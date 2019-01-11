Boys basketball
MADISON MEMORIAL 67,
JANESVILLE CRAIG 58
Madison Memorial 29 38 — 67
Janesville Craig 31 27 — 58
MADISON MEMORIAL — Ellingson 5 7-10 19, Brown 2 0-0 4, Caropreso 5 2-8 12, Schaefer 8 4-6 23, Yu 1 3-7 5, Lewis 0 1-2 1, Jackson 1 0-0 3. Totals 22 17-33 67.
JANESVILLE CRAIG — Huml 7 2-3 21, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 6, Leverson 5 2-6 13, Lynch 3 2-2 10, Ronde 1 1-2 4, Fieiras 1 1-2 4. Totals 19 8-15 58.
3-point goals — MM 6 (Ellingson 2Schaefer 3, Jackson 1), JC 12 (Huml 5, Bertagnoli 2, Leverson 1, Lynch 2, Ronde 1, Fieiras 1). Total fouls — MM 18, JC 23. Fouled out — Ellingson.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 65, MIDDLETON 46
Middleton 25 21 — 46
Madison La Follette 33 32 — 65
MIDDLETON — Thomas 1 0-0 2, Hellenbrand 0, Close 5 1-2 12, Klubertanz 5 5-8 15, Boyle 1 2-2 4, Scher 0 2-2 2, Deptula 1 0-0 3, Patterson 1 0-1 2, Pa. Van Buren 2 2-2 6. Totals 16 12-17 46.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 1 4-4 7, Smith 2 0-0 4, Cameron 3 1-1 7, Probst 5 4-4 17, Stewart 7 0-0 17, Kunkel 0, DeGray 1 0-0 2, DaGray 3 0-0 6, Prather 1 3-4 5. Totals 23 12-15 65.
3-point goals — MID 2 (Close 1, Deptula 1), ML 7 (DoGray 1, Probst 3, Stewart 3). Total fouls — ML 19, MID 15. Fouled out — Hellenbrand.
SUN PRAIRIE 75, MADISON WEST 62
Sun Prairie 37 38 — 75
Madison West 27 35 — 62
SUN PRAIRIE — Nelson 4 0-0 8, Williams 4 2-4 11, Wherley 1 1-2 3, Austin 3 0-0 6, B. Voigt 5 6-9 16, A. Voigt 3 0-2 6, Hawk 0, Hale 6 1-1 13, Hughes 2 8-11 12. Totals 28 18-31 75.
MADISON WEST — Jones 2 0-0 5, Reed 2 0-0 4, McCray 7 1-3 18, Armwald 9 4-5 22, Thompson 1 1-2 3, Barry 0 1-2 1, Brooks 4 0-2 9. Totals 25 8-16 62.
3-point goals — SP 1 (Williams 1), MW 4 (McCray 3, Brooks 1). Total fouls — SP 16, MW 22. Fouled out — Brooks.
MADISON EAST 58, VERONA 49
Madison East 33 25 — 58
Verona 22 27 — 49
MADISON EAST — Jones 3 0-0 6, Davis 1 0-0 2, Washington 6 0-2 12, McKinley 2 0-3 5, Justice 3 0-2 6, Walsvick 0 2-2 2, Boyton 2 2-4 6, Thompson 5 4-4 15, McIntosh 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 8-17 58.
VERONA — Klawiter 3 0-0 9, Slawek 5 2-5 12, Van Handel 4 1-1 12, Anderson 2 4-10 8, Odetunde 2 4-4 8. Totals 16 11-20 49.
3-point goals — MEa 5 (McKinley 1, Thompson 4), V 6 (Klawiter 3Van Handel 3). Total fouls — MEa 17, V 16. Fouled out — Klawiter.
BELOIT MEMORIAL 63,
JANESVILLE PARKER 48
Janesville Parker 25 23 — 48
Beloit Memorial 22 41 — 63
JANESVILLE PARKER — Dahlke 3 0-0 8, Thompson 3 1-0 8, Curry 3 5-0 16, Biba 1 0-0 2, DeLong 1 0-0 3, Weis 1 0-0 3, Hartwig 2 1-0 5, Strickland 1 0-0 3. Totals 16 7-18 48.
BELOIT MEMORIAL — Bach 1 1-0 3, Payne 6 2-0 15, Cook 4 4-0 12, Ringer 1 2-0 4, Bell 6 3-0 17, Ganiyu 5 0-0 10, Boyd 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 12-18 63.
3-point goals — JP 9 (Dahlke 2Thompson 1, Curry 3, DeLong 1, Weis 1, Strickland 1), BM 3 (Payne 1, Bell 2). Total fouls — BM 17, JP 19. Fouled out — Dahlke.
DEFOREST 56, WAUNAKEE 51
DeForest 27 29 — 56
Waunakee 28 23 — 51
DEFOREST — Weisbrod 3 0-0 9, Riggs 4 3-3 14, Schroeder 1 1-2 4, Lundeman 2 0-0 4, Hartig 0 1-2 1, Bogan 6 2-4 14, Westra 3 4-8 10. Totals 19 11-19 56.
WAUNAKEE — Cash 3 1-2 8, Knatz 4 3-4 11, Deering 6 0-0 14, Fischer 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 3, Nelson 5 0-0 12. Totals 20 4-6 51.
3-point goals — 7 (Weisbrod 3, Riggs 3, Schroeder 1), W 7 (Cash 1Deering 2, Fischer 1, Keller 1, Nelson 2). Total fouls — 8, W 12. Fouled out — Cash.
OREGON 65, FORT ATKINSON 38
Fort Atkinson 27 11 — 38
Oregon 36 29 — 65
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 2 0-0 4, Zahn 1 0-0 2, Wixom 2 0-0 5, Vander Mause 2 0-0 5, Baker 1 0-0 3, Encarnacion 0 1-2 1, Cosson 4 0-0 9, Haffelder 3 3-4 9. Totals 15 4-6 38.
OREGON — Look 4 0-0 8, Taplick 1 0-0 3, Erickson 3 2-2 10, Victorson 4 4-4 14, Victorson 1 0-0 3, Panzer 5 2-2 13, Yates 5 0-0 11, Moore 1 0-0 3. Totals 24 8-8 65.
3-point goals — FA 4 (Wixom 1, Vander Mause 1, Baker 1, Cosson 1), Or 9 (Taplick 1, Erickson 2, Victorson 2, Victorson 1, Panzer 1, Yates 1, Moore 1). Total fouls — Or 13, FA 13.
MOUNT HOREB 79, PORTAGE 54
Mount Horeb 43 36 — 79
Portage 18 36 — 54
MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 2 0-0 5, Farnsworth 2 1-1 7, Nortman 6 4-5 16, Larson 9 0-0 18, Rasmussen 3 0-0 9, Gilkes 2 2-2 6, Post 4 0-0 8, Smith 1 1-1 3, Bagstad 0, Ziegler 1 0-0 3, Ryan 2 0-0 4. Totals 32 8-10 79.
PORTAGE — Levander 6 1-1 15, Considine 10 3-3 25, Sheppard 1 0-0 2, Lehman 1 0-0 2, Jahn 1 0-0 2, Brandsma 1 2-2 4, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Bass 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 6-6 54.
3-point goals — MH 7 (Zenz 1, Farnsworth 2, Rasmussen 3, Ziegler 1), POR 4 (Levander 2, Considine 2). Total fouls — MH 5, POR 14.
SAUK PRAIRIE 68, REEDSBURG 63
Sauk Prairie 24 28 8 — 68
Reedsburg 35 25 3 — 63
SAUK PRAIRIE — S.Breunig 9 0-0 20, Henderson 6 2-2 14, Spray 6 0-0 13, German 1 0-0 3, Wilson 3 0-1 9, Uselman 2 4-4 9. Totals 20 4-5 68.
REEDSBURG — Dregney 2 0-0 6, Molitor 1 0-0 2, Tully 7 0-1 15, Fuhrmann 7 2-2 16, Daniels 6 0-4 13, Bestor 4 0-0 11, Hale 0, Schirmacher 0. Totals 24 5-7 63.
3-point goals — SP 8 (S.Breunig 2, Spray 1, German 1, Wilson 3, Uselman 1), R 8 (Dregney 2, Tully 1, Daniels 2, Bestor 3). Total fouls — SP 9, R 12.
BEAVER DAM 52, BARABOO 39
Beaver Dam 25 27 — 52
Baraboo 21 18 — 39
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 9, Jimenez 2, Klawitter 3, Bird 3, Schwanke 7, McGauley 6, Boschert 4, Abel 16, Kelm 3. Totals 16 14-18 52.
BARABOO — Blum 10, Peterson 6, Koenig 9, Jackson 9, Philipp 5. Totals 14 5-9 39.
3-point goals — BD 0, BAR 0. Total fouls — BD 12, BAR 9.
MONROE 82, MILTON 71
Milton 26 45 — 71
Monroe 37 45 — 82
MILTON — Brown 5 0-0 15, B. Burdette 1 0-0 2, Wecker 5 5-6 16, Hammer 1 0-0 2, Bowditch 3 0-0 7, Radke 4 0-0 10, Austin 2 2-3 7, Campion 5 1-2 12. Totals 26 8-11 71.
MONROE — King 4 1-3 9, Ziolkowski 1 3-4 5, Meyer 6 3-3 17, Schumacher 2 4-6 9, Seagreaves 1 2-2 4, Golembiewski 4 2-2 13, Lange 2 4-4 9, Leuzinger 3 9-12 16. Totals 23 28-36 82.
3-point goals — MIL 11 (Brown 5, Wecker 1, Bowditch 1, Radke 2Austin 1, Campion 1), MON 8 (Meyer 2, Schumacher 1, Golembiewski 3, Lange 1, Leuzinger 1). Total fouls — MON 14, MIL 24. Fouled out — Radke.
WATERTOWN 52, MADISON EDGEWOOD 51
Madison Edgewood 15 36 — 51
Watertown 29 23 — 52
MADISON EDGEWOOD — Salzwedel 1 0-0 3, Meriggioli 7 2-0 16, M. Wendler 3 0-0 6, Newton 4 1-0 9, Jimenez 4 2-0 11, Regnier 1 1-0 3, James 1 1-0 3. Totals 21 7-9 51.
WATERTOWN — Haase 1 0-0 2, Jeseritz 2 6-0 10, Stas 3 7-0 14, Oiler 3 2-0 8, Foltz 3 3-0 11, Kuckkan 1 0-0 2, Nailing 2 0-0 5. Totals 15 18-27 52.
3-point goals — MEd 2 (Salzwedel 1, Jimenez 1), WAT 4 (Stas 1, Foltz 2, Nailing 1). Total fouls — WAT 14, MEd 20.
DEERFIELD 81, MADISON COUNTRY DAY 45
Country Day 24 21 — 45
Deerfield 46 35 — 81
MADISON COUNTRY DAY — Green 4 4-4 15, Hamdan 0, Maier 1 0-0 3, Young 4 5-10 15, Ashworth 2 2-2 7, Kaminski 1 1-4 3, Matthews 0 2-2 2. Totals 13 12-14 45.
DEERFIELD — Haak 7 4-5 19, Lasack 2 1-2 5, Manning 6 0-2 15, Knapp 8 5-6 22, Wild 1 2-2 4, Shanks 1 0-0 2, Mathweg 1 0-0 2, Nehring 1 0-0 2, VanderGrinten 2 2-2 6, Bonjour 1 2-2 4. Totals 30 16-21 81.
3-point goals — MCD 5 (Green 1, Maier 1, Young 2, Ashworth 1), DE 5 (Haak 1, Manning 3, Knapp 1). Total fouls — DE 17, MCD 14.
PARDEEVILLE 53,
GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON 39
Pardeeville 20 33 — 53
Green Lake/Princeton 22 17 — 39
PARDEEVILLE — Lindert 8 3-4 19, Pargman 5 10-12 20, Goebel 0 1-2 1, Parker 1 3-4 5, Klubertanz 2 2-2 6, Freye 1 0-1 2. Totals 17 19-25 53.
GREEN LAKE/PRINCETON — Myers 3 2-3 9, Morgan 3 1-3 9, Bartol 2 1-2 5, Toutant 1 0-1 2, Konkel 3 0-0 7, Wegner 3 1-4 7. Totals 15 5-13 39.
3-point goals — PAR 0, GLP 4 (Myers 1, Morgan 2, Konkel 1). Total fouls — PAR 13, GLP 23. Fouled out — Konkel.
COLUMBUS 64, LODI 57
Columbus 27 37 — 64
Lodi 26 31 — 57
COLUMBUS — Kahl 2 2-2 8, Zahn 2 4-4 9, Casper 5 5-7 15, Emler 4 2-2 10, Bieker 2 0-0 6, Campbell 3 3-4 11, Brunell 0 2-2 2, Schroeder 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 18-21 64.
LODI — Faust 1 2-2 5, Jelinek 1 2-3 4, Furniss 3 0-0 9, Richards 0 1-2 1, Persike 6 3-4 17, Hamilton 4 3-5 11, Steinhoff 4 2-2 10. Totals 19 13-18 57.
3-point goals — COL 8 (Kahl 2, Zahn 1, Bieker 2, Campbell 2, Schroeder 1), L 6 (Faust 1, Furniss 3, Persike 2). Total fouls — COL 17, L 17. Fouled out — Casper.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 56, CAMBRIDGE 33
Cambridge 12 21 — 33
Wisconsin Heights 29 27 — 56
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 0 1-2 1, Janson 3 0-0 9, Muth 1 0-0 2, Kravik 1 2-2 5, Joyce 1 0-0 3, Downing 2 1-3 5, Jeffrey 2 0-0 6, Nikolay 0 2-2 2. Totals 10 6-9 33.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS — Parman 4 1-2 12, Caminiti 6 7-7 21, Brown 2 1-2 6, De’Sh.Barsness 6 1-3 13, Flamme 1 0-0 2, Brabender 1 0-0 2. Totals 20 10-14 56.
3-point goals — CAM 7 (Janson 3, Kravik 1Joyce 1, Jeffrey 2), WH 6 (Parman 3, Caminiti 2, Brown 1). Total fouls — WH 13, CAM 21. Fouled out — Kravik.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 63, POYNETTE 41
Poynette 21 20 — 41
Lakeside Lutheran 32 31 — 63
POYNETTE — Moll 1 0-0 2, Bruchs 8 1-4 17, O’Connor 2 0-1 4, Savich 0 1-2 1, Gorman 2 0-0 6, Petersen 2 0-0 5, Buss 0 1-2 1, Feller 2 0-0 5. Totals 17 3-12 41.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 1 2-2 5, Hackbarth 1 0-0 2, Kuepers 1 0-0 2, Miller 2 0-0 5, Paske 5 0-0 10, Monis 6 1-1 14, Ulrich 2 0-0 4, Raymond 3 0-0 7, Davis 2 0-0 5, Schultz 1 0-0 2, Schneider 0 1-2 1, O’Donnell 2 2-2 6. Totals 26 6-8 63.
3-point goals — POY 4 (Gorman 2, Petersen 1, Feller 1), LL 5 (DeNoyer 1, Miller 1, Monis 1, Raymond 1, Davis 1). Total fouls — LL 14, POY 16.
LAKE MILLS 63,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 50
Lake Mills 25 38 — 63
Watertown Luther Prep 30 20 — 50
LAKE MILLS — Toepfer 1 6-8 8, Herrington 3 1-3 8, Johnson 2 2-2 7, Stoddard 3 2-2 9, Retrum 1 0-0 2, Moen 7 4-5 18, Bender 5 1-2 11. Totals 22 16-22 63.
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 6 3-4 17, Schlomer 5 2-2 14, Roeseler 5 2-3 13, Lawrence 1 0-0 2, Brands 1 0-0 2, DeGalley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 7-10 50.
3-point goals — LM 3 (Herrington 1, Johnson 1, Stoddard 1), WLP 5 (Kieselhorst 2, Schlomer 2, Roeseler 1). Total fouls — LM 15, WLP 24. Fouled out — Lawrence.
MINERAL POINT 93, RIVERDALE 39
Riverdale 20 19 — 39
Mineral Point 59 34 — 93
RIVERDALE — Krueger 4 0-0 8, Schneider 2 0-0 6, Schaefer 9 1-1 20, Schneider 1 0-0 2, Poste 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 1-1 39.
MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 5 1-1 13, Baehler 2 0-0 4, Dailey 3 0-0 6, Wendhausen 6 0-0 13, Wiegman 1 0-0 2, Steffes 1 0-2 2, Berget 4 0-0 8, Gorgen 1 0-0 2, Watters 3 0-0 6, Bossert 2 0-0 4, Wendhausen 1 0-2 3, Dailey 7 4-4 22, Stumpf 3 1-2 8. Totals 39 6-11 93.
3-point goals — RIV 4 (Schneider 2, Schaefer 1, Poste 1), MP 8 (Lindsey 2, Wendhausen 1, Wendhausen 1, Dailey 3, Stumpf 1). Total fouls — MP 4, RIV 7.
BELLEVILLE 74, WATERLOO 62
Waterloo 30 32 — 62
Belleville 34 40 — 74
WATERLOO — Noel 8 1-1 21, Huebner 2 1-2 5, Bostwick 1 0-0 2, Jiles 1 0-2 2, Strnad 0 3-4 3, O’Neal 1 0-0 2, Silter 1 0-0 2, Brey 10 0-2 25. Totals 26 5-11 62.
BELLEVILLE — Winkers 6 0-0 17, A.Fahey 5 1-2 14, Schulting 2 2-4 6, Schrader 4 0-0 8, Gratz 1 0-1 2, Clark 7 2-3 16, S.Fahey 4 0-0 9, Grebel 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 5-10 74.
3-point goals — WAT 9 (Noel 4, Brey 5), BE 9 (Winkers 5, A.Fahey 3, S.Fahey 1). Total fouls — BE 13, WAT 9.
NEW GLARUS 74, MARSHALL 72
New Glarus 43 31 — 74
Marshall 33 39 — 72
NEW GLARUS — Feller 7 1-1 16, Kreklow 8 3-3 22, Gassman 7 0-2 15, Siegenthaler 1 0-0 2, Martinson 6 0-1 12, Schuett 0 2-2 2, Streiff 2 1-1 5. Totals 31 7-10 74.
MARSHALL — Killerlain 1 0-0 3, Stewart 9 3-5 21, Cook 3 1-1 7, Freeman 0 2-2 2, Chadwick 3 0-0 7, Denniston 1 0-0 3, Ward 9 4-5 29. Totals 26 10-13 72.
3-point goals — NG 5 (Feller 1, Kreklow 3, Gassman 1), MAR 10 (Killerlain 1, Chadwick 1, Denniston 1, Ward 7). Total fouls — NG 15, MAR 13. Fouled out — Stewart.
PALMYRA-EAGLE 56,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 36
Madison Abundant Life 15 21 — 36
Palmyra-Eagle 35 21 — 56
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE — Gerry 3 1-2 7, Rockwell 3 0-0 6, Rhatican 6 0-0 19, Emmel 0 1-2 1, Byington 1 0-0 3. Totals 13 2-4 36.
PALMYRA-EAGLE — Wilde 1 0-0 3, Krystosek 3 0-0 6, Hammond 3 2-3 8, Carpenter 6 0-0 12, Butenhoff 2 0-0 6, Payne 1 0-0 2, Schneider 5 1-2 11, Carpenter 1 0-0 3, Lutze 2 0-0 4. Totals 24 4-6 56.
3-point goals — MAL 6 (Rhatican 5, Byington 1), PE 4 (Wilde 1, Butenhoff 2, Carpenter 1). Total fouls — PE 11, MAL 10.
Girls basketball
MCFARLAND 60, EAST TROY 52
East Troy 28 24 — 52
McFarland 41 19 — 60
EAST TROY — Rice 4 4-7 13, Lindow 2 2-2 4, Lomen 2 2-2 5, Moker 0 2-2 2, Lomen 7 5-10 21, Swrek 2 1-2 5, Donegan 0. Totals 16 16-28 52.
MCFARLAND — DeMuth 4 3-4 17, Butler 1 1-1 3, Lonigro 2 1-4 6, Gilbertson 6 6-6 15, Brandt 0, Hildebrant 2 0-0 0, East 3 6-10 13, Gray 0 1-2 1. Totals 17 18-28 60.
3-point goals — ET 4 (Rice 1Lomen 1, Lomen 2), MCF 8 (DeMuth 2, Lonigro 1, Gilbertson 3, Hildebrant 1, East 1). Total fouls — MCF 21, ET 22. Fouled out — Gilbertson, Rice.
CLINTON 58, EVANSVILLE 51
Clinton 28 30 — 58
Evansville 34 17 — 51
CLINTON — Kalk 5 0-0 12, Welte 3 4-6 12, Mullooly 1 0-0 2, Kemp 5 0-0 10, Teubert 0 2-2 2, Addyson 2 3-4 8, Roehl 6 0-2 12. Totals 22 9-14 58.
EVANSVILLE — Rhinehart 2 0-0 4, Fillner 1 1-2 1, Wagner 5 0-0 10, Banks 6 6-8 18, Efftemoff 7 2-7 16, Bush 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 9-17 51.
3-point goals — 5 (Kalk 2, Welte 2, Addyson 1), EV 0. Total fouls — 12, EV 14.
WHITEWATER 54, JEFFERSON 41
Jefferson 16 25 — 41
Whitewater 17 37 — 54
JEFFERSON — Ganser 6 4-7 16, Howard 1 5-6 7, Peterson 0 1-2 1, Neitzel 1 0-0 2, Peterson 4 2-4 10, Beck 1 0-5 2, Gallardo 1 0-0 2, Messman 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 13-28 41.
WHITEWATER — Beecroft 4 1-2 10, Sellnow 0 1-2 1, Grosinske 3 6-6 13, Laue 2 5-6 9, Carollo 5 9-10 19, Henneman 0 2-2 2. Totals 14 24-28 54.
3-point goals — JEF 0, WHI 2 (Beecroft 1, Grosinske 1). Total fouls — WHI 21, JEF 20.
PLATTEVILLE 44, RIVER VALLEY 30
Platteville 30 14 — 44
River Valley 13 17 — 30
PLATTEVILLE — Hoyer 5 0-0 10, Budden 0, Nies 3 0-0 8, Martin 3 3-7 9, Cooley 0, Carroll 4 0-0 9, Wagner 2 2-4 6, Cooley 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 5-13 44.
RIVER VALLEY — Eastlick 1 2-2 4, Esser 0 2-4 2, Ragels 2 2-4 6, McConkey 2 0-0 4, Liegal 1 0-0 3, Feiner 2 0-0 4, Schaller 0 1-2 1, Briehl 3 0-3 6. Totals 11 7-15 30.
3-point goals — PV 3 (Nies 2, Carroll 1), RV 3 (Liegal 3). Total fouls — PV 15, RV 13.
Boys hockey
BARABOO/PORTAGE 4,
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 3
Beaver Dam 0 1 2 — 3
Baraboo/Portage 1 1 2 — 4
First period: BP — Brown, 15:38.
Second period: BD — Strasser (D. Smolen), 4:39; BP — Wech (Logan), 14:28.
Third period: BP — Beale (Larson), 12:53; Koseor, 14:44; BD — S. VanderHoeven (D. Smolen, Conlin), 15:29; Cremer (S. VanderHoeven, Smolen), 16:45.
Saves: BD (Henning) 21, BP (Hinz) 25. Pen-min: BD 5-10, BP 3-6.
MADISON EDGEWOOD 7, MONONA GROVE 1
Madison Edgewood 2 3 2 — 7
Monona Grove 0 1 0 — 1
First period: ME — Kluesner (Smith, Walker), 15:42; Menzel (Weis, Lenz), 16:52.
Second period: ME — Lenz (Smith, Stracka), 2:07; Walker (Weis), 7:15; Weis (Imhoff-Everix, Menzel), 10:21. MG — Smith (Handel), 15:54.
Third period: ME — Weis (Menzel), 8:07; Weios (Menzel), 10:49.
Saves: ME (Walker) 20; MG (Gilbertson) 32. Pen-min: ME 5-10; MG 5-10.
MADISON MEMORIAL 6,
JANESVILLE CRAIG CO-OP 2
Madison Memorial 2 3 1 — 6
Janesville Craig 2 0 0 — 2
First period: MM — Boyle (Nelson), 5:58 (pp). J — Coulter (Joyce), 7:23; Edwards (Erickson, Coulter), 9:09. MM — Nelson (Lindauer), 10:56 (pp).
Second period: MM — Faulkner (Lindauer, Nelson), 1:57 (pp); Lindauer (Nelson, Faulkner), 11:48 (pp); Faulkner (Jungers, Buckalew), 13:46.
Third period: MM — Nelson (Lindauer), 3:45.
Saves: MM (Turner) 15; JC (Kaas) 21. Pen-min: MM 3-6; JC 7-14.
Girls hockey
BELOIT MEMORIAL CO-OP 7,
STOUGHTON CO-OP 0
Stoughton 0 0 0 — 0
Beloit Memorial 2 4 1 — 7
First period: BM — Einbeck (Nerad, Maslonka), 6:40; A. Knauf (Kovacevich), 7:24.
Second period: BM — H. Knauf, 4:25; Nerad (Einbeck), 4:51; Maslonka, 7:42; Maslonka (Nerad), 12:01 (sh).
Third period: BM — Ganshert (Evans), 7:10.
Saves: S 28 (Seybold 27, Zimmerman 1) ; BM (Cronin) 15. Pen-min: S 2-4; BM 5-10.
Wrestling
JANESVILLE PARKER 39, SUN PRAIRIE 30
138: Desens, SP, tfall Lux, 5:23. 145: Stroede, SP, pinned Dransfield, 3:11. 152: Sutton SP, pinned Quaerna, 1:20. 160: Sanda, JP, dec. Kaltenberg, 6-1. 170: Nolley, SP, pinned Law, 2:51. 182: Anderson, JP, dec. Moore, 8-1. 195: Shannon, SP, mdec. Acosta, 10-2. 220: Smith, SP, dec. Heerey, 4-3. 285: White, JP, pinned Sowe, 2:29. 106: Ramirez, JP, pinned Yelk, 4:35. 113: Pleiss, JP, pinned Watson, 2:51. 120: Norman, JP, dec. Rivest, 10-8. 126: Krueger, JP, pinned Welch, 5:23. 132: Williams, JP, pinned Quintana, 2:49.
MADISON MEMORIAL 48, VERONA 36
220: Dakpa, MM, pinned Murphy, 1:47. 113: Weiler, MM, pinned Lafler, 2:00. 120: Laberge, V, pinned Walker, 1:37. 138: Neuroth, V, pinned St. Aubin, 1:29. 145: Wozniak, V, pinned Swartz, 2:52. 152: Reetz, MM, pinned Morrison, 0:11. 160: Kaufman, MM, pinned Lokken, 0:37. 170: Grim, V, pinned Gustafson, 0:56. 182: Angeles, MM, pinned Page, 0:33. 106, 195, 285: MM won forfeits. 126, 132: V won forfeits.
JEFFERSON 42, EAST TROY 39
106: ET won forfeit. 120: J won forfeit. 195: Kinkaid, J, pinned Roberts, 3:27. 220: Price, ET, pinned Lee, 1:51. 285: Hudson, ET, pinned Schultz, 3:02. 113: Larsen, ET, mdec Gehrmann, 12-3. 126: Brynman-Metcalf, J, pinned Kulick, 5:22. 132: Dieckman, J, pinned Hall, 2:11. 138: Nguyen, J, pinned Moat, 3:41. 145: Orgas, ET, pinned Heller, 1:43. 152: Veselka, ET, pinned Kalmon, 0:53. 160: Neff, J, pinned Tuttle, 2:48. 170: Dessart, ET, pinned Lehman, 1:34. 182: Heine, J, pinned Paulin, 4:20.
WISCONSIN DELLS 37,
NEKOOSA/ASSUMPTION 33
220: Schaefbauer, N, pinned Galloway, 5:04. 106: Van Dinter, WD, def. G. Hall, 9-1. 113: Gellerup, N, pinned D. Kosterman, 0:55. 120: Thurber, N, pinned Eliz. Leonard, 0:36. 126: Koran, N, pinned J. Kosterman, 1:10. 132: Herzer, WD, pinned Torres, 2:27. 138: C. Elsen, N, def. Kingsley, 12-7. 145: Koenig, WD, def. B. Hall, 8-2. 152: Dethloff, WD, def. Kniprath, 8-5. 160: A. Elsen, N, pinned Elij. Leonard, 3:52. 170: Platt, def. B. Elsen, 10-8. 182: Stenson, WD, pinned Dougherty, 1:07. 195: Brown, WD, pinned Wilson, 0:19. 285: WD won forfeit.
LANCASTER 64, DODGEVILLE 15
126: Tydrich, L, pinned Phelan, 3:49. 132: Crosby, L, pinned Roen, 1:31. 138: Oyen, L, pinned Dougherty, 3:46. 145: Schneider, L, pinned Thompson, 1:12. 152: Crook, D, pinned Lull, 1:51. 170: Bell, D, dec. Seippel, 5-2. 182: Klein, L, mdec. Bell, 9-1. 220: Zenz, L, pinned Judd, 1:01. 285: Fuerstenberg, D, pinned Withey, 0:33. 106, 113, 120, 160, 195: L won forfeits.
Gymnastics
SUN PRAIRIE 129.100,
VERONA/MADISON EDGEWOOD 127.450
Balance beam: Nowicki, SP, 8.50. Floor exercise: Connors, SP, 8.90. Uneven bars: McDermott, SP, 8.15. Vault: Veak, VME, 8.75. All-around: Nowicki, SP, 33.025.
MIDDLETON 129.925,
JANESVILLE PARKER 103.200
All-around: Engelkes, M, 34.475. Vault: Engelkes, M, 8.35. Uneven bars: Engelkes, M, 8.6. Balance beam: Engelkes, M, 8.975. Floor exercise: Engelkes, M, 8.55.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 129.075,
MADISON WEST 127.925
Floor exercise: Stalsberg, JC, 8.750. Balance beam: Shager, MW, 8.525. Vault: Lee, MW, 8.325. Uneven bars: Stalsberg, JC, 8.250. All-around: Stalsberg, JC, 33.175.