

St. Croix Falls 53, Maple Northwestern 39

Arcadia 47, Prescott 39

DIVISION 4

Baraboo sectional

CAMBRIDGE 48, POYNETTE 28

Poynette.........................17 11 — 28

Cambridge......................18 29 — 47

POYNETTE (fg ft-fta pts) — Reddeman 2 0-0

4, Cuff 1 0-2 3, Chadwick 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 5

0-1 12, Anderson 1 0-0 2, Walters 2 0-0 4.

Totals 12 0-3 28.

CAMBRIDGE — Jarlsberg 2 0-1 6, Korth 7 4-6

18, Holzhueter 2 5-9 10, Stenklyft 1 4-4 6,

Williams 3 1-2 7. Totals 15 14-22 47.

3-point goals: P 4 (Bruchs 2, Cuff 1, Chadwick

1), C 3 (Jarlsberg 2, Holzhueter 1). Total fouls:

P 16, C 8.

Other sectional semifinal result

La Crosse Aquinas 85, Mineral Point 40

Hartford sectional

Mishicot 50, Howards Grove 49

Brookfield Academy 54. Racine Lutheran 47

Colfax sectional

Unity 52, Colfax 40

Melrose-Mindoro 50, Neillsville 25

Schofield D.C. Everest sectional

Marathon 63, Stevens Point Pacelli 54

Crandon 43, Bonduel 29

DIVISION 5

Beaver Dam sectional

Black Hawk 62, Fall River 45

Oakfield 58, Oshkosh Lourdes 47

La Crosse Central sectional

Bangor 72, Eleva-Strum 64

River Ridge 62, Wauzeka-Steuben 37

Superior sectional

Hurley 36, Minong Northwood 30

Clear Lake 46, Loyal 29

Bowler sectional

Wausau Newman 49, Edgar 35

Oneida Nation 58, Niagara 54

Boys hockey

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Dane County Coliseum

DIVISION 2

Semifinal results

Fon du Lac Springs 7, Rice Lake 2

Northland Pines 9, Somerset 2

Saturday’s final

9:30 a.m.: Fond du Lac Springs (22-3-2) vs.

Northland Pines (24-4-0)

FOND DU LAC SPRINGS 7, RICE LAKE 2

Rice Lake..........................0 1 1 — 2

Fond du Lac Springs...........2 2 3 — 7

First period: SMS — Welsch (Huettl, Grass),

3:29; Deanovich (McDermott), 9:15 (pp).

Second period: SMS — Welsch (Pickart), 9:15;

VandeSlunt (McLaughlin, Pickart), 14:00 (pp);

RL — Ewert (Brettingen), 14:52.

Third period: SMS — VandeSlunt (Pickart,

Welsch), 1:04; Pickart (Doering), 4:52; Sabel,

10:57; RL — Fenske, 15:05.

Saves: RL 23 (Van Gilder 18, Krance 5); SMS 12

(Rising 11, Koleno 1). Penalties-minutes: RL

3-6; SMS 2-4. Power plays: RL 0-2, SMS 2-4.

NORTHLAND PINES 9, SOMERSET 2

Somerset..........................1 0 1 — 2

Northland Pines................2 4 3 — 9

First period: NP — Ri. McGee (Marien, Ro.

McGee), 3:10; Schiffmann (Mailette), 4:51;

S — Gomez (Smith, Wiehl), 6:25.

Second period: NP — Marien (Snedden, Ri.

McGee), 2:49 (pp); Brown (Ri. McGee, Bill),

5:06; Szafranski (Romatoski, Wielhouwer),

8:46; Marien (Ri. McGee, Snedden), 13:07.

Third period: NP — Romatoski (Schiffman),

1:43; S — Smith, 11:58; NP — Snedden, 13:26;

Schiffmann (Brown), 13:37.

Saves: S 28 (Bents); NP 16 (Wilkins). Penaltiesminutes:

S 13-58; NP 3-9. Power plays: S 0-6;

NP 3-5.

Girls hockey

WIAA STATE TOURNAMENT

Dane County Coliseum

Semifinal results

(1) Middleton 5, (4) Beloit Memorial 2

(2) Appleton Xavier 4, (3) Hudson 2

Saturday’s final

About noon: Middleton (24-3-0) vs. Apple5ton

Xavier (21-7-0)

APPLETON XAVIER 4, HUDSON 2

Hudson.............................1 1 0 — 2

Appleton Xavier................3 0 1 — 4

First period: AX — Schauf (Horman), 11:25 (sh);

Jablonski (Hiltunen), 12:36 (pp); H — Parker,

15:48 (penalty shot); AX — Dickman (Jablonski,

Horman), 16:29..

Second period: H — Parker (Olund), 13:56 (sh).

Third period: AX — Zilisch, 16:42 (en).

Saves: H 15 (Kunshier); AX 24 (Scriboski).

Penalties-minutes: H 6-12; AX 6-12. Power

plays: H 0-6; AX 1-4.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Freebies!

Subscribe to our Contests & Promotions email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics