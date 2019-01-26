Boys basketball
PALMYRA-EAGLE 67, DEERFIELD 50
Deerfield 22 28 — 50
Palmyra-Eagle 22 45 — 67
DEERFIELD — Haak 6 2-4 15, Lasack 1 0-2 2, Knapp 6 10-15 22, Wild 1 0-0 2, Bonjour 3 0-0 9. Totals 17 12-21 50. PALMYRA-EAGLE — Wilde 1 0-0 2, Krystosek 4 1-1 10, Hammond 5 3-7 13, Carpenter 2 3-4 7, Butenhoff 3 0-0 8, Payne 1 2-2 4, Schneider 7 6-8 23. Totals 23 15-22 67. 3-point goals — DE 4 (Haak 1, Bonjour 3), PE 6 (Krystosek 1, Butenhoff 2, Schneider 3). Total fouls — PE 19, DE 18.
BEAVER DAM 54, PORTAGE 46
Beaver Dam 29 25 — 54
Portage 25 21 — 46
BEAVER DAM — C. Ferron 2 3-4 8, Klawitter 1 1-1 4, Bird 1 0-0 2, Schwanke 3 0-0 6, Boschert 3 0-0 9, M. Ferron 0, Abel 4 1-3 11, Kelm 5 3-5 14. Totals 19 8-13 54. PORTAGE — Levander 0 3-6 3, Considine 10 3-5 27, Miles 1 2-2 4, Sheppard 2 0-0 4, Lehman 0 2-2 2, Paul 1 0-0 2, Thomson 2 0-1 4. Totals 16 10-16 46. 3-point goals — BD 8 (C. Ferron 1, Klawitter 1, Boschert 3, Abel 2, Kelm 1), POR 4 (Considine 4). Total fouls — BD 18, POR 16. Fouled out — Paul.
WAUNAKEE 68, REEDSBURG 40
Reedsburg 10 30 — 40
Waunakee 39 29 — 68
REEDSBURG — Dregney 1 0-0 3, Molitor 2 1-2 5, Tully 3 0-0 6, Fuhrmann 4 0-0 8, Daniels 3 1-3 8, Bestor 1 1-2 3, Hale 0, Kast 3 0-0 7. Totals 17 3-7 40. WAUNAKEE — Cash 3 2-2 9, Knatz 6 0-0 17, Deering 9 2-2 25, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Hough 1 0-0 3, Fischer 1 0-0 3, Keller 1 0-0 3, Nelson 2 0-0 6. Totals 8 4-4 68. 3-point goals — R 3 (Dregney 1, Daniels 1, Kast 1), W 16 (Cash 1, Knatz 5, Deering 5, Hough 1, Fischer 1, Keller 1, Nelson 2). Total fouls — W 11, R 11.
MOUNT HOREB 66, BARABOO 29
Baraboo 15 14 — 29
Mount Horeb 40 26 — 66
BARABOO — Blum 3 1-1 7, Peterson 2 0-0 4, Koenig 1 2-2 5, Jackson 2 0-0 5, Philipp 1 2-3 4, Schaefer 2 0-2 4. Totals 11 5-9 29. MOUNT HOREB — Zenz 2 0-0 5, Farnsworth 5 0-0 15, Nortman 8 0-1 16, Larson 3 0-0 6, Rasmussen 4 0-0 11, Gilkes 1 0-0 3, Post 1 0-1 2, Ziegler 2 0-0 6, Ryan 1 0-1 2. Totals 27 0-3 66. 3-point goals — BAR 2 (Koenig 1, Jackson 1), MH 12 (Zenz 1, Farnsworth 5, Rasmussen 3, Gilkes 1, Ziegler 2). Total fouls — MH 13, BAR 6.
MIDDLETON 62, MADISON WEST 48
Madison West 17 31 — 48
Middleton 25 37 — 62
WEST — Jones 1 1-5 3, Reed 1 2-5 4, McCray 5 3-4 14, Armwald 7 1-2 16, Thompson 1 1-2 3, Barry 1 0-0 3, Brooks 1 0-0 2, Richmond 0 1-2 1, Neugebauer 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 9-20 48. MIDDLETON — Thomas 2 3-5 7, Hellenbrand 0 2-2 2, Close 9 8-9 28, Boyle 3 9-11 15, Severn 2 0-0 4, Deptula 1 2-2 4, Pa. Van Buren 1 0-0 2. Totals 18 24-29 62. 3-point goals — MW 3 (McCray 1Armwald 1, Barry 1), MID 2 (Close 2). Total fouls — MID 23, MW 23. Fouled out — Reed, McCray.
MADISON LA FOLLETTE 97,
BELOIT MEMORIAL 46
Beloit Memorial 27 19 — 46
Madison La Follette 47 50 — 97
BELOIT — Payne 2 0-2 5, Cook 2 7-11 11, Ringer 0 1-2 1, Bell 4 0-0 11, Ganiyu 2 0-1 4, France 0 3-4 3, Gaines 2 0-0 4, Boyd 2 2-4 4, Chandler 1 1-4 3. Totals 14 14-28 46. LA FOLLETTE — DoGray 4 1-1 9, Cameron 3 0-0 6, Ingram 1 0-0 2, Reeves Jr. 8 1-1 17, Probst 3 5-6 13, Stewart 3 0-0 8, Kunkel 0 3-4 3, DeGray 7 4-6 18, DaGray 5 4-4 14, Prather 3 1-3 7. Totals 37 19-25 97. 3-point goals — BM 4 (Payne 1, Bell 3), ML 4 (Probst 2, Stewart 2). Total fouls — ML 20, BM 20.
VERONA 82, JANESVILLE CRAIG 73
Janesville Craig 31 42 — 73
Verona 52 30 — 82
CRAIG — Christiansen 2 2-2 6, Huml 4 4-4 13, Bertagnoli 2 0-0 5, Leverson 5 3-4 13, Lynch 4 1-2 11, Ronde 1 0-0 3, Fieiras 1 0-0 3, Scoville 1 0-0 2, Rizzo 7 0-2 17. Totals 27 10-14 73. VERONA — Klawiter 0 1-2 1, Slawek 6 2-2 18, Van Handel 8 5-5 26, Anderson 4 2-4 11, Odetunde 10 4-5 24, Rae 1 0-0 2. Totals 29 14-18 82. 3-point goals — JC 11 (Huml 3, Bertagnoli 1, Lynch 2, Ronde 1, Fieiras 1, Rizzo 3), V 10 (Slawek 4, Van Handel 5, Anderson 1). Total fouls — V 12, JC 16.
DEFOREST 59, SAUK PRAIRIE 56
Sauk Prairie 28 25 3 — 56
DeForest 22 31 6 — 59
SAUK PRAIRIE — Holloway 1 0-0 3, Vieth 3 0-0 9, S.Breunig 5 1-1 11, Henderson 4 0-0 10, Spray 5 0-1 11, German 2 0-0 5, Hertzfeldt 1 0-0 2, Wilson 2 1-2 5. Totals 23 2-4 56. DEFOREST — Weisbrod 2 0-0 6, Bonds 0 2-2 2, Riggs 2 0-0 6, Schroeder 6 1-3 16, Bogan 5 0-2 10, Westra 7 4-9 18, Magli 0 1-2 1. Totals 22 8-18 59. 3-point goals — SP 8 (Holloway 1, Vieth 3, Henderson 2, Spray 1, German 1), 7 (Weisbrod 2, Riggs 2, Schroeder 3). Total fouls — 14, SP 17.
MONROE 69, FORT ATKINSON 46
Fort Atkinson 12 34 — 46
Monroe 28 41 — 69
FORT ATKINSON — Flodin 5 1-1 11, Zahn 3 1-2 7, Wixom 1 0-0 2, Vander Mause 2 4-4 10, Baker 2 0-0 4, Steimke 0 1-2 1, Cosson 3 0-0 6, Haffelder 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 8-11 46. MONROE — Lange 2 0-0 4, King 8 2-2 18, Huschitt 1 0-0 2, Schmidt 1 0-0 2, Ziolkowski 2 0-0 4, Meyer 7 0-1 20, Seagreaves 4 0-1 8, Sawadey 1 0-0 2, Jacobson 1 0-0 2, Golembiewski 1 0-0 3, Leuzinger 0 1-2 1, Losenegger 0 1-2 1, Leuzinger 1 0-0 2. Totals 31 4-8 69. 3-point goals — FA 8 (Zahn 3, Vander Mause 2, Cosson 3), MON 3 (Meyer 2, Golembiewski 1). Total fouls — MON 12, FA 13.
STOUGHTON 55, MADISON EDGEWOOD 52
Stoughton 28 27 — 55
Madison Edgewood 25 27 — 52
STOUGHTON — Burke 0, Anderson 3 2-3 10, Hutcherson 1 0-0 2, Hobson 8 3-8 22, Nelson 3 2-2 8, McGee 2 2-2 7, Sproul 0 1-6 1, Fernholz 1 0-0 3. Totals 19 10-13 55. EDGEWOOD — Meriggioli 6 4-5 16, Newton 2 1-2 5, Jimenez 3 2-2 10, Regnier 6 2-2 17, James 1 0-0 2, Schmotzer 0 2-2 2. Totals 18 11-12 52. 3-point goals — S 7 (Anderson 2, Hobson 3, McGee 1, Fernholz 1), MEd 5 (Jimenez 2, Regnier 3). Total fouls — S 10, MEd 13.
OREGON 58, MILTON 51
Oregon 22 36 — 58
Milton 16 35 — 51
OREGON — Look 5 5-8 16, Erickson 4 0-0 8, Victorson 2 4-5 8, Victorson 2 2-2 7, Panzer 5 2-2 13, Ackerman 0 1-2 1, Yates 2 1-2 5. Totals 20 15-21 58. MILTON — Brown 1 0-0 3, Wecker 5 0-0 12, Bowditch 3 0-2 8, Radke 2 1-2 6, Austin 1 1-2 4, Campion 3 5-5 12, S. Burdette 1 0-0 2, Buswell 2 1-2 5. Totals 18 8-15 51. 3-point goals — Or 3 (Look 1, Victorson 1, Panzer 1), MIL 8 (Brown 1, Wecker 2, Bowditch 2, Radke 1, Austin 1, Campion 1). Total fouls — Or 17, MIL 18.
MONONA GROVE 63, WATERTOWN 53
Monona Grove 28 35 — 63
Watertown 24 29 — 53
MONONA GROVE — Nelson 8 6-0 23, Hepp 5 3-0 14, Huston 4 2-0 10, Nett 1 0-0 2, Loken 3 1-0 8, Nelson 1 2-0 5, Munz 0 1-0 1. Totals 22 15-23 63. WATERTOWN — Haase 2 1-0 5, Lauersdorf 1 0-0 2, Jeseritz 3 5-0 11, Stas 6 3-0 18, Oiler 2 2-0 6, Foltz 3 2-0 8, Kuckkan 1 1-0 3. Totals 18 14-28 53. 3-point goals — MG 4 (Nelson 1, Hepp 1, Loken 1, Nelson 1), WAT 3 (Stas 3). Total fouls — MG 21, WAT 18.
WILLIAMS BAY 56, JOHNSON CREEK 53
Johnson Creek 27 26 — 53
Williams Bay 25 31 — 56
JOHNSON CREEK — Eichstaedt 1 0-0 2, Ducklow 10 1-1 24, Henningsen 0 1-2 1, Richardt 4 1-2 9, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Swanson 2 1-2 5, Garza 4 0-0 10. Totals 22 4-7 53. WILLIAMS BAY — Barton 2 0-0 6, West 1 0-0 2, Mannelli 3 2-2 8, Randall 1 2-3 4, Norton 0 1-2 1, Venteicher 10 6-9 26, Millard 2 0-0 4, Oertel 2 1-3 5. Totals 21 12-19 56. 3-point goals — JHC 5 (Ducklow 3, Garza 2), WLB 2 (Barton 2). Total fouls — WLB 56, JHC 17.
ORFORDVILLE PARKVIEW 63,
MADISON ABUNDANT LIFE 47
Orfordville Parkview 27 36 — 63
Madison Abundant Life 16 31 — 47
PARKVIEW — Meza 3 0-0 7, Hoscheit 4 0-0 10, Campbell 7 1-1 15, Balch 9 0-0 21, Burns 1 1-2 3, Oswald 1 3-4 5, Crane 1 0-0 2. Totals 26 5-7 63. ABUNDANT LIFE — Gerry 2 0-0 4, Rockwell 2 1-1 5, Rhatican 6 4-4 19, Byington 4 2-2 13, Schmiesing 6. Totals 16 7-9 47. 3-point goals — OP 6 (Meza 1, Hoscheit 2, Balch 3), MAL 8 (Rhatican 3, Byington 3, Schmiesing 2). Total fouls — OP 13, MAL 12.
PARDEEVILLE 83, MARKESAN 71
Markesan 21 50 — 71
Pardeeville 42 41 — 83
MARKESAN — Plagenz 0 1-4 1, Ryan 2 0-1 5, Triggs 2 1-1 5, Schwandt 3 0-0 7, Boening 3 0-0 9, Stellmacher 10 7-13 27, Augustynowicz 6 5-6 17. Totals 26 14-25 71. PARDEEVILLE — Lindert 14 7-7 40, Pargman 6 8-11 22, Parker 1 3-4 5, Klubertanz 4 0-0 8, Freye 2 4-4 8. Totals 27 22-26 83. 3-point goals — MKS 5 (Ryan 1, Schwandt 1, Boening 3), PAR 7 (Lindert 5, Pargman 2). Total fouls — PAR 21, MKS 23.
WISCONSIN HEIGHTS 75, MARSHALL 65
Marshall 25 40 — 65
Wisconsin Heights 27 48 — 75
MARSHALL — Killerlain 6 1-3 16, Stewart 7 1-2 16, Cook 2 0-0 4, Freeman 2 0-0 4, Denniston 2 0-1 6, Ward 5 4-5 16, Truchinski 1 0-0 3. Totals 25 6-11 65. WIS. HEIGHTS — Desm. Barsness 0 1-3 1, Parman 8 0-0 21, Caminiti 5 4-4 16, Brown 1 1-2 4, De’Sh.Barsness 8 7-10 23, Flamme 2 0-0 6, Brabender 2 0-0 4. Totals 26 14-19 75. 3-point goals — MAR 9 (Killerlain 3, Stewart 1Denniston 2, Ward 2, Truchinski 1), WH 9 (Parman 5, Caminiti 1, Brown 1, Flamme 2). Total fouls — WH 11, MAR 20. Fouled out — Stewart.
COLUMBUS 58, POYNETTE 46
Poynette 25 21 — 46
Columbus 29 29 — 58
POYNETTE — Moll 1 0-0 3, Bruchs 5 1-5 11, O’Connor 0, Savich 3 0-0 7, Petersen 2 5-5 10, Feller 4 0-0 9, Petersen 1 0-0 2, Yelk 1 2-3 4. Totals 17 8-13 46. COLUMBUS — Zahn 3 2-2 10, Casper 5 5-9 15, Emler 5 5-5 14, Bieker 4 2-2 10, Campbell 0 2-2 2, Brunell 2 0-0 4, Schroeder 1 0-0 3, Schroeder 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 15-19 58. 3-point goals — POY 4 (Moll 1, Savich 1, Petersen 1, Feller 1), COL 4 (Zahn 2, Schroeder 1, Schroeder 1). Total fouls — COL 16, POY 19.
LODI 72, LAKE MILLS 50
Lake Mills 25 25 — 50
Lodi 28 44 — 72
LAKE MILLS — Herrington 3 0-0 7, Johnson 2 0-0 5, Stoddard 4 7-11 17, Retrum 1 0-0 2, Moen 2 0-0 4, Bender 6 2-2 15. Totals 18 9-13 50. LODI — Furniss 2 0-0 6, Richards 2 0-0 4, Persike 5 9-11 20, Hamilton 9 1-1 19, Steinhoff 9 2-2 20, Faust 1 1-2 3. Totals 28 13-16 72. 3-point goals — LM 5 (Herrington 1, Johnson 1, Stoddard 2, Bender 1), L 3 (Furniss 2, Persike 1). Total fouls — L 11, LM 14.
RIVER VALLEY 60, LANCASTER 53
River Valley 31 29 — 60
Lancaster 21 32 — 53
RIVER VALLEY — Knutson 2 0-0 4, Rosenberg 2 0-0 4, Fortney 2 1-1 7, Ryan 1 2-4 5, Maier 6 10-15 18, Jewell 1 1-2 3, Nachreiner 3 2-2 8, Bailey 2 5-6 11, Aron 0. Totals 19 17-30 60. LANCASTER — Knapp 4 3-4 12, Kreul 2 2-3 6, Bowen 10 5-7 26, Murphy 1 0-0 2, Raisbeck 2 0-0 4, Wagner 0, Noethe 1 0-0 3. Totals 20 10-16 53. 3-point goals — RV 5 (Fortney 2, Ryan 1, Bailey 2), LAN 3 (Knapp 1, Bowen 1, Noethe 1). Total fouls — RV 17, LAN 27. Fouled out — Kreul, Wagner.
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN 58, DODGEVILLE 49
Prairie du Chien 25 33 — 58
Dodgeville 16 33 — 49
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Gillitzer 0 4-4 4, Welter 3 5-6 11, Teynor 2 0-0 4, Davis 9 2-2 20, Kramer 4 2-4 10, Dyer 3 0-1 6, Thein 1 1-2 3. Totals 22 14-19 58. DODGEVILLE — Blalock 3 2-2 9, Phillips 4 2-2 11, McGraw 1 2-2 4, Zajicek 1 0-0 2, Tranel 5 1-1 14, Buchanan 2 1-2 5, Garthwaite 1 2-2 4. Totals 17 5-13 49. 3-point goals — PDC 0, DOD 5 (Blalock 1, Phillips 1, Tranel 3). Total fouls — PDC 10, DOD 18.
BELLEVILLE 60, CAMBRIDGE 52
Cambridge 18 34 — 52
Belleville 29 31 — 60
CAMBRIDGE — Furseth 3 0-0 7, Janson 9 0-0 23, Muth 2 2-2 6, Kravik 4 3-4 12, Kaiser 0, Nikolay 0 1-2 1. Totals 19 6-8 52. BELLEVILLE — Winkers 5 1-5 12, A.Fahey 6 4-5 19, Schrader 2 0-0 4, Gratz 3 0-0 6, S.Fahey 4 3-6 12, Grebel 2 0-0 5, Syse 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 8-16 60. 3-point goals — CAM 7 (Furseth 1, Janson 5, Kravik 1), BE 6 (Winkers 1, A.Fahey 3, S.Fahey 1, Grebel 1). Total fouls — BE 7, CAM 17. Fouled out — Kaiser.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 59,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 47
Lakeside Lutheran 33 26 — 59
Watertown Luther Prep 25 22 — 47
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN — DeNoyer 3 5-6 13, Hackbarth 1 0-0 2, Kuepers 2 1-2 6, Jegerlehner 2 2-2 6, Paske 3 5-8 12, Monis 3 1-2 8, Davis 1 0-0 3, Schneider 3 2-2 9. Totals 18 16-22 59. LUTHER PREP — Kieselhorst 5 2-5 14, Schlomer 6 0-0 16, Roeseler 1 0-2 2, Lawrence 4 5-7 13, Frick 1 0-0 2. Totals 0 7-14 47. 3-point goals — LL 0, WLP 0. Total fouls — LL 19, WLP 17.
FENNIMORE 62, MINERAL POINT 59
Fennimore 30 32 — 62
Mineral Point 24 35 — 59
FENNIMORE — Larson 2 0-0 5, O’Brien 4 3-3 11, Kephart 3 1-1 7, Kenney 10 3-6 23, Larson 4 1-2 12, Adam 2 0-0 4. Totals 25 8-12 62. MINERAL POINT — Lindsey 4 5-5 15, Wendhausen 2 2-2 6, Berget 6 0-0 12, Watters 4 0-0 9, Stumpf 6 0-0 17. Totals 22 7-7 59. 3-point goals — FEN 4 (Larson 1, Larson 3), MP 8 (Lindsey 2, Watters 1, Stumpf 5). Total fouls — FEN 10, MP 15.
NEW GLARUS 100, WATERLOO 61
New Glarus 50 50 — 100
Waterloo 28 33 — 61
NEW GLARUS — Feller 2 0-1 5, Janssen 1 0-0 2, Kreklow 5 2-4 13, Martinson 1 0-0 2, Craker 1 1-2 3, Gassman 3 0-0 7, Schadelwait 3 0-0 6, Siegenthaler 2 0-0 4, Martinson 11 1-3 24, Schuett 6 5-5 18, Streiff 3 0-0 6, James 4 2-6 10. Totals 42 11-21 100. WATERLOO — Noel 3 0-0 8, Huebner 3 2-3 8, Bostwick 5 0-0 10, Jiles 3 0-0 6, Strnad 2 0-1 4, Sanzenbacher 2 1-2 5, O’Neal 1 2-2 4, Silter 0 1-2 1, Brey 6 0-4 13, Hager 0 1-2 1, MacLaughlin 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 8-18 61. 3-point goals — NG 5 (Feller 1, Kreklow 1, Gassman 1, Martinson 1, Schuett 1), 3 (Noel 2, Brey 1). Total fouls — NG 17, 18.
Other result
Sun Prairie 66, Janesville Parker 40
Girls basketball
JANESVILLE CRAIG 63, OCONOMOWOC 55
Oconomowoc 20 35 — 55
Janesville Craig 30 33 — 63
OCONOMOWOC — McCleary 0, Helwig 6 1-0 13, Lopez 2 0-0 6, Gricius 3 0-0 7, Cleary 9 8-0 29. Totals 20 9-15 55. CRAIG — Dunlavy 0 2-0 2, Elgas 4 1-0 9, Parkhurst 4 3-0 11, Gregg 5 2-0 14, Pierson 2 4-0 10, Fieiras 4 9-0 17. Totals 19 21-32 63. 3-point goals — O 6 (Lopez 2, Gricius 1, Cleary 3), JC 4 (Gregg 2, Pierson 2). Total fouls — JC 16, O 23.
BARABOO 55, WAUNAKEE 51
Waunakee 19 32 — 51
Baraboo 26 29 — 55
WAUNAKEE — Farnsworth 5 2-3 13, Ehle 3 0-0 6, Murray 1 0-0 3, Kesilewski 1 0-0 3, Schmitt 2 0-0 4, Maier 7 0-0 15, Watson 3 1-2 7. Totals 21 3-5 51. BARABOO — Kieck 5 6-9 19, A.Moon 1 1-2 4, Hannagan 4 4-5 14, Johnson 4 9-12 18. Totals 0 0-0 55. 3-point goals — W 4 (Farnsworth 1, Murray 1, Kesilewski 1, Maier 1), BAR 7 (Kieck 3, A.Moon 1, Hannagan 2, Johnson 1). Total fouls — BAR 0, W 22.
MCFARLAND 82, EVANSVILLE 43
Evansville 18 25 — 43
McFarland 40 42 — 82
EVANSVILLE — Rhinehart 2 1-4 5, Fillner 0 1-2 1, Wagner 1 0-0 2, Acker 1 0-0 2, Tofte 0 2-2 2, Banks 7 2-3 18, Sendelbach 2 0-0 4, Efftemoff 2 3-5 7, Hazard 0 2-4 2. Totals 15 11-20 43. MCFARLAND — DeMuth 7 1-2 19, Butler 6 3-4 17, Lonigro 3 0-0 8, Gilbertson 1 2-2 4, Brandt 2 3-4 7, Hildebrant 5 3-3 15, East 2 0-0 4, Gray 1 0-0 3, Dommisee 1 2-4 5. Totals 31 0-14 82. 3-point goals — EV 2 (Banks 2), MCF 12 (DeMuth 4, Butler 2, Lonigro 2, Hildebrant 2, Gray 1, Dommisee 1). Total fouls — MCF 21, EV 21.
WHITEWATER 51, EDGERTON 49
Whitewater 15 36 — 51
Edgerton 25 24 — 49
WHITEWATER — Beecroft 2 1-2 6, Schumacher 2 0-0 5, Grosinske 4 1-1 9, Laue 4 0-2 11, Carollo 8 1-2 18, Henneman 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 3-7 51. EDGERTON — Stamm 3 0-0 6, Demrow 6 2-4 14, Fox-Gunderson 3 0-0 6, Danks 3 0-0 7, Schuman 1 2-2 4, Cleveland 0 2-2 2, Rebman 4 2-2 10. Totals 20 8-10 49. 3-point goals — WHI 4 (Schumacher 1, Laue 3), ED 1 (Danks 1). Total fouls — WHI 14, ED 14. Fouled out — Stamm, Henneman.
JEFFERSON 41, WALWORTH BIG FOOT 33
Walworth Big Foot 19 14 0 — 33
Jefferson 15 18 8 — 41
BIG FOOT — Courier 4 6-8 15, VandeBogart 1 0-0 2, V.Larson 2 0-1 4, Paulsen 1 2-2 4, Foster 3 2-6 8. Totals 11 10-17 33. JEFFERSON — Ganser 7 3-4 19, Howard 1 5-6 8, Neitzel 2 0-0 4, Peterson 2 2-2 6, Beck 2 0-0 4. Totals 14 10-12 41. 3-point goals — WBF 1 (Courier 1), JEF 3 (Ganser 2, Howard 1). Total fouls — JEF 17, WBF 14.
POYNETTE 52,
WATERTOWN LUTHER PREP 49
Watertown Luther Prep 15 34 — 49
Poynette 24 28 — 52
LUTHER PREP — Goba 2 2-2 7, Glisper 1 2-2 4, Schmidt 2 6-9 10, Burke 2 0-0 4, Bridgemen 2 0-0 6, Paulsen 6 3-7 18. Totals 15 13-20 49. POYNETTE — Reddeman 0, Morter 2 4-5 8, Cuff 1 2-2 4, Chadwick 2 3-4 7, HanWalters 4 8-12 17, Schutz 1 2-4 5, Anderson 3 2-2 8, Bruchs 1 0-2 3. Totals 14 21-33 52. 3-point goals — WLP 6 (Goba 1Bridgemen 2, Paulsen 3), POY 3 (HanWalters 1, Schutz 1, Bruchs 1). Total fouls — POY 19, WLP 21. Fouled out — Goba.
Wrestling
SAUK PRAIRIE 51, DeFOREST 21
106: Shortreed, D, pinned C. Uselman, 5:40. 113: Enge, SP, pinned Larson, 1:30. 120: Beyer, D, dec. Caygill, 6-3. 126: Elizondo, SP, pinned Roy, 0:22. 132: Bauer, D, dec. Nolden, 12-6. 138: Hemauer, D, dec. Huerth, 2-0. 145: W. Uselman, SP, pinned Prellwitz, 3:34. 152: Smet, SP, pinned Endres, 3:56. 160: Schaaf, SP, dec. Stuttgen, D, 8-6. 182: Ladd, SP, pinned Foges, 0:35. 195: Hankis, SP, pinned Blum, 0:45. 220: Bierstaker, SP, won by default. 285: Blevins, D, pinned Thomas, 2:09. 170: SP won forfeit.
FORT ATKINSON 42, OREGON 25
113, 138, 160, 170, 195, 285: FA won forfeit. 126: Or won forfeit. 106: Double forfeit. 120: Keast, Or, pinned Brandenburg, 1:59. 132: Sieren, Or, dec. Healy, 7-1. 145: Goldsmith, FA, dec. J. ruth, 4-2. 152: Koehler, FA, dec. King, 7-5. 182: R. Ruth, Or, pinned Jones, 1:22. 220: Hall, Or, mdec. Draeger, 14-3.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 63, SUN PRAIRIE 15
182: Schumann, JC, pinned Kemp, 1:10. 195: Shannon, SP, pinned Hopkins, 1:42. 106: Coulter, JC, pinned Tess, 1:15. 113: Yelk, SP, dec. Goethe, 8-2. 120: Klietz, JC, dec. Rivest, 6-5. 126: MacLennan, JC, pinned Young, 2:33. 138: Desens, SP, pinned Johnson, 3:11. 145: Romack, JC, pinned Hess, 4:52. 152: Getchell, JC, pinned Sutton, 3:04. 160: Serrano, JC, pinned Kaltenberg, 1:11. 170: Mullen, JC, pinned Pomedahl, 3:03. 132, 220, 285: JC won forfeits.
EVANSVILLE/ALBANY 78,
WALWORTH BIG FOOT 6
106, 126, 132, 160, 182, 220, 285: EA won forfeit. 113: Staver, EA, pinned Robinson, 1:10. 120: Frey, EA, pinned Carreno, 1:15. 138: Staver, EA, pinned Klein, 1:47. 145: Rojas, WBF, pinned Senter, 5:18. 152: Crull, EA, pinned Hoyt, 2:56. 170: Braunschweig, EA, pinned Flom, 1:32. 195: Roberts, EA, pinned Berg, 0:37.
WISCONSIN DELLS 46, MAUSTON 37
106, 113, 138, 195: WD won forfeits. 120: M won forfeit. 126: Knitt, M, pinned Kosterman, 3:32. 132: Herzer, WD, mdec. Bellock, 11-0. 145: Koenig, WD, pinned Werner, 3:40. 152: Dehtloff, WD, dec. Ziebell, 9-4. 160: Martinez, M, dec. Platt, 8-4. 170: Stensen, WD, pinned Robinson, 3:40. 182: Brown, WD, dec. Bartiz, 6-2. 220: Lewis, M, pinned Bautista, 3:14. 285: Meurett, M, pinned Coughlin, 1:31.
DODGELAND 54, DEERFIELD 24
145: Kurth, Dod, pinned Peterson, 2:57. 152: Thull, Dod, pinned Douglas, 3:28. 170: Bader, Dod, pinned Jackson, 1:00. 113: McDonough, Deer, pinned McHugh, 3:00. 126, 138: Deer won forfeits. 106, 120, 132, 160, 195, 220, 285: Dod won forfeits. 182: Double forfeit.
JOHNSON CREEK 64, PALMYRA-EAGLE 3
106, 113: Double forfeit. 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 160, 195, 220, 285: Johnson Creek won forfeits. 120: Heth, JC, pinned Schuster, 2:49. 170: Purpi, JC, mdec. Sabala, 9-6. 182: Pronschinske, PE, dec. Sabala, 9-6.
Other result
Lodi 59, Sun Prairie 6
Boys hockey
MONONA GROVE 4, STOUGHTON 3
Stoughton 0 1 2 — 3
Monona Grove 1 0 3 — 4
First period: MG — Bingham, 1:30. Second period: S — Hlavacek, 3:33. Third period: MG — Zande (Bingham, Straka), 2:13; Straka (Bingham, Johnson), 7:51 (pp); S — Hlavacek, 8:52 (sh); MG — Bingham, 9:54 (pp); S — Sanford (Sieling), 12:02 (pp). Saves: S (Hellenbrand) 43; MG (Borchert) 26. Pen-min: S 9-18; MG 10-20.
BEAVER DAM CO-OP 6, MCFARLAND 6, OT
Beaver Dam 0 3 3 0 — 6
McFarland 2 2 2 0 — 6
First period: M — McGinn (Newcomer), 8:29; Pommerening (Binger), 9:24. Second period: M — Wienke (Flemming), 4:09; Quelle (Pommerening), 5:25 (pp); B — Jones (S. Vanderhoeven), 11:27 (pp); R. Vanderhoeven (Jones, S. Vanderhoeven), 11:27 (pp); S. Vanderhoeven (Smolen), 14:58 (pp). Third period: M — Bartzen (Binger, Laux), 3:55 (pp); Bartzen (Newcomer), 5:06; B — Strasser Jr. (Biel, Lapen), 5:56; Biel (Strasser Jr.), 6:07; B — Smolen, 6:32. Saves: B (Henning) 52; M (Hoel 23, Jarrett 25) 48. Pen-min: B 3-6; M 3-6.
TOMAH/SPARTA 7, BARABOO/PORTAGE 1
Tomah/Sparta 0 2 5 — 7
Baraboo/Portage 1 0 0 — 1
First period: BP — Fitzwilliams (Larson), 9:09.
Second period: TS — Hammer (Page, Cruz), 10:59; Pierce (Amberg), 15:44.
Third period: TS — Thompson, 8:01; Christen (Holtz), 10:20; Pierce (Christen, Mathison), 12:48 (pp); Pierce (Christen, Mathison), 13:24 (pp); Mathison (Christen, Hammer, 15:15 (pp).
MONROE CO-OP 3, BELOIT MEMORIAL 2
Beloit Memorial 0 0 2 — 2
Monroe 2 0 1 — 3
First period: M — O’Connor (Klitzke, Molitor), 6:15; Molitor (Smith), 11:36. Third period: B — Hanaman (McMillan), 0:30; Hanaman (McMillan), 0:30; M — Dreyfus (Stauffacher), 2:08. Saves: B (Wright) 34; M (Bear) 33. Pen-min: B 6-14; M 4-11.
Other results
Madison Edgewood 6, Oregon 4
Janesville 6, Madison La Follette/East 0
DeForest 5, Milton/Fort Atkinson 3
Girls hockey
MIDDLETON CO-OP 3, VIROQUA CO-OP 1
Middleton 2 0 1 — 3
Viroqua 0 0 1 — 1
First period: M — Ahlborn (Hall), 0:10; M — Wischoff (Meskin, Berg), 15:49. Third period: M — Wischoff (Meskin), 8:36; V — Shonka (Barendregt), 10:30. Saves: M (Parker) 31; V (Severson) 29. Pen-min: M 4-8; V 2-4.
Gymnastics
MADISON MEMORIAL 130.175,
MADISON WEST 125.5
Vault: Hellen, MM, 8.75. Uneven bars: DeAngeles, MW, 7.8. Balance beam: Hellen, MM, 8.675. Floor exercise: Carlson, MM, 8.9. All-around: Carlson, MM, 32.85.
JANESVILLE CRAIG 131.725,
MIDDLETON 129.75
Vault: Baggot, M, 8.8. Uneven bars: Rebout, JC, 8.9. Balance beam: Rebout, JC, 8.75. Floor exercise: Baggot, M, 8.875. All-around: Rebout, JC, 34.5.